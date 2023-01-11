ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

13abc.com

Seneca County Sheriffs arrest high school student following violent threats

ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A East High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a statement released by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call of a student “threatening violent tendencies” toward other students. Upon the deputy’s arrival, school officials secured the student, and no one was injured.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Bond set for three suspects in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three of the people facing charges in the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teenagers pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, and and Carrissa Eames appeared before a judge for arraignment Wednesday afternoon for their alleged roles in the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. Investigators found the teens’ remains at a burned-down home on Chase Street last month.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man accused in fatal Marion shooting in August arrested in Detroit

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who has been wanted as a suspect in a fatal Marion shooting for four months was arrested outside of Ohio. The Marion Police Department said that 18-year-old Marquis Adams was arrested Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan by the United States Marshal’s Office. Adams will be held in Detroit until he […]
MARION, OH
13abc.com

Man accused of machete murder pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - An man was indicted Wednesday on murder charges following a deadly machete attack on a Dollar Tree employee. According to the Upper Sandusky Police Department Chief Jared Lucas, Bethel Bekele, 27, was indicted by the Wyandot County Grand Jury for the murder of 22-year-old Keris Riebel. Bekele pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man who allegedly belongs to far-right anti-government group denies threatening law enforcement with machine gun

An Ohio man who federal officials said is a member of the far-right anti-government group the boogaloo boys has pleaded not guilty to charges that he threatened law enforcement and unlawfully possessed a machine gun. Aron McKillips, 29, of Sandusky, entered his pleas Tuesday during a court hearing in Toledo. The charges he faces were […]
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been on leave since November 30 and will face city leadership next week for any potential punishment. According to Ken Frost, the Safety Services Director in Fremont, Derek Wensinger has been on the force for 16 years and has been chief for less than a year when he took over for the retiring chief.
FREMONT, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo residents displeased with lot cleanup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Oak Street have worked for months to clean up a torn-down lot in their neighborhood. The building burned down in September, and after a long wait, the lot was cleaned in January. However, neighboring residents are not happy with the work. “They could’ve done...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Police working to identify pedestrian hit, killed on I-75

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Police in Michigan are working to identify the body of a female victim who was hit and killed on I-75 in Monroe Tuesday night. The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police said an SUV traveling north on I-75 hit a pedestrian just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night near mile marker 8. Police found the female victim dead when they arrived on the scene and have not been able to identify her despite ongoing efforts.
MONROE, MI
13abc.com

Lucas County, Buckeye Broadband and OhioMeansJobs hosts hiring event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and OhioMeansJobs Lucas County is teaming up with Buckeye Broadband to host a hiring event. The Buckeye Broadband event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH

