Police: 17-year-old accused of killing teen in St. Pete shooting one month after arrest in deadly hit-and-run

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Moms Think About DeSantis' Insult to "Made in China" ToysMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
I Interviewed 5 Tampa Parents About U.S. Schools Forcing Mask Mandates; Mandates Are Illegal for Florida SchoolsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida LandMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Related
23-year-old man accused of shooting person found at St. Pete park
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of shooting the person that was found at a basketball court Sunday evening in St. Petersburg. Marquiel Anderson was charged with attempted murder in the second degree. Authorities arrived at Fossil Park on Dr. MLK Street...
fox13news.com
Woman injured in crash claims hit-and-run driver pushed her into oncoming traffic
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman and her family are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say pushed her car into oncoming traffic with his SUV in an apparent road rage incident. "Every time I see that picture it almost makes me break down," said...
fox13news.com
Two men died after shooting each other in Brooksville, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies say a second person has since passed away following a shooting that occurred last week. According to the sheriff's office, two men, who are relatives, started arguing at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. At one point, both men shot each other.
Deputies: Doctor arrested for exposing himself to 15-year-old girl
TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they say inappropriately exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl. Keivan Tavakoli, 52, is charged with lewd or lascivious exhibition, according to a sheriff's office news release. He reportedly worked at Access Health Care in Spring Hill.
Man arrested after fight at basketball courts leads to shooting: police
A man was arrested Wednesday after police said a fight at basketball courts at a park led to a shooting over the weekend.
Hillsborough County doctor arrested after exposing self to minor, deputies say
A 52-year-old Hillsborough County doctor was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he exposed himself while asking for directions from a 15-year-old girl.
Driver dies after suffering medical episode while leaving St. Pete Publix, hitting vehicle, police say
A woman died after apparently suffering a medical episode while driving out of the parking lot of a Publix store in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.
iontb.com
Shooting involving two brothers leaves one dead and the other, a St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, with life-threatening injuries
Officers from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a shooting that occurred a residence in the area of Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The shooting took place at approximately 9:18 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 5443 Griffin Rd, the home of 46 year-old Reid Newman.
Stolen car chase ends after attempted carjacking at Ben T. Davis Beach
A stolen car chase ended Wednesday after the suspect attempted to carjack someone at a boat ramp in Tampa.
Chaos on Courtney Campbell Causeway as suspect leads police on miles-long chase
A suspect who hasn't been identified is in police custody after leading authorities on a chase that began in Clearwater and ended at the Ben T. Davis boat ramp along the Courtney Campbell Causeway on Wednesday afternoon.
Tampa family calls for accountability after 12-year-old shot and killed
TAMPA, Fla. — An unexpected loss forced a family from Tampa into mourning. Twelve-year-old James Lett Jr. was shot and killed Sunday afternoon at a friend's home. Police say a 14-year-old was also shot in the chest. He's still at the hospital recovering. "I got to the hospital and...
Bradenton man arrested for 2 separate cold case murders, deputies say
A Bradenton man who was already a suspect in a 2014 cold case murder has been arrested again for a murder that happened in 2006, deputies say.
fox13news.com
Accused drunk driver says date rape drug, not alcohol impaired her driving before fatal Halloween crash
RUSKIN, Fla. - On Halloween night 2021, a Ruskin intersection turned into a deadly crash scene when prosecutors say a drunk driver ran a stop sign and killed two people. On Wednesday, Katrina Mattice, who is facing several charges including two counts of DUI manslaughter, decided to take a plea deal, but she had one more legal trick up her sleeve before taking the offer.
fox13news.com
Video shows man being punched, tased by Lakeland police during traffic stop
LAKELAND, Fla. - Cell phone video shows a man being punched and tased by Lakeland police during a traffic stop. Antwan Glover, who was punched and tased by police, spoke at a press conference Tuesday held by Black Lives Restoration Polk in front of the Lakeland Police Department. Glover said...
fox13news.com
Man accused of killing neighbor near New Tampa community lake ordered to provide DNA to prosecutors
TAMPA, Fla. - A man accused of killing his next-door neighbor in New Tampa will now have to provide his DNA to prosecutors. Kristopher Chandler, 22, is facing murder charges after youth softball coach Tony Finley, 47, was shot and killed near a quiet community lake on Hampton Lake Drive in New Tampa. Prosecutors said Finley was found on the lake's dock shot three times.
Fatal crash under investigation in Polk County
At least one person was killed in a crash in the Combee Settlement area of Polk County Wednesday morning.
Clearwater mom killed, 7-year-old hospitalized after boyfriend, ex get into shootout
A Clearwater mom died Sunday night after she and her 7-year-old daughter were hit by crossfire during a shootout between her boyfriend and the child's father, police said.
Family speaks out after 12-year-old killed in Tampa
The family of 12-year-old James Lett Jr. is now making funeral arrangements after he was shot and killed over the weekend.
fox13news.com
2-year-old Florida panther struck, killed by car is first reported death of 2023
IMMOKALEE, Fla. - Wildlife officials have reported the first Florida panther death of 2023. The 2-year-old female was found dead Monday from an apparent vehicle strike on a rural road east of Immokalee in Collier County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. In 2022, a total of...
fox13news.com
Man accused of deadly crash faces new charges
More legal trouble for a Tampa man accused of a deadly crash that killed a mother of two over a year ago. Jeffrey Guy was out on bond on those charges, but he was just arrested again on new charges.
Comments / 2