Tri-County Health splits into three separate agencies 02:27

What was once a prominent and longstanding public health agency has now been split into three parts.

Tri-County Health served Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties for more than 70 years, but after heated disputes over mask requirements during the pandemic, Tri-County Health was dissolved and now each county is going its own way.

The new Adams County Health Department is not starting from scratch. Officials say they want to keep the successful programs Tri-County Health leaves behind while implementing new ones to serve the community.

A new year and a new era for Adams County, launching its own health department out of the ashes of Tri-County Health.

"Our goal was really to keep what was in place by Tri-County there, and then we'll continually analyze and reevaluate what else is needed in the community," says Executive Director Dr. Kelly Weidenbach, "I think they're going to notice us just being more present in the community, more visible."

She calls it an opportunity to redefine public health in a post-pandemic world.

"Covid really taught us that local level control can be a very good thing in insuring that we address the needs and the wishes of our community residents," said Weidenbach.

Before splitting, Tri-County Health conducted a survey of community needs. The new Adams County department is now tailoring their offerings to its results.

"Mental and behavioral health was something that came up repeatedly in community input, also diabetes education and prevention, so that's something we're offering that the other two health departments are not offering," said Weidenbach. The Adams County department also offers several other programs.

"Our immunization program, sexual health and family planning, mom and baby home visitation, we have WIC which is a nutritional supplement for women and children," said Weidenbach.

There's also an environmental division that does health inspections, but Weidenbach says the department won't oversee the Suncor Refinery in any capacity.

The department is headquartered at the Adams County government building and has four other community locations that were existing Tri-County Health facilities. Adams County Health launched with 160 employees, many of them already worked in these facilities.