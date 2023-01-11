Selena Gomez Snaps Poses With Little Sister on Golden Globes Red Carpet

The actress brought along her 9-year-old sister Gracie for the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday.

Selena Gomez arrived in style for the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, marking her first time ever attending the prestigious event.

As if the occasion already wasn't special enough, the Only Murders in the Building star made the night one to remember by bringing along her adorable little sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey , as her plus one.

In a video shared to Twitter by Variety , Gomez, 30, is seen posing for the cameras on the red carpet before inviting her 9-year-old sis to join her. The sweet clip features the sister duo posing together before the actress gives Gracie a loving kiss on the head and guides her off the carpet.

"selena and gracie make the best duo #GoldenGlobes ," one fan gushed on Twitter.

"Gracie is also there aww my heart," another person tweeted .

Aside from the cute sister moment, plenty of online users were also crazy about the pair's fashion choices. For her part, Gracie was dolled up in a sparkly gown with a poofy skirt bottom. She also had a matching gold purse as the perfect accessory for the evening.

Meanwhile, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer looked ravishing in a strapless Valentino gown with oversize sleeves and a train, both a deep shade of plum.

Gomez paired the look with a high ponytail and diamond earrings, as well as a simple pair of strappy black heels to complete the outfit.

The former Disney Channel star is up for a couple of awards at this year's show, including Best Actress in a Television Series Comedy or Musical category for her work on Only Murders in the Building . The Hulu original–starring Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin —is also up for Best Television Series Comedy or Musical.