Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas school district receives $5 million from Foundation that has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Union Bear plans expansion to downtown McKinney
The proposed Union Bear restaurant is located on the northwest side of the Historic McKinney Downtown Square. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) Representatives of Union Bear, a restaurant and brewery concept from Plano, shared plans for a new location in downtown McKinney at a Jan. 10 meeting of the McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission.
See 5 latest commercial projects in Plano, totaling over $9M
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about the latest businesses, development and renovations coming to Plano? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed...
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
Frisco P&Z commission to consider conveyance plat, site plan for potential 2nd H-E-B project
Two H-E-B stores have opened in Frisco and Plano with more expected to open in the coming years. (Colby Farr/Community Impact Newspaper) Two items related to a future big box retail grocery store located on land owned by the H-E-B Grocery Company are listed on the Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission’s Jan. 10 meeting agenda.
Major projects underway in downtown Fort Worth
Can't keep up with the downtown developments? We've got you covered.
See 5 latest commercial projects in Frisco, including $35M new construction for Prosper ISD
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Courtesy Google Maps) Want to know more about the latest development projects in Frisco? The following projects have been filed in the last...
Keller residents can soon get their seafood fix at Coco Shrimp
Coco Shrimp serves several shrimp dishes including butter garlic. (Courtesy Coco Shrimp) Coco Shrimp is bringing its Hawaiian-inspired dishes to 1301 Keller Parkway, Ste. 100, in Keller. According to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the new restaurant will be 3,722 square feet, and construction will conclude April 15.
Here are 5 businesses to watch in Historic Downtown McKinney
The Horse's Axe is an ax-throwing venue set to open downtown in 2023. (Courtesy The Horse's Axe) Here are five businesses that are coming soon or are now open on the Historic Downtown McKinney square. Collective Coffee, which will be located at 301 W. Louisiana St., Unit 102, is a...
Universal theme park concerns shared at Frisco forum
The proposed site plan for Universal Kids Frisco includes separate parking lots for park visitors and hotel guests, according to Universal Parks and Resorts officials. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Frisco City Council, city staff and project developers heard concerns from the community and neighboring residents about the proposed Universal Kids Frisco...
Hopdoddy Burger Bar bringing premium burgers to Fort Worth
The El Diablo burger is among many handcrafted premium burgers on the Hopdoddy Burger Bar menu. (Courtesy Hopdoddy Burger Bar) Hopdoddy Burger Bar is set to open its second Fort Worth location at 3101 Heritage Trace Parkway in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. It will be in the former...
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included
Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
‘We’re just getting started': UNT officials unveil Frisco Landing campus
UNT President Neal Smatresk cuts the ribbon to open the new Frisco Landing campus before classes begin Jan. 17. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) The University of North Texas’ Frisco campus is ready for its first day of school. UNT officials invited university and city leadership to the Frisco Landing campus...
Dining guide: Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle
Yummy Sichuan opened its Flower Mound location on Jan. 1. (Courtesy of Yummy Sichuan) Looking for a new restaurant to try? Here is a roundup of restaurants that opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle in 2022. These listings are not comprehensive. 1. Awesome Times. 2630 Justin Road, Ste....
Plano City Council approves contract to help with litter removal
Plano City Council approved a contract that will help with litter removal at 94 sites around the city. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Plano City Council approved a contract that will help with removing litter from parks and trails in the city during its Jan. 9 meeting. Plano Parks and Recreation awarded...
Texas First Rentals acquires Colleyville construction equipment company Rental One
Texas First Rentals provides construction and portable power equipment. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas First Rentals announced its acquisition of Rental One, an equipment and storage container rental company, in a Dec. 13 news release. A division of industrial company Holt, Texas First Rentals offers aerial, dirt and portable construction equipment, the press release stated. The company provides boom lifts, excavators, generators, pumps and trench safety equipment.
Fish & Fizz pub closes in Richardson
Fish & Fizz owner Nick Barclay (left) announced Jan. 11 via the company's Facebook page that the British pub is closing. (Community Impact file photo) Fish & Fizz in Richardson closed Jan. 11. The pub located at 400 N. Coit Road, Ste. 1908, had been in operation since 2018, partnering to co-own a British Emporium store next door starting in 2020.
As more growth comes to Frisco, an 'old timer' is loving the new faces and places
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In Frisco, it would seem that economic growth is contagious – from new home communities to corporate headquarters and now entertainment options – the only question now seems to be, what's coming next?And proud 'old timer' Armando Baleerramos has been there for it all – when the darling of Collin County development was just farmland."I grew up in the fields, chopping cotton, picking cotton, I did it all," recalls Baleerramos, who says his family moved to the area from Indiana in search of farmwork when he was 9-months-old – and he never left."I been in that...
Report: 3 Texas cities ranked among worst U.S. major cities based on traffic
Do you feel like traffic in Dallas is worst than in other cities? Well, you may be right.
Endo Dispensary bringing THC, CBD products to Plano
Endo Dispensary has six locations in Texas and one in Florida. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Endo Dispensary is opening a new location at the end of January, according to a spokesperson for the company. The dispensary, located at 601 W. Parker Road, will provide THC, delta and CBD products. Products include edibles, prerolls, vape cartridges and more. 469-366-9694. www.endoplano.com/
fwtx.com
Sausage Shoppe Continues Its Three-Decade Run in New Location
The east side of Fort Worth is now home to one of Fort Worth’s longest-running barbecue joints. Sausage Shoppe, which has been in business for nearly three decades, has moved into a new location at 6513 Brentwood Stair Road. Local barbecue aficionados should recognize that address: The tiny brick...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0