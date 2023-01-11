JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, Donna Deegan officially qualified by petition as a candidate on the 2023 ballot to be Jacksonville’s next mayor. Deegan gathered the required 7,000 valid signatures to qualify, which allows the filing fee of $13,800 to be waived. She is the only 2023 candidate for mayor so far that has qualified by petition.

