The Red Sox introduced the newly rich Rafael Devers at Fenway Park on Wednesday and tried their damnedest to sell it as a celebration. Every intern in the building paraded up to the State Steet Pavilion intent on winning the award for biggest smile. Eternally upbeat CEO Sam Kennedy played the role of enthusiastic hype man on this "great" and "historic" day. Video screens featured Devers' photo and the names of every coach, scout, and trainer who helped develop him.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO