LA CROSSE, Wis. — The Stillwater wrestling team posted a 4-2 record against a strong string of opponents to place 10th out of 32 teams in The Clash National Duals on Jan. 6-7 at the La Crosse Center. The Ponies (4-0 SEC, 9-2), who are ranked second in Minnesota’s Class AAA, finished with a 2-1 record in Bracket C on Day 1 of the prestigious tourney and matched that record on the second day. ...

STILLWATER, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO