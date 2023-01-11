Read full article on original website
Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
Jump to: Boys State Scores | GIRLS | Girls State Scores. Milwaukee Early View at Saint Anthony (ccd.) Appleton North 70, Hortonville 66 (OT) Central Wisconsin Christian 65, Oshkosh Lourdes 36. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 49, Boyceville 45. Clayton 63, Winter 34. Clintonville 71, Wrightstown 63. Crivitz 49, Coleman 42. D.C. Everest 73,...
Rockford area scores for Tuesday, January 10
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for the Rockford area from Tuesday, January 10 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch overtime Friday night’s live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and features stories. NIC-10 GIRLSHononegah 42 Guilford 36 in overtimeJefferson […]
Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES BOYS BASKETBALL Marshfield 59, Stevens Point 42 MARSHFIELD - Luke LeMoine had the hot hand with 22 points as the Tigers built a 13-point halftime lead and...
Neenah tops Kaukauna in GBB clash, De Pere & Brillion boys roll
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah girls dominated Kaukauna in a girls basketball showdown between two of the top five teams in the state. Also Tuesday night, The De Pere boys (ranked #1 in D1) beat GBSW and Brillion (ranked #2 in D3) beat Shiocton. Enjoy the highlights above.
Week 7 WisSports.net Boys Basketball Coaches Poll
Week 5 (no poll due to holiday break) The JustAGame Fieldhouse is the premier destination for tournaments and events in the Midwest, with six full-length basketball courts, 10 volleyball courts, four locker rooms, fully stocked concession stands, and the JustAGame Impressions sporting goods store, all located in downtown Wisconsin Dells, the Waterpark Capital of the World. JustAGame Fieldhouse is the home of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as well as the host facility for the WBCA Clinic each fall and the WBCA All-Star Games every summer.
Girls basketball: Kohl, Cave combine for 40 points in Fort Atkinson 68-61 win over Baraboo
BARABOO — Senior guard Elly Kohl poured in 23 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Fort Atkinson’s girls basketball team fended off host Baraboo 68-61 in a Badger Conference game on Tuesday. The Blackhawks (5-8, 3-5 in conference) took an eight-point lead with six minutes left. The Thunderbirds (5-8, 1-6) seized momentum and pushed ahead by two with 1:50 left. Fort scored on its ensuing trip and never relinquished the lead,...
Girls basketball: Oregon overwhelms Mount Horeb in Badger West tilt
Junior guard Sam Schmitt scored a team-high 13 points and had eight assists to power the Oregon girls basketball team to a 56-37 Badger West win over Mount Horeb on Friday, Jan. 6, at Mount Horeb High School. The Panthers (6-5, 5-2 Badger West) raced out to a 29-16 lead...
