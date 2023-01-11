1 arrested after deadly 2-vehicle crash in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was arrested after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Austin left one person dead on New Year’s Day, the Austin Police Department said in a news release.

Just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 1, APD responded to the crash between an SUV and a sedan driven by Benito Mondragon Mercado in the 3000 block of South US 183, police said.

A passenger in the vehicle with Mondragon Mercado was taken to the hospital, where the passenger died, the release said. As of Tuesday, the passenger was not identified by police.

Mondragon Mercado was arrested for intoxicated manslaughter, the release said.

This is Austin’s first fatal crash for 2023 , police said. The crash remained under investigation Tuesday.

