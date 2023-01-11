ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

thecomeback.com

Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation

While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Associated Press

Patriots look to extend Mayo, seeking offensive coordinator

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have started discussions for a long-term contract extension with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Bill Belichick will also begin interviewing candidates for offensive coordinator next week. The team made the announcements in a statement Thursday. It comes on the heels of Mayo being sought for the second straight offseason for interviews for one of the NFL’s open head coaching jobs. The Carolina Panthers are the latest team to request permission to talk to him, Mayo also interviewed last offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots are looking to hire their first offensive coordinator since Josh McDaniels left following the 2021 season to take the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching job. Matt Patricia, an assistant with an extensive defensive pedigree, served as the Patriots’ primary offensive play-caller this season. But the unit struggled, with second-year quarterback Mac Jones regressing during an underachieving season that had the Patriots’ offense ranked in the bottom half of the league in points per game and red zone touchdowns.
Yardbarker

Browns Interviewing Jim Schwartz Today

Schwartz, 56, spent eight years as the Titans’ defensive coordinator before he was hired as the Lions’ head coach in 2009. He spent five years in Detroit before he was fired after the 2013 season. Schwartz spent a year with the Bills and eventually joined the Eagles as...
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

Jets parting ways with OC LaFleur after 2 seasons

The New York Jets are mutually parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, head coach Robert Saleh said Thursday, according to SNY TV. Saleh is allowing LaFleur to seek other opportunities with several teams inquiring about the coordinator's availability. LaFleur served as the Jets' offensive coordinator for the last two...
NEW YORK STATE

