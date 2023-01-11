ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

FSU offers 2024 OT Nyier Daniels

Florida State offered Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic three-star junior offensive tackle Nyier Daniels on Thursday. He mentioned FSU offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins when sharing news of the offer. The 6-foot-7, 340-pound offensive lineman has double-digit offers. FSU joins Boston College, Florida, Miami, Michigan, NC State, Penn...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FanSided

Miami Hurricanes News: FB target 2 transfer WRs, hoops beats BC

The Miami Hurricanes football team is targeting transfer wide receivers Damien Alford from Syracuse and Gary Bryant from USC and the basketball program earned a 78-62 win over Boston College in the big news from Wednesday. Bryant is scheduled to visit the Miami Hurricanes this weekend per Greg Biggins of 247 Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Report: Electronic Strike Zone to be Used by All 30 Triple A Teams

The Automatic Balls and Strikes system will be used throughout the highest level of Minor League Baseball. All 30 Triple A ballparks plan to use an electric strike zone this season, per ESPN. However, the teams will use the Automatic Balls and Strikes (ABS) system differently. One half of Triple A teams will use an electronic strike zone for all calls, while the rest of the league will use an ABS challenge system that allots three challenges per game.

