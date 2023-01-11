Read full article on original website
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Go see a 3 billion-year-old moon rock, a section of the space station, video of the Sun's atmosphere, and an IMAX film!Erin has questions...Hampton, VA
After condemned building saga, Virginia delegate re-introduces tenants rights bill
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A fight for tenants rights is back on the table in Virginia’s capital. “My ask is simple: I ask you cast the same vote you did last year to protect the families that are in need of help," Del. Marcia Price told a General Laws subcommittee Thursday afternoon.
Democrat claims victory in Virginia state Senate race
(The Center Square) – The Democrat who ran in a special election Tuesday to fill a vacant seat in the Virginia state Senate appears to have achieved victory after his Republican opponent conceded Wednesday. Unofficial election results show Democrat Aaron Rouse holding 50.41% of the vote in the special election compared to Republican Kevin Adams, who held 49.5% of the vote. The two candidates were vying to fill the Senate seat left vacant by Republican Jen Kiggans, who was recently sworn into the U.S. House...
State senator wants to ban the carry, sale of certain guns in Virginia
The proposal differs from current law because it would ban a wider range of guns across the state instead of only in certain counties, plus, Virginians wouldn't be able to carry the guns even if they aren't loaded.
Bill introduced to mandate Virginia teacher pay above national average
A Virginia delegate has proposed legislation that would mandate that teachers in Virginia are paid at or above the national average -- which in practice would mean a pay raise for most across the commonwealth.
Virginia Republican wants to count fetuses as passengers in carpool lanes
A Republican delegate wants Virginia to allow pregnant women to count their fetuses as another passenger in carpool lanes.
Bill introduced to remove ‘weapons of war from the streets of Virginia’
A bill to ban the sale or transfer of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and silencers was introduced during the 2023 legislative session in Virginia. Introduced by Del. Dan Helmer (D-Fairfax), the bill if passed would also set a Jan. 1, 2024, deadline for outlawing the possession of high-capacity magazines and silencers.
Use this tool to see if you can vote in the special House election in Virginia's 4th District
NORFOLK, Va. — Voters in Virginia's 4th Congressional District will take to the polls Feb. 21 to pick the person they want in the U.S. House of Representatives following the death of longtime Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin. Democratic State Sen. Jennifer McClellan will face Republican nominee Leon Benjamin on...
Student, family advocates disturbed over bill on disruptive school behavior
House Bill 1461 calls for a uniform system of discipline for disruptive student behavior.
Local lawmakers propose changes following Chesapeake, Newport News shootings
Del. Cliff Hayes (D-Chesapeake) has filed a bill requiring a three day waiting period after someone purchases a gun, among other proposals from lawmakers in response to violence.
Mother of DeShayla Harris hires former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as attorney
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The mother of DeShayla Harris hired former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as her attorney in a quest for answers in the death of her daughter. Harris, 28, was shot and killed in March 2021 on the same night Donovon Lynch was killed by a police officer at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Her killer was never found. At least seven other people were shot that night across several blocks.
‘I thought it was a joke’: Virginia Beach man wins $110K in online lottery game
Scott Simpson, a longshoreman hit the jackpot in the December 17 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing of the Virginia Lottery, winning a whopping $110,000.
Special Election Day: Rouse and Adams are vying for Virginia’s 7th Senate District
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Polls open for the special election for Virginia's 7th Senate District on Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. Two candidates are on the ballot: Virginia Beach city councilmember and former NFL player Aaron Rouse, and retired Navy Lt. Commander Kevin Adams. They're vying for the seat...
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
AG Miyares secures six indictments for unemployment fraud
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares secured six indictments Thursday for unemployment fraud through his Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit, according to his team. The unit announced its first indictments in September 2022. The list of those indicted can be found below:. · Brett Jenkins, Gloucester; charged with one...
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
Virginia advocates, lawmakers push for gun violence prevention following Richneck school shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — After a 6-year-old boy intentionally fired a gun in the middle of a Richneck Elementary classroom, lawmakers are trying to figure out how to address this problem on the General Assembly floor. "The situation that happened at Richneck and other situations that happen like this, there's...
New Subvariant Likely to Take Over in Virginia, Says VCU Doc
Va. lawmaker's bill proposes pregnant women count unborn child as 2nd person in HOV lanes
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — A Virginia lawmaker has introduced a bill that would allow pregnant women to count their unborn child as a second person in the vehicle when determining occupancy in HOV lanes. Republican Delegate Nicholas J. Freitas of House District 30 proposes that the unborn child count...
Families of 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting victims call for justice
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several family members of the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting victims say they are done waiting for answers from city leaders. They stood united outside of the municipal center's Building 2 on Tuesday morning, alongside former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. Together, they are publicly...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
