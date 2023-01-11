Read full article on original website
Connie
2d ago
IDK if I just haven't been paying attention or ever since my daughter and her two little girls moved out there there's been so much happening near this intersection. nowhere is safe anymore. I'm from what's now called the historic district of small town Buckeye AZ and not even in the hometown is safe 🤷🏻♀️
3
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Man in critical condition after shooting in Tempe: Police searching for cluesEdy ZooTempe, AZ
Mercy Care, Mercy Care Advantage Hosting FREE Phoenix Shred-A-ThonABSEESITALLPhoenix, AZ
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after being hit by bus in north Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after a man died after being hit by a bus on Tuesday night in north Scottsdale. Scottsdale Police say 52-year-old Jamie Slocum was lying in the road at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 near Scottsdale and Thunderbird Roads when he was hit by a bus.
Four dead in fiery Phoenix I-10 semi-truck horror crash
At least five people have died in a fiery horror crash after two semi-trucks and two other vehicles collided on Interstate 10 in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday morning.
AZFamily
DPS: 5 dead after semi crashes car into another semi in south Phoenix
Scottsdale PD: Man who shot lieutenant was suspect in rape of 70-year-old woman. The man who shot a Scottsdale officer serving a warrant in Phoenix was a suspect in the rape of a 70-year-old woman. Anthem man waiting over a year for back surgery bill to be paid. Updated: 22...
ABC 15 News
Man hit, killed by public bus along Scottsdale Road Tuesday night
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police say a man was hit and killed by a public bus Tuesday evening. The incident occurred on Scottsdale Road near Thunderbird Road around 7:30 p.m. Police say a man, identified as 52-year-old Jamie D. Slocum, was in the roadway when he was struck by...
fox10phoenix.com
3 people hospitalized after Phoenix crash that possibly involved pedestrians: FD
PHOENIX - Fire officials say two men and a woman were taken to the hospital following a crash in West Phoenix. The crash, according to Phoenix Fire Captain Joe Huggins, happened in the area of 79th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. "Early reports indicate two of the patients might have...
kyma.com
Three dead in fiery crash on I-10 near Phoenix
(NBC) - Three people died this morning in a fiery crash near Phoenix, Arizona on I-10. This was one of at least four crashes on the highway this morning. Warning, this video may be disturbing for some viewers. The crash occurred early this morning involving at least two semi-trucks. The...
AZFamily
DPS: I-10 eastbound still closed after 5 killed in fiery semi-truck crash near Chandler Blvd
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms to Arizona’s Family that at least five people are dead after another semi-truck crash occurred on Interstate 10 in Chandler early Thursday morning. DPS expects the eastbound side of the interstate to remain closed into the afternoon rush hour, with tentative plans to reopen around 5:30 p.m. Investigators said there are no other victims.
AZFamily
Scottsdale PD: Man who shot lieutenant was suspect in rape of 70-year-old woman
Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley’s housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Investigators believe a semi-truck driver wasn't...
AZFamily
DPS: 5 dead after crash involving tractor-trailers in Arizona
Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley’s housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Investigators believe a semi-truck driver wasn't...
AZFamily
Police seek help identifying man found burned to death in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released a sketch of an unidentified man whose burned body was found last month in downtown Phoenix. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, officers saw smoke and found a small fire in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street. They extinguished the fire and found a severely burned body of an adult man. While investigators were unable to identify him, his death has been ruled a homicide.
AZFamily
GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting
Mesa-based company use virtual reality to train crews for water rescues. Priority 1 Air Rescue in Mesa uses virtual simulations to train first responders for swift water rescues. New proposal from Democrats would repeal Arizona's right-to-work law. Updated: 45 minutes ago. |. Democrats have a new bill that would ditch...
fox10phoenix.com
Mom, kids injured in Tempe hit-and-run crash
TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are looking for a driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Tempe that left a mother and two of her children injured. According to police, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 9 near Kyrene and Baseline Roads. Investigators say the mother and...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman, child seriously hurt in head-on crash near Tolleson, MCSO says
TOLLESON, Ariz. - A woman and child were seriously hurt in a head-on crash near Tolleson Tuesday afternoon, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. Just before 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 2-car crash at the intersection of 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road. Once they got there, they learned it was a head-on crash.
fox10phoenix.com
Man seriously hurt following possible road rage shooting in Glendale
Police say officers responded to the scene after they received a shots fired call. The victim may have been headed back to work when the shooting happened. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
AZFamily
Man accused of killing man during fight outside a home in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A fight outside of a west Phoenix house led to the murder of a man, and it took police more than a week to find a suspect. Cary Clifford Smith was taken into custody on Tuesday. Court documents say he was involved in a shooting on Dec. 31, just after midnight, in the neighborhood of 101st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. According to investigators, 25-year-old Raymond Hernandez, Jr. was getting out of a Nissan Armada with family members when he got into an argument with them. That’s when Smith and two women came out of the house and went up to the group. According to one witness, Hernandez approached Smith with one hand in his pocket, court documents said. Smith told him to stop, but Hernandez continued to advance. He then took out a gun and shot Hernandez once in the stomach. Police said the witness told them the victim was unarmed and didn’t say anything to Smith.
AZFamily
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a missing 12-year-old girl has been located in Tucson and is safe. Jane Darrenkamp was last seen on Tuesday in the area of 31st Avenue and Columbine Drive, and was believed to be with 45-year-old Joseph Henderson. In an update late Tuesday night, Phoenix police say she was found in Tucson and that she would soon be reunited with her family. Other details regarding the investigation have not been released.
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after Make-A-Wish statue stolen from Phoenix office, destroyed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a bronze statue from a Make-A-Wish office in Phoenix earlier this month. Part of the statue was also found but has been destroyed. Phoenix police say 32-year-old Troy Burke was arrested following an investigation...
12news.com
New picture of man suspected of killing Valley teacher released
PHOENIX — Investigators have released a new picture of who they suspect shot and killed a Valley teacher and coach. David Denogean, a teacher with the Phoenix Union High School District, was killed while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue on Nov. 25. Denogean has been...
AZFamily
Police investigating after woman robbed, shot near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized after police say she was shot during a robbery at a park near downtown Phoenix. Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, officers were called to check a person’s welfare near Eastlake Park, located at 16th Street and Jefferson, and arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say she had been robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman who were in a car. After taking the woman’s property, one of the suspects reportedly shot her before driving away. She was taken to an area hospital with what police called non-life-threatening injuries.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Missing Endangered Phoenix Girl Found Safe in Tucson
On Tuesday morning police put out information on a missing 12-year-old Phoenix girl who was believed to been in contact with a 45-year-old man. The search for the missing endangered child led police to Tucson where she was found safely on Tuesday night. Prior to her discovery, Jane Aubry Darrenkamp...
