Frisco, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Universal theme park concerns shared at Frisco forum

The proposed site plan for Universal Kids Frisco includes separate parking lots for park visitors and hotel guests, according to Universal Parks and Resorts officials. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Frisco City Council, city staff and project developers heard concerns from the community and neighboring residents about the proposed Universal Kids Frisco...
FRISCO, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included

Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas First Rentals acquires Colleyville construction equipment company Rental One

Texas First Rentals provides construction and portable power equipment. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas First Rentals announced its acquisition of Rental One, an equipment and storage container rental company, in a Dec. 13 news release. A division of industrial company Holt, Texas First Rentals offers aerial, dirt and portable construction equipment, the press release stated. The company provides boom lifts, excavators, generators, pumps and trench safety equipment.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fish & Fizz pub closes in Richardson

Fish & Fizz owner Nick Barclay (left) announced Jan. 11 via the company's Facebook page that the British pub is closing. (Community Impact file photo) Fish & Fizz in Richardson closed Jan. 11. The pub located at 400 N. Coit Road, Ste. 1908, had been in operation since 2018, partnering to co-own a British Emporium store next door starting in 2020.
RICHARDSON, TX
CBS DFW

As more growth comes to Frisco, an 'old timer' is loving the new faces and places

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In Frisco, it would seem that economic growth is contagious – from new home communities to corporate headquarters and now entertainment options – the only question now seems to be, what's coming next?And proud 'old timer' Armando Baleerramos has been there for it all – when the darling of Collin County development was just farmland."I grew up in the fields, chopping cotton, picking cotton, I did it all," recalls Baleerramos, who says his family moved to the area from Indiana in search of farmwork when he was 9-months-old – and he never left."I been in that...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Endo Dispensary bringing THC, CBD products to Plano

Endo Dispensary has six locations in Texas and one in Florida. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Endo Dispensary is opening a new location at the end of January, according to a spokesperson for the company. The dispensary, located at 601 W. Parker Road, will provide THC, delta and CBD products. Products include edibles, prerolls, vape cartridges and more. 469-366-9694. www.endoplano.com/
PLANO, TX
fwtx.com

Sausage Shoppe Continues Its Three-Decade Run in New Location

The east side of Fort Worth is now home to one of Fort Worth’s longest-running barbecue joints. Sausage Shoppe, which has been in business for nearly three decades, has moved into a new location at 6513 Brentwood Stair Road. Local barbecue aficionados should recognize that address: The tiny brick...
FORT WORTH, TX
