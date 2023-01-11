ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area scores for Tuesday, January 10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for the Rockford area from Tuesday, January 10 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch overtime Friday night’s live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and features stories. NIC-10 GIRLSHononegah 42 Guilford 36 in overtimeJefferson […]
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah tops Kaukauna in GBB clash, De Pere & Brillion boys roll

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah girls dominated Kaukauna in a girls basketball showdown between two of the top five teams in the state. Also Tuesday night, The De Pere boys (ranked #1 in D1) beat GBSW and Brillion (ranked #2 in D3) beat Shiocton. Enjoy the highlights above.
wissports.net

Week 7 WisSports.net Boys Basketball Coaches Poll

Week 5 (no poll due to holiday break) The JustAGame Fieldhouse is the premier destination for tournaments and events in the Midwest, with six full-length basketball courts, 10 volleyball courts, four locker rooms, fully stocked concession stands, and the JustAGame Impressions sporting goods store, all located in downtown Wisconsin Dells, the Waterpark Capital of the World. JustAGame Fieldhouse is the home of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as well as the host facility for the WBCA Clinic each fall and the WBCA All-Star Games every summer.
Daily Jefferson County Union

Girls basketball: Kohl, Cave combine for 40 points in Fort Atkinson 68-61 win over Baraboo

BARABOO — Senior guard Elly Kohl poured in 23 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Fort Atkinson’s girls basketball team fended off host Baraboo 68-61 in a Badger Conference game on Tuesday. The Blackhawks (5-8, 3-5 in conference) took an eight-point lead with six minutes left. The Thunderbirds (5-8, 1-6) seized momentum and pushed ahead by two with 1:50 left. Fort scored on its ensuing trip and never relinquished the lead,...
