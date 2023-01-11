ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, KS

Hays Post

Hays Middle School teacher joins Ellis Board of Education

ELLIS — The Ellis USD 388 Board of Education welcomed its newest member Monday evening. Stephanie Johnson was selected for the role following the opening of the monthly board meeting. Johnson was the sole applicant for the position vacated by Jared Schiel, who moved out of the district. She...
ELLIS, KS
KWCH.com

K-State Salina launches new scholarship available for first 50 student applicants

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s Salina campus has made a new scholarship available for students, however, only the first 50 who apply will be granted funds. Kansas State University says its Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus will make it possible for more students and families to access education. It said the campus will now offer a new renewable scholarship to ensure degrees are affordable and available starting in the fall of 2023.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Bicentennial celebrated for historic Santa Fe Trail

LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - After 200 years and countless travelers, the historic Santa Fe Trail is being honored to commemorate those who helped to shape Kansas history. A map and 19th century memorabilia fill the Santa Fe Trail Center near Larned, a place dedicated to keeping the trade route’s rich history alive.
LARNED, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 11

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Violation of...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Man arrested in shooting death of FHSU football player

OKLAHOMA CITY (KWCH) - Oklahoma City police have made an arrest in the shooting death of 22-year-old Daniel Howard, a football standout at Hays State University (FHSU). J’Coal Glover, 30, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder, but News 9 in Oklahoma City reports he did not pull the trigger, according to court records.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Salina Post

Traffic violation leads to arrest in north Salina

A traffic violation led to the arrest of a local man on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge just before midnight Wednesday in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Thursday that a K-9 officer, on patrol in the 1100 block of North 11th Street, saw a Ford Ranger pickup operating without its headlights on.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

McPherson County Crime Stoppers seeks ID help from public

From the McPherson County Crime Stoppers Facebook page:. On Monday, January 2, 2023, the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart, 205 South Centennial Drive in McPherson, McPherson County, Kansas reference a theft. The McPherson Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the individual in the surveillance photo.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Indoor Roller Skating to Return

Indoor roller skating has not been available in Salina since the Starlite Skate Center closed back in May of 2019 to make way for a car wash. But that’s about to change. Though it won’t be a full fledged roller skating rink, the District Eat and Play Salina will soon offer roller skating. A multi-purpose room at the family entertainment facility located in the Central Mall is being re-purposed to allow for skating events.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Wrecked car ends up on no-parking sign; Salina man arrested

A Salina man was arrested Monday morning after a car he was driving crashed and came to rest on a no-parking sign. At 8:40 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Oakdale Park for the report of a fight. When they arrived in the area, they found a single-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Kenwood Park Drive and YMCA Drive, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

HEYDUDE! Salina shoe store reports theft of 175 pairs of shoes

A Salina shoe store is out more than $5,000 after 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes were stolen from a storage building behind the business. On Saturday, an employee of Brown's Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue, who was attempting to put Christmas decorations into a storage building behind the business, discovered that someone had switched the lock on the building. That led to the discovery that 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes had been stolen from the building, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS

