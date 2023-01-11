ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KYMA News 11

New poll has Sinema sinking

(KYMA, KECY) - The conventional wisdom on the Sen. Kyrsten Sinema party switch is that she'd be the candidate to beat in the 2024 senate election. But a new poll from Public Policy Polling says that can't be further from the truth.  Say what you will about Kari Lake's intense commitment to victory even after The post New poll has Sinema sinking appeared first on KYMA.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election

Kari Lake still wants a “redo” of the governor’s race that she lost by more than 17,000 votes, even after Katie Hobbs was sworn in as governor Monday.   Lake has called for the Arizona Court of Appeals or the Arizona Supreme Court to throw out the results of the governor’s race and for a new […] The post Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Biden signs bills that secure long-sought water rights and land for 5 Arizona tribes

Five Arizona tribes celebrated after President Joe Biden signed legislation that secured water rights, funding to develop water infrastructure and historically important tribal lands. Some tribes have been pushing for these bills for years, including the Colorado River Indian Tribes, which worked for more than two decades to secure the right to lease...
ARIZONA STATE
KOAT 7

NM elected officials react to Biden's border visit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since Biden took, office he has not beento the U.S. -Mexico border. On Sunday, that finally happened in El Paso, Texas, but no New Mexico officials joined the president. Over the past year, there has been an influx of migrants in the U.S. - Mexico border.
EL PASO, TX
KYMA News 11

Yuma local hopes border solutions come soon

After four months of containers and over $100 million of Arizona taxpayer money spent, Yuma is right back where it started with open gaps in the border wall. The post Yuma local hopes border solutions come soon appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
CBS DFW

Biden walks along U.S.-Mexico border in trip to Texas

Washington — President Biden visited U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, his first trip there as president after two years of hounding by Republicans who have hammered him as soft on border security while the number of migrants crossing spirals.In El Paso, Texas, Mr. Biden visited a migrant center and walked along a stretch of the border wall. He was accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, several Democratic members of Congress from the area, the mayor of El Paso and several local heads of charitable organizations.Mr. Biden was greeted upon landing by Texas' Republican governor, Greg Abbott, who passed a letter to Mr....
EL PASO, TX
ABC 15 News

Bordertown residents seek accountability from lawmakers

SAN LUIS, AZ — Accountability. That's what folks living in border communities are demanding from lawmakers, one day after they met in Somerton, Arizona, to discuss the crisis at the border. Among them is Dennis Cook, who lives just yards away from the Arizona-Mexico border wall. He says life...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ

