While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
The Indianapolis Colts finished to a dismal 4-12-1 record in 2022. It was the sort of season GM Chris Ballard would like to forget, but not before situating his team's head coaching role. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who replaced Frank Reich during the season, offered a quote Monday ...
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Paul Finebaum believes there is one program out of the B1G that is actually well-positioned to become the “next Georgia.” By that, he means there is one program that has the firepower and resources to go on a run of national titles in the future. Appearing on ESPN’s...
The Florida State Seminoles are reportedly adding some NFL pedigree to their coaching staff in 2023. The team is set to hire Patrick Surtain as the program's new secondary coach, per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel. Surtain, the father of Pro-Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II, ...
After completing one of the best two-year runs in college football history, Stetson Bennett's college career is finally over. The sixth-year senior just led Georgia to a 15-0 season and its second straight national championship. His six-touchdown performance on Monday night earned him MVP honors ...
FSU offers 2024 RB Kewan Lacy
Florida State offered Lancaster (Texas) three-star junior running back Kewan Lacy on Wednesday evening. The 5-foot-10.5, 195-pound back mentioned FSU running backs coach David Johnson when sharing news of the offer. FSU is his 22nd offer. Some of his other offers include Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Miami, Michigan State, Ohio...
247Sports
FSU offers 2024 OT Nyier Daniels
Florida State offered Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic three-star junior offensive tackle Nyier Daniels on Thursday. He mentioned FSU offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins when sharing news of the offer. The 6-foot-7, 340-pound offensive lineman has double-digit offers. FSU joins Boston College, Florida, Miami, Michigan, NC State, Penn...
Miami Hurricanes News: FB target 2 transfer WRs, hoops beats BC
The Miami Hurricanes football team is targeting transfer wide receivers Damien Alford from Syracuse and Gary Bryant from USC and the basketball program earned a 78-62 win over Boston College in the big news from Wednesday. Bryant is scheduled to visit the Miami Hurricanes this weekend per Greg Biggins of 247 Sports.
Clemson Fires Offensive Coordinator, Eyes TCU Replacement
The Tigers have parted ways with assistant coach Brandon Streeter.
FSU in the National Stats, End of Season: Top 10 offense, Top 15 defense
Florida State ended the 2022 campaign with one of the top offenses and defenses in the country, ranking inside the Top 10 in yards-per-play and Top 20 in scoring, and the Top 15 in yards-per-play allowed and Top 20 in points allowed. As a reminder, we track these core stats...
Former Kentucky DT Justin Rogers projected to Auburn
Auburn is continuing to build on its impressive transfer class and they are now the favorites to land another coveted target. Former Kentucky defensive tackle Justin Rogers has been projected to commit to Auburn by Steve Wiltfong, the Director of Football Recruiting for 247Sports. Rogers visited Auburn this weekend and...
