Boston, MA

NESN

How Red Sox Owner Felt About Boston Losing Xander Bogaerts

Wednesday was an exciting day for the Red Sox, who signed franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers to a 10-year contract extension. The deal for Devers was finalized just over a month after Boston reached a vastly different conclusion with another homegrown talent. Xander Bogaerts, who joined the Red Sox organization all the way back in 2009, ended his lengthy Boston tenure by signing an 11-year free-agent contract with the San Diego Padres.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Alex Cora Jokingly Threatened Xander Bogaerts After Padres Made Offer

Alex Cora, like everyone else in the Red Sox organization, would have loved to see Xander Bogaerts re-sign with Boston this Major League Baseball offseason. But when the Padres pulled out all the stops for Bogaerts in free agency, there wasn’t a doubt in the Red Sox manager’s mind about what the star shortstop needed to do.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Can Jarren Duran be the solution for Red Sox in center field?

Remember Jarren Duran? He might yet play a starting role for the Red Sox. The athletic young outfielder has plenty of tools, but they haven't translated to big-league success. Blessed with tremendous speed and raw power, Duran has struggled to hit in various stints with the Red Sox, but desperation is becoming his ally.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox have a plan, but it risks leading to irrelevance

The Red Sox introduced the newly rich Rafael Devers at Fenway Park on Wednesday and tried their damnedest to sell it as a celebration. Every intern in the building paraded up to the State Steet Pavilion intent on winning the award for biggest smile. Eternally upbeat CEO Sam Kennedy played the role of enthusiastic hype man on this "great" and "historic" day. Video screens featured Devers' photo and the names of every coach, scout, and trainer who helped develop him.
BOSTON, MA

