KELOLAND

Hamlin, Sioux Valley split double header at Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hamlin and Sioux Valley split a boys and girls double header on Tuesday inside the Pentagon. The top-ranked Hamlin girls earned a tough win on Tuesday. The contest was tight through the third quarter, but then the Chargers pulled away in the fourth. Hamlin claimed a 63-46 over Sioux Valley. […]
VOLGA, SD
KEYC

Tuesday Night Sports (01-10)

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tonight’s sports segment led off with Mankato East vs. Mankato West matchups followed by local area high school basketball. *East won 77-61 over West. Mankato Loyola vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial. *LCWM won 75-66 over Loyola. Girls High School Basketball. Mankato East vs. Mankato West.
MANKATO, MN
KELOLAND

Thursday Scoreboard – January 12

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here: NHL Wild 3, Islanders 1 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Sisseton 34 Beresford 49, Tri-Valley 43 Dakota Valley 86, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 64 DeSmet 69, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 23 Dell Rapids St. Mary 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42 […]
NEVADA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth East boys and Superior girls pick up big conference wins

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Big Tuesday night hoops matchups in the Northland with Duluth East and Superior picking up big conference wins. Duluth East beat unbeaten Hermantown 65-58, while Superior gets their 10th in a row by beating Duluth Marshall 77-39. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights...
DULUTH, MN
Stillwater Gazette

Wrestling: Ponies place 10th at The Clash National Duals

LA CROSSE, Wis. — The Stillwater wrestling team posted a 4-2 record against a strong string of opponents to place 10th out of 32 teams in The Clash National Duals on Jan. 6-7 at the La Crosse Center. The Ponies (4-0 SEC, 9-2), who are ranked second in Minnesota’s Class AAA, finished with a 2-1 record in Bracket C on Day 1 of the prestigious tourney and matched that record on the second day. ...
STILLWATER, MN

