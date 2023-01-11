ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

Democrat claims victory in Virginia state Senate race

(The Center Square) – The Democrat who ran in a special election Tuesday to fill a vacant seat in the Virginia state Senate appears to have achieved victory after his Republican opponent conceded Wednesday. Unofficial election results show Democrat Aaron Rouse holding 50.41% of the vote in the special election compared to Republican Kevin Adams, who held 49.5% of the vote. The two candidates were vying to fill the Senate seat left vacant by Republican Jen Kiggans, who was recently sworn into the U.S. House...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Bill introduced to remove ‘weapons of war from the streets of Virginia’

A bill to ban the sale or transfer of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and silencers was introduced during the 2023 legislative session in Virginia. Introduced by Del. Dan Helmer (D-Fairfax), the bill if passed would also set a Jan. 1, 2024, deadline for outlawing the possession of high-capacity magazines and silencers.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Mother of DeShayla Harris hires former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as attorney

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The mother of DeShayla Harris hired former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as her attorney in a quest for answers in the death of her daughter. Harris, 28, was shot and killed in March 2021 on the same night Donovon Lynch was killed by a police officer at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Her killer was never found. At least seven other people were shot that night across several blocks.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WFXR

On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

AG Miyares secures six indictments for unemployment fraud

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares secured six indictments Thursday for unemployment fraud through his Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit, according to his team. The unit announced its first indictments in September 2022. The list of those indicted can be found below:. · Brett Jenkins, Gloucester; charged with one...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy