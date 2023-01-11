1 arrested after deadly 2-vehicle crash in southeast Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was arrested after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Austin left one person dead on New Year’s Day, the Austin Police Department said in a news release.
Just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 1, APD responded to the crash between an SUV and a sedan driven by Benito Mondragon Mercado in the 3000 block of South US 183, police said.MAP: Where have Austin’s fatal crashes occurred in 2023?
A passenger in the vehicle with Mondragon Mercado was taken to the hospital, where the passenger died, the release said. As of Tuesday, the passenger was not identified by police.
Mondragon Mercado was arrested for intoxicated manslaughter, the release said.
This is Austin’s first fatal crash for 2023 , police said. The crash remained under investigation Tuesday.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.
Comments / 0