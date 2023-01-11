Read full article on original website
mtpr.org
Two missing persons bills advance to the state Senate
Two bills addressing the issue of missing persons in Montana passed out of the House floor Wednesday, and will now move on to the Senate. One bill, sponsored by Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway from Great Falls, is a request for an interim study on missing youth. Eighty percent of the missing people in Montana are under the age of 18.
Call for U.S. to Fund Law Enforcement Needs on State Reservations
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Senate Joint Resolution Five in the Montana State Legislature calls for the U.S. Congress to fully fund the public safety and law enforcement needs of Montana’s tribal nations and reservations. KGVO News spoke to Montana State Senator Bob Brown, a Republican from Trout Creek,...
Montanans at hearing: Changes to Medicaid abortions to be costly, harmful, illegal
Just one person spoke in favor of new rules the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services proposed for Medicaid patients seeking abortions. The rules would in most cases require a patient who uses Medicaid to get prior approval for an abortion to prove it is “medically necessary,” among other changes. Derek Oestreicher, director […] The post Montanans at hearing: Changes to Medicaid abortions to be costly, harmful, illegal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana House District 29 vacant after Rep. Doug Flament resigns
HELENA, Mont. - Just days into the legislative session, a shakeup on the house floor in Helena. Representative Doug Flament who represents District 29 in central Montana resigned from his position. Representative Flament had not been at the state capitol since the legislative session started on Jan. 2.
Bill to abolish Montana energy policy sparks debate about climate, separation of powers
The Governor’s Office wants to abolish Montana’s energy policy, and Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, said he wanted one opponent of that idea to explain his use of the phrase “climate change.” “As I see it, we have four seasons,” Phalen said. “There are changes every — four different times a year. So are you thinking […] The post Bill to abolish Montana energy policy sparks debate about climate, separation of powers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
mtpr.org
Report suggests fixes to inequities in Native American incarceration rates
A report commissioned by the MacArthur Foundation explores justice system inequities that cause Native Americans to be incarcerated at much higher rates than the general population. Researchers’ review of state data showed that Native people make up about 7% of Montana’s population but are at least 20% of the state...
mtpr.org
As foster care needs grow, lawmakers consider changes to the state's response
Montana lawmakers are considering a package of bills to change the state’s response to a decade of growth in child abuse and neglect cases. The House Judiciary Committee recently heard two bills from Republican Rep. Jennifer Carlson from Manhattan. They came with support from a bipartisan interim committee that spent the past two years studying the issue.
ypradio.org
Electric vehicle fee proposal moving through Montana Legislature
A bill to charge registration fees on electric vehicles is making its way through the Montana legislature. Members of the House Transportation Committee on Monday voted 15-0 to pass House Bill 60, which would allow the state to collect money from EVs the way it does gas-fueled cars. “Those taxpayers...
mtpr.org
Amid legal battles, the health dept. bars gender changes on birth certificates
The state health department says it will reinstate a rule that bars transgender Montanans from updating the gender markers on their birth certificates. The Montana Supreme Court is now involved in the latest step in a murky legal fight over the policy. The Montana Supreme Court found that a district...
mtpr.org
Fewer teaching licenses were issued in 2022 as schools struggle to fill jobs
The number of licenses issued to new teachers in Montana dipped last year, according to a report from the Office of Public Instruction. The state licensed more than 1,200 new teachers last year, down from 1,600 in 2021, and the lowest amount in the last five years. The number of educators who maintained or upgraded their licenses rose slightly to just over 5,250.
Electric Grid Attacks, Don’t Mess With Montana Or Else…
We were getting legislative updates and more as we chatted with the Montana Electric Cooperatives Association at the state capitol Friday when I randomly threw out a question: what's going on with all these weird attacks on substations and other electric infrastructure on the East Coast and closer to home in Washington state?
Montana lawmakers work together to learn "How the Sausage Gets Made"
It’s a famous saying in politics: Learning about the legislative process is like finding out how sausage gets made. That expression was the inspiration behind an event this weekend.
montanarightnow.com
Libby asbestos case settles for $18.5 million
W.R. Grace & Co. has agreed to pay $18.5 million to settle its remaining Libby Asbestos Superfund Site claims with the state of Montana. Gov. Greg Gianforte's office announced the settlement on Tuesday. It stems from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality's natural resource damage claims in W.R. Grace's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The company-owned vermiculite mines and mills near Libby left hundreds of residents sickened or dead from asbestos-related health damage.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
Let the doctors and nurses treat gender-diverse youth in Montana
As pediatricians and pediatric nurse practitioners with the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, we care for children across Montana. We have undergone extensive education and training to be able to provide high quality individualized healthcare for all patients, and we continue to learn more with every patient that comes through our doors. […] The post Let the doctors and nurses treat gender-diverse youth in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Huckleberry pickers aren’t crooks, and cabbage is OK for pigs
Helena - Just try to get a huckleberry picker to divulge the location of their patch. Cort Jensen, chief attorney for the Montana Department of Agriculture, said no one is going to spill the beans on huckleberries — and by comparison, he’s regulated hemp. “People are far more...
What Exactly Does The First Number Mean On A Montana License Plate?
Living in Montana my whole life, I've gotten pretty good at telling where someone is from in the state by looking at their rig. You can generally tell by the first number on the plate you can tell they live in a certain county. There is a method to this...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska public assistance director abruptly leaves position
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s Division of Public Assistance director left her position on Monday, according to the Department of Health. The department confirmed that Shawnda O’Brien is no longer working as the Division of Public Assistance director effective Jan. 9. Department of Health Communications Director Clinton Bennett...
mtpr.org
An oil and gas lease sale in Alaska may indicate a shift in energy firms' priorities
A federal oil and gas lease sale in Alaska, held just before the New Year, got a lot of pushback from environmental groups. But in the end, the sale was kind of a dud. Sabine Poux with member station KDLL in Kenai, Alaska, has been following this story. She joins us now to talk about what the results say about the energy industry overall. Sabine, thanks for being here.
Flathead Beacon
Bigfork Senior Housing Receives $650,000 in Affordable Housing Funds
The Montana Department of Commerce on Jan. 3 announced that more than $3.3 million in federal Housing Trust Fund (HTF) and Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funding has been allocated to build and rehabilitate affordable housing throughout the state. The funding package includes a $650,000 HTF grant awarded to the American Covenant Senior Housing Foundation to improve its senior facility in Bigfork, Bigfork Senior Housing. Bigfork Senior Housing outlined an array of improvements and expansions they hope to achieve by the end of the year through the federal grant.
