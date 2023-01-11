Read full article on original website
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
myrye.com
Girls Varsity Squash Tame the Bronxville Broncos
Rye Girls Varsity Squash tamed the Bronxville Broncos on Monday 4-3 for the win. “Senior captain Charlotte Langer came back from losing the first game to grind out a win 3-1 at the #4 match in what would prove to be the swing match,” said Rye Girls Varsity Squash Coach Tony Campbell. “With the team match tied at three matches a piece sophomore Taylor Bainbridge pulled away in what was a close match dominating the fourth game 11-3 to seal the team win.”
myrye.com
Boys Varsity Hockey Send BYSNS Up I-684
Rye Boys Varsity Hockey sent Brewster/Yorktown/Somers/North Salem Varsity Ice Hockey up I-684 empty handing after a Garnet win at home, 8-1. “Fernando Mosquera stood tall for us in net, especially early on when we got into some penalty trouble and kept it up throughout,” said Rye Boys Varsity Hockey Coach Peter Thomas.
islipbulletin.net
Connetquot grad and former Mets player
John Pacella grew up in Oakdale and graduated from Connetquot High School in 1974. Excelling in three seasons of varsity baseball, Pacella was splendid on the pitching mound, with a 21-4 record for …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Mets Broadcaster from Ridgefield Named Best in the Industry
I didn't even know that Mets royalty lived in Ridgefield, but that is the case. According to NSMA, Gary Cohen is the play-by-play announcer for the New York Mets and he's so well respected, he's been named the Sportscaster of the Year. The distinction comes from the National Sports Media Association (NSMA).
Car Flips On Side, Closing Road In Mahopac
A crash in the Hudson Valley left a car perched on its side and a road closed for a period of time. On Friday, Jan. 6, around 4 p.m., officials in Putnam County responded to an accident in Mahopac on Clark Place for a reported vehicle rollover, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.
3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $459,000
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $459,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
westchestermagazine.com
Smokehouse Tailgate Grill Opens Third Location in Westchester
All photos by Andrew Dominick. New Rochelle, Mamaroneck, and now Somers make a trio for Smokehouse Tailgate Grill owners Michael Hofer and Justin Zeytoonian. Smokehouse’s Somers location, though, is different from their newly reopened and renovated flagship in NewRo, and it’s not like their bustling BBQ and bar that’s on the main strip in Mamaroneck. This one is on the top floor of DeCicco & Sons.
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
$5 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Brewster, New York
The scratch-off ticket was the last ticket in circulation to have the top prize of $5 million. The new year has started in an unbelievable way for one man from Westchester county as he has claimed one of the biggest jackpot prizes you can win on a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket.
New York Mega Millions players win $3M, $1M, but still no jackpot
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Even though the jackpot went unclaimed in Tuesday night’s massive Mega Millions drawing, allowing the top prize to roll from $1.1 billion to $1.35 billion, New York still won big. A ticket sold in Orange County’s Newburgh was good for $3 million, while another sold in Manhattan snagged $1 million, according […]
Source of sound that shook parts of Bergen County remains a mystery
WESTWOOD, N.J. -- A strange sound startled and shook parts of Bergen County on Wednesday.CBS2 went in search of the source."The doors on the garage started shaking. It sounded like a big boom," said Sean O'Callaghan of Westwood.O'Callaghan said he heard that boom while in his garage working with a buddy early in the afternoon."It sounded like an explosion from a distance," he said, adding when asked what through his mind, "Yeah, the two of us kind of looked over at each other. 'You felt that? Yeah, I felt that, too.'"People heard the sound from the streets of Westwood to...
These Westchester High School Seniors Named Regeneron Scholars
Thirty-two high school seniors from Westchester are among the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023, regarded as the nation’s oldest and most prestigious scholastic science and math competition, the Society for Science announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10.The 300 will be awarded $2,…
Crews Responding To House Fire In Elmont (Developing)
Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at a home on Long Island Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10. The incident was reported at around 3:45 p.m. at a home in Elmont, located on Foster Avenue near Beverly Place. Photos posted on Facebook show the two-story home engulfed in flames on...
New Diner Coming To Bergen County
Who could ever say no to more pancakes and eggs? Another diner is preparing to open in Bergen County.This one, in Wallington. Posted by Wallington Diner on Friday, January 6, 2023The checkerboard, turquoise and red diner will be located at 417 Paterson Ave., the former location of Flapjax, …
Coming Soon? Route 9 Poughkeepsie’s Newest Cantina & Nightclub?
Hungry Hudson Valley residents are anxiously awaiting more information about a new restaurant and alleged night club that will soon be opening in a highly visible Route 9 Poughkeepsie location. Over the past several years, locals have watched a number of businesses like International Buffet and Golden Corral transform the...
Roofing contractor dies after falling from 3-story Yonkers home
The man was said to be a 51-year-old Spring Valley resident.
wpdh.com
The Haunting Legend of Buckout Road North of New York City
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester County in New York's Hudson Valley that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While...
N.J. weather: For snow fans, long wait continues for winter’s first accumulating flakes
For New Jersey snow fans, snow plow operators and hardware stores, it’s been a long, quiet winter with no major snowstorms — and, in many areas, no snow at all. Even though we’re already a third of the way through January, a quick look outside tells the story of what the weather statistics are showing: No snow on the ground.
Fatal Crash Reported In Central Jersey
Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Central Jersey. The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 near the intersection of Canterbury Road and Rues Lane in East Brunswick. No other details were immediately available. to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
