Wayne County, NC

cbs17

Fayetteville Woodpeckers announce ‘Trees for Charity’ winners

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Woodpeckers have picked the winners of their “Trees for Charity” contest. Fayetteville Holiday Lights spectators voted from Dec. 8-23 on trees on display that they thought were the best decorated. After careful deliberation, the first- through third-place finishers are:. 1st Place:...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville police host applicant orientation to fill vacancies

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is facing staffing shortages as officers retire and others move to better paying jobs. “Being that this is a military town it is a struggle finding people to stay here long term,” Officer Ciarra King, Recruiter for Fayetteville Police Department said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ

North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
AYDEN, NC
cbs17

Goodbye Fort Bragg, Hello Fort Liberty

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – A name has been finalized. The United States’ Department of Defense announced it will officially change North Carolina’s military base from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty after concluding its Naming Commission Process. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III accepted the renaming...
FORT BRAGG, NC
cbs17

Water, sewer project to close Fayetteville, Wilmington streets intersection for 2 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The intersection just south of downtown Raleigh has been closed for a planned water and sewer improvement project, Raleigh Water said Tuesday. The closure is expected to last for two months where Fayetteville and Wilmington streets intersect. However, officials said the schedule for completion is subject to change due to weather and other factors.
RALEIGH, NC
bladenonline.com

Cape Fear Valley Ribbon Cutting, Tours Friday In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE – Cape Fear Valley Health will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening event at 10 a.m. Friday for the new Center for Medical Education and Neuroscience Institute. There will be facility tours and Simulation Center demonstrations from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Campaign donors and project partners have also been invited to a private Grand Opening Gala on Thursday evening.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man wins $100,000 on $30 scratch-off

SELMA, N.C. (WGHP) — Rodney Brown, of Zebulon, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Brown bought his winning 200X The Cash ticket from the Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After […]
SELMA, NC
cbs17

Man hospitalized after shooting near Raleigh park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has been transported to the hospital, police confirm, after being shot in Raleigh. The 57-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was shot in Raleigh around 8:15 p.m. on Worley Drive Wednesday, the Raleigh Police Department said. Worley Drive is off...
RALEIGH, NC

