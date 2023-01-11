Read full article on original website
Hays Middle School teacher joins Ellis Board of Education
ELLIS — The Ellis USD 388 Board of Education welcomed its newest member Monday evening. Stephanie Johnson was selected for the role following the opening of the monthly board meeting. Johnson was the sole applicant for the position vacated by Jared Schiel, who moved out of the district. She...
KWCH.com
K-State Salina launches new scholarship available for first 50 student applicants
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s Salina campus has made a new scholarship available for students, however, only the first 50 who apply will be granted funds. Kansas State University says its Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus will make it possible for more students and families to access education. It said the campus will now offer a new renewable scholarship to ensure degrees are affordable and available starting in the fall of 2023.
KWCH.com
Bicentennial celebrated for historic Santa Fe Trail
LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - After 200 years and countless travelers, the historic Santa Fe Trail is being honored to commemorate those who helped to shape Kansas history. A map and 19th century memorabilia fill the Santa Fe Trail Center near Larned, a place dedicated to keeping the trade route’s rich history alive.
Boil water advisory issued for Saline Co. Rural Water District 1
The advisory was issued Wednesday due to a loss of pressure in the water system.
Couple race against time to save free historic home in Central Kansas
LINCOLN (KSNT) – Would you take a free, more than 100-year-old home in the heart of Kansas? For Eddie and Julie Flores, the answer was a resounding yes. Julie was visiting her childhood hometown and family for New Year’s Eve back in 2021 in Lincoln, Kansas when she heard about the intriguing offer. A home, […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Violation of...
KWCH.com
Man arrested in shooting death of FHSU football player
OKLAHOMA CITY (KWCH) - Oklahoma City police have made an arrest in the shooting death of 22-year-old Daniel Howard, a football standout at Hays State University (FHSU). J’Coal Glover, 30, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder, but News 9 in Oklahoma City reports he did not pull the trigger, according to court records.
Traffic violation leads to arrest in north Salina
A traffic violation led to the arrest of a local man on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge just before midnight Wednesday in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Thursday that a K-9 officer, on patrol in the 1100 block of North 11th Street, saw a Ford Ranger pickup operating without its headlights on.
$2 mil. Rural Home Loan Guarantee program to make rural housing more accessible
Keeping small towns in Kansas alive. A new program is putting millions of dollars into rural areas of the state and it's expected to benefit thousands of homeowners.
McPherson County Crime Stoppers seeks ID help from public
From the McPherson County Crime Stoppers Facebook page:. On Monday, January 2, 2023, the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart, 205 South Centennial Drive in McPherson, McPherson County, Kansas reference a theft. The McPherson Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the individual in the surveillance photo.
ksal.com
Indoor Roller Skating to Return
Indoor roller skating has not been available in Salina since the Starlite Skate Center closed back in May of 2019 to make way for a car wash. But that’s about to change. Though it won’t be a full fledged roller skating rink, the District Eat and Play Salina will soon offer roller skating. A multi-purpose room at the family entertainment facility located in the Central Mall is being re-purposed to allow for skating events.
Wrecked car ends up on no-parking sign; Salina man arrested
A Salina man was arrested Monday morning after a car he was driving crashed and came to rest on a no-parking sign. At 8:40 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Oakdale Park for the report of a fight. When they arrived in the area, they found a single-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Kenwood Park Drive and YMCA Drive, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
HEYDUDE! Salina shoe store reports theft of 175 pairs of shoes
A Salina shoe store is out more than $5,000 after 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes were stolen from a storage building behind the business. On Saturday, an employee of Brown's Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue, who was attempting to put Christmas decorations into a storage building behind the business, discovered that someone had switched the lock on the building. That led to the discovery that 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes had been stolen from the building, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Update: Shooting in Russell leaves one man dead, suspect in custody
The Russell Police Department (RPD) has made an arrest of a man who is suspected of shooting a 45-year-old man on Monday.
