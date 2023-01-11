ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

Connie
2d ago

IDK if I just haven't been paying attention or ever since my daughter and her two little girls moved out there there's been so much happening near this intersection. nowhere is safe anymore. I'm from what's now called the historic district of small town Buckeye AZ and not even in the hometown is safe 🤷🏻‍♀️

Reply
3
 

fox10phoenix.com

Man dies after being hit by bus in north Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after a man died after being hit by a bus on Tuesday night in north Scottsdale. Scottsdale Police say 52-year-old Jamie Slocum was lying in the road at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 near Scottsdale and Thunderbird Roads when he was hit by a bus.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kyma.com

Three dead in fiery crash on I-10 near Phoenix

(NBC) - Three people died this morning in a fiery crash near Phoenix, Arizona on I-10. This was one of at least four crashes on the highway this morning. Warning, this video may be disturbing for some viewers. The crash occurred early this morning involving at least two semi-trucks. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DPS: I-10 eastbound still closed after 5 killed in fiery semi-truck crash near Chandler Blvd

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms to Arizona’s Family that at least five people are dead after another semi-truck crash occurred on Interstate 10 in Chandler early Thursday morning. DPS expects the eastbound side of the interstate to remain closed into the afternoon rush hour, with tentative plans to reopen around 5:30 p.m. Investigators said there are no other victims.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

DPS: 5 dead after crash involving tractor-trailers in Arizona

Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley’s housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Investigators believe a semi-truck driver wasn't...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police seek help identifying man found burned to death in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released a sketch of an unidentified man whose burned body was found last month in downtown Phoenix. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, officers saw smoke and found a small fire in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street. They extinguished the fire and found a severely burned body of an adult man. While investigators were unable to identify him, his death has been ruled a homicide.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Mesa-based company use virtual reality to train crews for water rescues. Priority 1 Air Rescue in Mesa uses virtual simulations to train first responders for swift water rescues. New proposal from Democrats would repeal Arizona's right-to-work law. Updated: 45 minutes ago. |. Democrats have a new bill that would ditch...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mom, kids injured in Tempe hit-and-run crash

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are looking for a driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Tempe that left a mother and two of her children injured. According to police, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 9 near Kyrene and Baseline Roads. Investigators say the mother and...
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman, child seriously hurt in head-on crash near Tolleson, MCSO says

TOLLESON, Ariz. - A woman and child were seriously hurt in a head-on crash near Tolleson Tuesday afternoon, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. Just before 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 2-car crash at the intersection of 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road. Once they got there, they learned it was a head-on crash.
TOLLESON, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of killing man during fight outside a home in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A fight outside of a west Phoenix house led to the murder of a man, and it took police more than a week to find a suspect. Cary Clifford Smith was taken into custody on Tuesday. Court documents say he was involved in a shooting on Dec. 31, just after midnight, in the neighborhood of 101st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. According to investigators, 25-year-old Raymond Hernandez, Jr. was getting out of a Nissan Armada with family members when he got into an argument with them. That’s when Smith and two women came out of the house and went up to the group. According to one witness, Hernandez approached Smith with one hand in his pocket, court documents said. Smith told him to stop, but Hernandez continued to advance. He then took out a gun and shot Hernandez once in the stomach. Police said the witness told them the victim was unarmed and didn’t say anything to Smith.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Missing 12-year-old girl found safe, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a missing 12-year-old girl has been located in Tucson and is safe. Jane Darrenkamp was last seen on Tuesday in the area of 31st Avenue and Columbine Drive, and was believed to be with 45-year-old Joseph Henderson. In an update late Tuesday night, Phoenix police say she was found in Tucson and that she would soon be reunited with her family. Other details regarding the investigation have not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

New picture of man suspected of killing Valley teacher released

PHOENIX — Investigators have released a new picture of who they suspect shot and killed a Valley teacher and coach. David Denogean, a teacher with the Phoenix Union High School District, was killed while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue on Nov. 25. Denogean has been...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police investigating after woman robbed, shot near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized after police say she was shot during a robbery at a park near downtown Phoenix. Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, officers were called to check a person’s welfare near Eastlake Park, located at 16th Street and Jefferson, and arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say she had been robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman who were in a car. After taking the woman’s property, one of the suspects reportedly shot her before driving away. She was taken to an area hospital with what police called non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Missing Endangered Phoenix Girl Found Safe in Tucson

On Tuesday morning police put out information on a missing 12-year-old Phoenix girl who was believed to been in contact with a 45-year-old man. The search for the missing endangered child led police to Tucson where she was found safely on Tuesday night. Prior to her discovery, Jane Aubry Darrenkamp...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

