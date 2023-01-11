Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Free Local Fun: Antique Roadshow Appraiser to Hold Rare Book TalkDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Values & Work-Life Balance Over Pay: Boston Professionals Have SpokenDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Ex-Yankees All-Star Slugger Linked To Red Sox; Would Boston Add Former Rival?
The Boston Red Sox could use an upgrade behind the plate, and a former New York Yankees catcher would aid a lackluster group.
Reunion With Former All-Star Makes Sense For Red Sox After Trevor Story Injury News
The Red Sox need to make a move fast
How Red Sox Owner Felt About Boston Losing Xander Bogaerts
Wednesday was an exciting day for the Red Sox, who signed franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers to a 10-year contract extension. The deal for Devers was finalized just over a month after Boston reached a vastly different conclusion with another homegrown talent. Xander Bogaerts, who joined the Red Sox organization all the way back in 2009, ended his lengthy Boston tenure by signing an 11-year free-agent contract with the San Diego Padres.
Ex-Reds All-Star Reported Linked To Red Sox In Light Of Trevor Story's Injury News
The Red Sox certainly are getting busy
Red Sox Reportedly 'Remain Interested' In Dealing For Former All-Star Middle Infielder
Should the Red Sox swing a trade for the former All-Star?
Ex-Red Sox World Series Champion Signs With Rangers, Joining Nathan Eovaldi
A former member of the Boston Red Sox reportedly is going to team up with an old battery mate on the Texas Rangers
Red Sox Looking To Add Elsewhere Besides Middle Infield Amid Trevor Story Injury
The Boston Red Sox are in need of additions in the middle infield, especially now due to the injury to second baseman Trevor Story. But Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom doesn’t just have his eyes on that positional group. Bloom told reporters Tuesday when discussing Story’s injury,...
Reunion With Former Fan-Favorite Outfielder May Make Sense For Red Sox At Right Price
Should the Red Sox have a reunion?
Red Sox Reportedly Have Discussed Trade For Intriguing AL Central Shortstop
What is going on in Boston?
Alex Cora Jokingly Threatened Xander Bogaerts After Padres Made Offer
Alex Cora, like everyone else in the Red Sox organization, would have loved to see Xander Bogaerts re-sign with Boston this Major League Baseball offseason. But when the Padres pulled out all the stops for Bogaerts in free agency, there wasn’t a doubt in the Red Sox manager’s mind about what the star shortstop needed to do.
Tomase: Can Jarren Duran be the solution for Red Sox in center field?
Remember Jarren Duran? He might yet play a starting role for the Red Sox. The athletic young outfielder has plenty of tools, but they haven't translated to big-league success. Blessed with tremendous speed and raw power, Duran has struggled to hit in various stints with the Red Sox, but desperation is becoming his ally.
Tomase: Red Sox have a plan, but it risks leading to irrelevance
The Red Sox introduced the newly rich Rafael Devers at Fenway Park on Wednesday and tried their damnedest to sell it as a celebration. Every intern in the building paraded up to the State Steet Pavilion intent on winning the award for biggest smile. Eternally upbeat CEO Sam Kennedy played the role of enthusiastic hype man on this "great" and "historic" day. Video screens featured Devers' photo and the names of every coach, scout, and trainer who helped develop him.
