Read full article on original website
Related
Salma Hayek Wears Graphic Sweater Dress on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Salma Hayek appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” chicly dressed for the occasion. The actress, who is on a press tour for her new film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” donned a graphic off-the-shoulder sweater dress. Hayak’s dress had a mermaid-style fit and designs of geometric shapes in red, black, dark green and light gray. The skirt of the dress included a ruffled white fabric trim. More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam...
Worst-Dressed Celebrities on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet, According to Twitter
The stars were aligned for the 2023 Golden Globes, with numerous celebrities attending the event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, not all of them received rave reviews — at least on the red carpet, according to Twitter. Eagle-eyed fans and social media users were quick to make comparisons across the spectrum of fashion. More conscious-minded social media savants incorporated critiques based on knowledge of brand contracts and synonymity with certain celebrities. Still, others opted to go for traditional hard critiques based on elements like color, fit, style. Below, discover the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes, according to...
US Magazine
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
And so it begins! Awards season is officially upon Us as the 2023 Golden Globes have officially commenced. After taking a hiatus in 2022, the red carpet soirée is back and will see Hollywood’s biggest names gather together at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 10. Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, the A-list event will celebrate the best and brightest in TV and film.
Billy Porter Revives Dramatic Tuxedo Dress With Pink Twist for Golden Globe Awards 2023
Billy Porter arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills, wearing a statement-making gown. For the occasion, the actor wore a custom Christian Siriano tuxedo overlay gown with a dramatic train in bright pink. Porter paired the gown with a white tuxedo shirt and matching rose-colored bow tie. He accessorized the look with statement rings on both hands.More from WWDAll the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet LooksNancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the YearsLuisaViaRoma & UNICEF 2022 Winter Gala Fetes Rita Ora, Naomi Watts & More in St. Barths In an Instagram post during...
Angela Bassett Glitters in Striking Silver Dress & Metallic Platform Heels at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023
Angela Bassett was dressed up to shine on the 2023 Golden Globes Awards red carpet. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress arrived to the red carpet wearing a stunning silver dress. Bassett wore a high-necked Pamella Roland dress that featured silver sequins all over. The sequins were gathered at the neckline and flowed down in vertical trips. The actress styled the shiny ensemble with several equally shiny jewelry pieces from Chopard and a black and silver gem-shaped clutch. For her makeup and hair, Bassett went with rosy pink cheeks, a plum-colored lip, subtle cat-eye makeup, a defined brow, and hair parted to the...
Viola Davis Goes Vibrant Blue in Jason Wu Dress to Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023
Viola Davis arrived in an electrifying blue gown on the 80th Golden Globes red carpet. “The Woman King” actress wore a custom gown by Taiwanese-Canadian artist and fashion designer Jason Wu. The design featured complex ruching that rose from her neckline to her waistline seamlessly. Her longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart coupled the dress with Chopard jewelry and an embellished clutch from Kurt Geiger. For beauty, she collaborated with her signature glam squad, hairstylist Jamika Wilson and makeup artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera. Rivera shared on Instagram, that he wanted to keep her makeup radiant but clean and simple. “I focused on her skin care...
Billy Porter Stuns in a Christian Siriano Magenta Tuxedo Dress on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
Billy Porter stunned in a Christian Siriano tuxedo dress on the 80th annual Golden Globes red carpet. He paired the ensemble with a pair of white chunky platform boots and silver earrings.
Angela Bassett Brightens Up in Yellow at Variety’s Directors to Watch Brunch
Angela Bassett arrived at the Palm Springs International Film Festival: Variety’s Directors to Watch brunch on Friday in Palm Springs, California, taking a bright approach to color. In honor of this year’s event, the actress donned a yellow jumpsuit with a ruched capelet detailing at the bodice from Greta Constantine. She complemented the look with a gold clutch bag from Rodo. She finished her ensemble by accessorizing with jewelry from Fernando Jorge, including earrings and a bracelet.More from WWDNancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the YearsLuisaViaRoma & UNICEF 2022 Winter Gala Fetes Rita Ora, Naomi Watts & More in St. BarthsPhotos of...
Rihanna makes stunning Golden Globes debut alongside A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made a stunning debut at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The "Lift Me Up" singer was nominated for best original song.
Michelle Williams Elevates Prada Minidress With Satin Platform Sandals at Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards 2023
Michelle Williams had a standout fashion moment as she attended the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on Thursday. The “Greatest Showman” actress wore a black Prada minidress that featured a plunging v-neckline with embellishments along the sleeves. The piece featured scrunched detailing along the waist and an asymmetrical overlap on the skirt. Williams accessorized with two sparkling Tiffany & Co bracelets and a dainty silver-toned ring. She kept her platinum blond bob in a sleek style with one side tucked behind her ear. Her glowing makeup featured a smokey eye and a light nude...
A Closer Look at the Standout Men’s Fashion at the 2023 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes returned in its full capacity on Tuesday night, bringing with it an array of standout red carpet looks, especially among the male celebrities. Male celebrities like Austin Butler, Billy Porter, Andrew Garfield, Jeremy Pope and others brought their fashion A-games to the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet, with some going the classic men’s fashion route and others looking to bold, couture-like looks to make an impression on spectators.More from WWDA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden GlobesThe Best-Dressed Stars at the Golden Globes 2023All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Porter arguably had one...
Jenny Slate Goes Green in Rodarte Dress With Metallic Pumps at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023
Jenny Slate shined in an eye-catching satin dress at the 2023 Golden Globes tonight. While hitting the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., the star posed in a satin green ankle-length dress with a classic silhouette. Her sleek piece from Rodarte had a high neckline with a bold flower appliqué that sat right below her chin. Slate paired the ensemble with gemstone chandelier earrings and rings that echoed those colors to achieve a lyrical look, along with a classic simple gold watch. When it came to footwear, Slate opted for a pair of gold metallic pointed-toe pumps by Sophia...
Cate Blanchett Receives Another Award for ‘Tár’ in Plunging Jumpsuit & Sharp Pumps at Palm Springs International Film Awards 2023
Cate Blanchett looked effortlessly chic as she attended the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on Thursday. The actress was awarded the Desert Palm Achievement Award for her performance in “Tár,” a few days later after receiving the Best Actress award at the New York Film Critic Circle Award. The “Don’t Look Up” actress posed in a black embellished jumpsuit with cape sleeves. The fitted silhouette featured a plunging neckline that cascaded into a line of silver sequins. Blanchett kept the attention on the textured jumpsuit with minimal accessories opting for a simple pair of squared...
The Best Fashion From the Palm Springs International Film Festival
Awards season really kicked off with the annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, which came to a close today. All week long, Hollywood’s top stars touched down in California for a variety of film screenings and panels—and they, of course, all walked the red carpet in style. While the event is decidedly more casual than the formal Golden Globes or Oscars, there were still a handful of statements to witness, whether it be surreal silhouettes or archival gems.
Cate Blanchett Shimmers in Metallic Pink Dress & Hidden Heels at ‘Tár’ London Premiere
Cate Blanchett attended the Universal Pictures and Focus Features UK premiere of “Tár” in London today, wearing a metallic gown that shimmered on the red carpet. The Academy Award-winning actress slipped into a sequin maxi dress in a pink metallic hue. The dress featured a high neckline creating a classic silhouette. It also included dramatic sleeves with emphasis at the shoulders and ruching at the forearm. Not to mention the architectural tailoring of the skirt creates a modish effect for the entire gown. Blanchett selected eclectic dangling earrings for jewelry and glammed them up with subtle makeup and pink lipstick. Altogether, it...
Comments / 0