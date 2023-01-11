ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 2

Related
mtpr.org

Two missing persons bills advance to the state Senate

Two bills addressing the issue of missing persons in Montana passed out of the House floor Wednesday, and will now move on to the Senate. One bill, sponsored by Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway from Great Falls, is a request for an interim study on missing youth. Eighty percent of the missing people in Montana are under the age of 18.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montanans at hearing: Changes to Medicaid abortions to be costly, harmful, illegal

Just one person spoke in favor of new rules the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services proposed for Medicaid patients seeking abortions. The rules would in most cases require a patient who uses Medicaid to get prior approval for an abortion to prove it is “medically necessary,” among other changes. Derek Oestreicher, director […] The post Montanans at hearing: Changes to Medicaid abortions to be costly, harmful, illegal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana House District 29 vacant after Rep. Doug Flament resigns

HELENA, Mont. - Just days into the legislative session, a shakeup on the house floor in Helena. Representative Doug Flament who represents District 29 in central Montana resigned from his position. Representative Flament had not been at the state capitol since the legislative session started on Jan. 2.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Bill to abolish Montana energy policy sparks debate about climate, separation of powers

The Governor’s Office wants to abolish Montana’s energy policy, and Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, said he wanted one opponent of that idea to explain his use of the phrase “climate change.” “As I see it, we have four seasons,” Phalen said. “There are changes every — four different times a year. So are you thinking […] The post Bill to abolish Montana energy policy sparks debate about climate, separation of powers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Report suggests fixes to inequities in Native American incarceration rates

A report commissioned by the MacArthur Foundation explores justice system inequities that cause Native Americans to be incarcerated at much higher rates than the general population. Researchers’ review of state data showed that Native people make up about 7% of Montana’s population but are at least 20% of the state...
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

As foster care needs grow, lawmakers consider changes to the state's response

Montana lawmakers are considering a package of bills to change the state’s response to a decade of growth in child abuse and neglect cases. The House Judiciary Committee recently heard two bills from Republican Rep. Jennifer Carlson from Manhattan. They came with support from a bipartisan interim committee that spent the past two years studying the issue.
MONTANA STATE
ypradio.org

Electric vehicle fee proposal moving through Montana Legislature

A bill to charge registration fees on electric vehicles is making its way through the Montana legislature. Members of the House Transportation Committee on Monday voted 15-0 to pass House Bill 60, which would allow the state to collect money from EVs the way it does gas-fueled cars. “Those taxpayers...
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Fewer teaching licenses were issued in 2022 as schools struggle to fill jobs

The number of licenses issued to new teachers in Montana dipped last year, according to a report from the Office of Public Instruction. The state licensed more than 1,200 new teachers last year, down from 1,600 in 2021, and the lowest amount in the last five years. The number of educators who maintained or upgraded their licenses rose slightly to just over 5,250.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Libby asbestos case settles for $18.5 million

W.R. Grace & Co. has agreed to pay $18.5 million to settle its remaining Libby Asbestos Superfund Site claims with the state of Montana. Gov. Greg Gianforte's office announced the settlement on Tuesday. It stems from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality's natural resource damage claims in W.R. Grace's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The company-owned vermiculite mines and mills near Libby left hundreds of residents sickened or dead from asbestos-related health damage.
LIBBY, MT
Daily Montanan

Let the doctors and nurses treat gender-diverse youth in Montana

As pediatricians and pediatric nurse practitioners with the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, we care for children across Montana.  We have undergone extensive education and training to be able to provide high quality individualized healthcare for all patients, and we continue to learn more with every patient that comes through our doors. […] The post Let the doctors and nurses treat gender-diverse youth in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska public assistance director abruptly leaves position

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s Division of Public Assistance director left her position on Monday, according to the Department of Health. The department confirmed that Shawnda O’Brien is no longer working as the Division of Public Assistance director effective Jan. 9. Department of Health Communications Director Clinton Bennett...
ALASKA STATE
mtpr.org

An oil and gas lease sale in Alaska may indicate a shift in energy firms' priorities

A federal oil and gas lease sale in Alaska, held just before the New Year, got a lot of pushback from environmental groups. But in the end, the sale was kind of a dud. Sabine Poux with member station KDLL in Kenai, Alaska, has been following this story. She joins us now to talk about what the results say about the energy industry overall. Sabine, thanks for being here.
ALASKA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Bigfork Senior Housing Receives $650,000 in Affordable Housing Funds

The Montana Department of Commerce on Jan. 3 announced that more than $3.3 million in federal Housing Trust Fund (HTF) and Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funding has been allocated to build and rehabilitate affordable housing throughout the state. The funding package includes a $650,000 HTF grant awarded to the American Covenant Senior Housing Foundation to improve its senior facility in Bigfork, Bigfork Senior Housing. Bigfork Senior Housing outlined an array of improvements and expansions they hope to achieve by the end of the year through the federal grant.
BIGFORK, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy