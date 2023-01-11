Read full article on original website
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Federal Prison For IRS FraudTaxBuzzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park’s new household pets ordinance allows chickens, but peacocks?Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with ceremonyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Action News Jax
Jacksonville mayor’s race officially kicks of as candidates submit qualifying paperwork
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least four candidates running for Jacksonville mayor officially submitted their paperwork on the first day of qualifying. Family by her side, Republican Councilmember and mayoral candidate LeAnna Cumber was first to submit her paperwork and pay the $13,800 fee Monday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
‘The most coveted endorsement in the city’: Daniel Davis gets endorsed by Jacksonville FOP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The coveted endorsement from the Jacksonville chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police has gone to Republican mayoral candidate Daniel Davis. The endorsement is a major pick up for the Davis campaign after failing to lock in the endorsement from the firefighters’ union last week.
Donna Deegan qualifies by petition as candidate in 2023 Jacksonville mayor's race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, Donna Deegan officially qualified by petition as a candidate on the 2023 ballot to be Jacksonville’s next mayor. Deegan gathered the required 7,000 valid signatures to qualify, which allows the filing fee of $13,800 to be waived. She is the only 2023 candidate for mayor so far that has qualified by petition.
'I frankly cannot win': Lakesha Burton will not be running for JSO sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lakesha Burton announced she will not be running for Jacksonville sheriff on Wednesday morning. "I frankly cannot win...I care deeply about this city and I care enough to move out of the way," Burton explained during a press conference. She called the move the "right thing to do".
floridapolitics.com
Joe Carlucci lands police, fire fighter endorsements for Jax City Council
The San Marco resident said he’s honored by the endorsements. Joe Carlucci, in the running for Jacksonville City Council in District 5, dropped a mail piece recently featuring Gov. Ron DeSantis. Carlucci received permission from the DeSantis team to use the image, in which Carlucci and DeSantis appear under the words, “Always Lead Right.”
Jacksonville City Council rejects Mayor Curry's proposed 'resign to run' referendum
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. Mayor Lenny Curry's proposal for a non-binding referendum requiring local elected officials to resign if they want to run for another local office won't be on the March ballot because he fell short of enough City Council support to greenlight asking voters about it.
floridapolitics.com
LeAnna Cumber’s latest ad slams ‘sellout’ Daniel Davis
New ad from JAX First committee reanimates JEA sale push. The binary battle between Republicans LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber and Daniel Davis continues to dominate the 2023 race for Jacksonville mayor. Cumber’s JAX First political committee released on Tuesday a 30-second spot titled “Sell Out.” The ad savages the Jacksonville Chamber...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Demands on infrastructure rise with population
In the second week of December, passengers set a record at Jacksonville International Airport. Mark VanLoh, CEO of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, said the airport broke its pre-pandemic peak of 2019 passenger traffic levels. That’s mostly because of strong commuter and leisure travelers, despite the slow return of business travel....
Expert: Orca found in Flagler County is first ever recorded stranding in Southeast United States
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Orca was found beached in Palm Coast on Wednesday morning, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. The 21-foot whale reportedly beached itself south of Jungle Hut Park and has since died. Deputies, SeaWorld and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are on scene assisting with the removal.
districtadministration.com
Leadership series: How Florida’s 2023 Superintendent of the Year raised graduation rates by nearly 30%
“I may not be around forever, but I can create something that is.” This is a quote that hangs above this superintendent’s desk as a reminder of what he sought to do when he was elected in 2016: leave a legacy. Rick Surrency, superintendent of Putnam County Schools...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Neighboring bedroom counties building up as Jacksonville jobs grow
Population growth in Jacksonville is spilling over into neighboring counties. With companies moving global headquarters or setting up new operations, along with existing businesses that are expanding, the job base is growing and new employees and their families need places to live. “About 60% of our residents work in Jacksonville....
City of Fernandina Beach grappling with next moves in conflict with Brett’s Waterway Café
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Fernandina Beach is struggling to figure out what to do with a restaurant that was deemed structurally unsafe by the city engineer back in 2021. The restaurant has been the subject of a lot of controversies as of late. The back and...
'That Bar at The Arena' gets final approval for wraparound rooftop in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Amid the Jaguar's success and the growing development in the downtown sports complex area, a popular bar for game days and concerts will soon have a new look. The Downtown Development Review Board gave final approval for a redesign of That Bar at The Arena including...
Pita Pit in Jacksonville Beach announces closure
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated report) A longtime Jacksonville Beach restaurant is closing due to what they say are circumstances beyond its control. Pita Pit, a popular lunch spot and after-hours hangout, is closing its doors this weekend. It's been a Jacksonville Beach staple...
Is collection of diversity data discussion in colleges by government an overreach?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis's office wants to know how much money is being spent by public universities in Florida on teaching Critical Race Theory and promoting diversity programs on college campuses. Recently a memo was sent from the Governor's office to the Commissioner of Education asking for...
theapopkavoice.com
Drought conditions developing in areas of North Florida after low rainfall in December
December rainfall was less than half the average for this time of year throughout the St. Johns River Water Management District’s 18-county region. As a result, moderate drought conditions are developing in Baker, Nassau, and the western half of Duval County, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. On Tuesday,...
‘A great win for Jacksonville’: What’s next for Khan’s Four Seasons Hotel Project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Through a Shipyards project led by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, there are high hopes that the Four Seasons Hotel project will bring new life downtown. On Tuesday night, the Jacksonville City Council approved an updated incentives package totaling nearly $130 million in public funding --...
Jacksonville City Council approves Shad Khan’s Shipyard project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council approved another major project that will transform Downtown Jacksonville. The council voted to approve Shad Khan’s Iguana Investment Shipyards project and the changes to the money involved. The original proposal was approved well over a year ago, but this latest update recognizes that the cost of the project is going up.
‘Your tax dollars at work,’ new school made possible by half cent sales tax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Construction is underway for a new elementary school in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. It’s made possible through the half cent sales tax, approved by voters in 2020. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Rutledge Pearson Elementary is expected to open in August 2023. It...
wuft.org
Nay’loni Fairley: Jacksonville father recalls losing his ‘Dazzling Doll’
Editor’s note: This is the second of five articles this week that explore the consequences of unintended shootings in Florida. Click the links here to access the series intro, Part II and Part III. Nay’loni Fairley had been dancing since she could stand and taking ballet, jazz and hip...
