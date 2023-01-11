The Automatic Balls and Strikes system will be used throughout the highest level of Minor League Baseball. All 30 Triple A ballparks plan to use an electric strike zone this season, per ESPN. However, the teams will use the Automatic Balls and Strikes (ABS) system differently. One half of Triple A teams will use an electronic strike zone for all calls, while the rest of the league will use an ABS challenge system that allots three challenges per game.

