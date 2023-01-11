Read full article on original website
Related
New poll has Sinema sinking
(KYMA, KECY) - The conventional wisdom on the Sen. Kyrsten Sinema party switch is that she'd be the candidate to beat in the 2024 senate election. But a new poll from Public Policy Polling says that can't be further from the truth. Say what you will about Kari Lake's intense commitment to victory even after The post New poll has Sinema sinking appeared first on KYMA.
If Governor Hobbs isn’t Careful, Arizona will Become the New Migrant Crisis in America
Katie Hobbs sworn in as Arizona governor as migrants look over shipping containersPhoto byTwitter. As Governor Doug Ducey left office, his shipping containers are coming down allowing migrants to easily cross the porous southern border. This creates a big problem for newly elected Katie Hobbs who just walked into Governor’s office on January 2.
Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week
The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
Sheriff Mark Lamb of Arizona has a stern message for Biden at the border: 'Apologize' first
As President Biden prepares to visit the southern border for the first time during his presidency, Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Arizona, shared strong messages for Biden ahead of the visit.
Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election
Kari Lake still wants a “redo” of the governor’s race that she lost by more than 17,000 votes, even after Katie Hobbs was sworn in as governor Monday. Lake has called for the Arizona Court of Appeals or the Arizona Supreme Court to throw out the results of the governor’s race and for a new […] The post Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
An ‘invitation’ for the cartel: AZ official issues dire warning as container wall comes down
The removal of a container wall near Yuma, Arizona, used to plug gaps in the border wall, has begun following legal fights with the Biden administration.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Ducey to remove Arizona border wall shortly before federal replacement is to begin
(The Center Square) – The federal government will likely start filling in gaps of the border wall in the Yuma sector shortly after Arizona takes down its storage container barriers. In agreeing to remove the state-erected barrier as part of a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for...
'IT WAS WORKING': Arizona border residents blast decision to remove container wall
Crews removed shipping containers used to fill gaps in the border wall near Yuma, Arizona, but farmers say the makeshift wall was helping amid a surge of migrants.
Judge orders proposed Rio Grande decree to be made public
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A U.S. judge serving as special master in the legal battle over management of the Rio Grande, one of North America’s longest rivers, has cleared the way for a proposed settlement to be made public. The federal government had sought to keep details of...
Kari Lake Warns of 'Justice' After Katie Hobbs Laughs During Oath of Office
Lake's warning comes days after the defeated GOP candidate filed an appeal over her failed election lawsuit.
Biden signs bills that secure long-sought water rights and land for 5 Arizona tribes
Five Arizona tribes celebrated after President Joe Biden signed legislation that secured water rights, funding to develop water infrastructure and historically important tribal lands. Some tribes have been pushing for these bills for years, including the Colorado River Indian Tribes, which worked for more than two decades to secure the right to lease...
New Mexico federal lawmakers sworn in
House members were sworn in after the Speaker of the House was selected.
KOAT 7
NM elected officials react to Biden's border visit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since Biden took, office he has not beento the U.S. -Mexico border. On Sunday, that finally happened in El Paso, Texas, but no New Mexico officials joined the president. Over the past year, there has been an influx of migrants in the U.S. - Mexico border.
Arizona's shipping container wall on border is coming down
Ducey's border barrier has been largely dismantled in time for a new Democratic administration, costing tens of millions of dollars over just a few months as they were set up and taken down again.
Border wall built out of shipping containers in Arizona to be dismantled after Biden lawsuit
The Arizona state government has agreed to remove its makeshift border wall made of shipping containers after coming to an agreement with the Biden administration to resume construction along the southern border.
Biden makes tightly controlled visit to the southern border, his first as president
President Joe Biden visited the US-Mexico border on Sunday for the first time as president, but he did not appear to see or meet with migrants, including during a trip to a migrant respite center.
Yuma local hopes border solutions come soon
After four months of containers and over $100 million of Arizona taxpayer money spent, Yuma is right back where it started with open gaps in the border wall. The post Yuma local hopes border solutions come soon appeared first on KYMA.
Biden walks along U.S.-Mexico border in trip to Texas
Washington — President Biden visited U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, his first trip there as president after two years of hounding by Republicans who have hammered him as soft on border security while the number of migrants crossing spirals.In El Paso, Texas, Mr. Biden visited a migrant center and walked along a stretch of the border wall. He was accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, several Democratic members of Congress from the area, the mayor of El Paso and several local heads of charitable organizations.Mr. Biden was greeted upon landing by Texas' Republican governor, Greg Abbott, who passed a letter to Mr....
ABC 15 News
Bordertown residents seek accountability from lawmakers
SAN LUIS, AZ — Accountability. That's what folks living in border communities are demanding from lawmakers, one day after they met in Somerton, Arizona, to discuss the crisis at the border. Among them is Dennis Cook, who lives just yards away from the Arizona-Mexico border wall. He says life...
Comments / 0