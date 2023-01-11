Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Related
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL World Reacts To The Colts' Jeff Saturday Announcement
The Indianapolis Colts finished to a dismal 4-12-1 record in 2022. It was the sort of season GM Chris Ballard would like to forget, but not before situating his team's head coaching role. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who replaced Frank Reich during the season, offered a quote Monday ...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum names B1G program best positioned to become the 'next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum believes there is one program out of the B1G that is actually well-positioned to become the “next Georgia.” By that, he means there is one program that has the firepower and resources to go on a run of national titles in the future. Appearing on ESPN’s...
Patriots look to extend Mayo, seeking offensive coordinator
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have started discussions for a long-term contract extension with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Bill Belichick will also begin interviewing candidates for offensive coordinator next week. The team made the announcements in a statement Thursday. It comes on the heels of Mayo being sought for the second straight offseason for interviews for one of the NFL’s open head coaching jobs. The Carolina Panthers are the latest team to request permission to talk to him, Mayo also interviewed last offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots are looking to hire their first offensive coordinator since Josh McDaniels left following the 2021 season to take the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching job. Matt Patricia, an assistant with an extensive defensive pedigree, served as the Patriots’ primary offensive play-caller this season. But the unit struggled, with second-year quarterback Mac Jones regressing during an underachieving season that had the Patriots’ offense ranked in the bottom half of the league in points per game and red zone touchdowns.
Report: NFL Team Requested To Interview Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore
The Dallas Cowboys are just a few days away from taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card playoffs. But one of their top coaches could be fielding calls from a potential new employer before or afterwards. According to ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Panthers have requested ...
AP source: Mike LaFleur out as Jets' offensive coordinator
A person with knowledge of the decision has told The Associated Press that Mike LaFleur is out as offensive coordinator of the New York Jets after two seasons
Browns interviewing Titans assistant Jim Schwartz Wednesday for defensive coordinator vacancy, their first interview
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz, the former head coach of the Lions, didn’t need to ask for directions when he headed to Browns headquarters today for his defensive coordinator interview. He got his start in the NFL as a Browns scout in the Bill Belichick...
Yardbarker
Browns Interviewing Jim Schwartz Today
Schwartz, 56, spent eight years as the Titans’ defensive coordinator before he was hired as the Lions’ head coach in 2009. He spent five years in Detroit before he was fired after the 2013 season. Schwartz spent a year with the Bills and eventually joined the Eagles as...
theScore
Jets parting ways with OC LaFleur after 2 seasons
The New York Jets are mutually parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, head coach Robert Saleh said Thursday, according to SNY TV. Saleh is allowing LaFleur to seek other opportunities with several teams inquiring about the coordinator's availability. LaFleur served as the Jets' offensive coordinator for the last two...
Patriots to hire offensive coordinator in place of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge
The New England Patriots announced Thursday that they will begin interviewing candidates for their offensive coordinator position next week. The
Colts interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for HC job
This is a sudden development in the organization’s head coaching search, but not a particularly surprising one. Zak Keefer of The Athletic tweets that the Colts have been “digging” on Bieniemy over the past few days. A fixture on head-coaching carousels in recent years, Bieniemy has been...
Packers sign 13 players, including QB Danny Etling and 3 new players, to futures deals
The Green Bay Packers signed 13 players to the team’s 90-man offseason roster on Tuesday. Of the 13 players, 10 were with the Packers’ practice squad during the 2022 season. The three newcomers are kicker Parker White, safety James Wiggins and cornerback Tyrell Ford. The Packers also brought...
Comments / 0