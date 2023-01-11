Read full article on original website
Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
Jump to: Boys State Scores | GIRLS | Girls State Scores. Milwaukee Early View at Saint Anthony (ccd.) Appleton North 70, Hortonville 66 (OT) Central Wisconsin Christian 65, Oshkosh Lourdes 36. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 49, Boyceville 45. Clayton 63, Winter 34. Clintonville 71, Wrightstown 63. Crivitz 49, Coleman 42. D.C. Everest 73,...
Hamlin, Sioux Valley split double header at Pentagon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hamlin and Sioux Valley split a boys and girls double header on Tuesday inside the Pentagon. The top-ranked Hamlin girls earned a tough win on Tuesday. The contest was tight through the third quarter, but then the Chargers pulled away in the fourth. Hamlin claimed a 63-46 over Sioux Valley. […]
KEYC
Tuesday Night Sports (01-10)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tonight’s sports segment led off with Mankato East vs. Mankato West matchups followed by local area high school basketball. *East won 77-61 over West. Mankato Loyola vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial. *LCWM won 75-66 over Loyola. Girls High School Basketball. Mankato East vs. Mankato West.
Thursday Scoreboard – January 12
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here: NHL Wild 3, Islanders 1 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Sisseton 34 Beresford 49, Tri-Valley 43 Dakota Valley 86, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 64 DeSmet 69, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 23 Dell Rapids St. Mary 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42 […]
Minnesota high school basketball top performers (Jan. 4-8)
Meet 20 freshman high school girls basketball stars excelling on the court in 2022-23 SBLive's Minnesota high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 9) SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball top games of the week (Jan. 9-15) The following athletes will be nominated for this week's SBLive Minnesota ...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Hockey: Hermantown Boys Improve to 10-0-1, Marshall Girls Outlast Moose Lake in OT
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown boys hockey team would keep their unbeaten streak alive on Thursday, defeating St. Cloud Cathedral 4-1. Hermantown would outshoot Cathedral 49 to 12 in the contest. The Hawks (10-0-1) will next play at Warroad on Saturday. In girls action, Duluth Marshall would take down Moose Lake...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: Duluth East Boys Hand Hermantown 1st Loss, Superior Girls Extend Win Streak to 10
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys basketball team would hand Hermantown their 1st loss on Tuesday, 65 to 58. The Greyhounds were led by Patrick Smith, who had 16 points in the victory. Duluth East (8-1) will next play at Grand Rapids on Thursday. In girls action, Superior extended their...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth East boys and Superior girls pick up big conference wins
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Big Tuesday night hoops matchups in the Northland with Duluth East and Superior picking up big conference wins. Duluth East beat unbeaten Hermantown 65-58, while Superior gets their 10th in a row by beating Duluth Marshall 77-39. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights...
SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball top games of the week (Jan. 9-15)
SBLive's Minnesota high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 9) Meet 20 freshman high school boys basketball stars excelling on the court Vote now: Who is the top post in Minnesota girls high school basketball for 2022-23? Totino-Grace (4-2) at Park Center (6-0), 1/10 at 6 p.m. Park Center looks ...
SBLive's Minnesota high school boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 10)
SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 9-15) Mahtomedi boys hockey stands tall, defeats St. Thomas Academy SBLive's Minnesota high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 9) 1. Chanhassen (12-1) Last week: 1 Defending their ranking from last week, the Lightning continued their ...
Wrestling: Ponies place 10th at The Clash National Duals
LA CROSSE, Wis. — The Stillwater wrestling team posted a 4-2 record against a strong string of opponents to place 10th out of 32 teams in The Clash National Duals on Jan. 6-7 at the La Crosse Center. The Ponies (4-0 SEC, 9-2), who are ranked second in Minnesota’s Class AAA, finished with a 2-1 record in Bracket C on Day 1 of the prestigious tourney and matched that record on the second day. ...
