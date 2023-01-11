Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Seneca County Sheriffs arrest high school student following violent threats
ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A East High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a statement released by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call of a student “threatening violent tendencies” toward other students. Upon the deputy’s arrival, school officials secured the student, and no one was injured.
Fatal shooting in Marion began as a debate on who was the better rapper
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – The man arrested in Detroit on murder charges stemming from a shooting in Marion did so because of a dispute over who was a better rapper, said the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Marquise Adams was extradited from Detroit, Mich. to Marion after disappearing from the area for nearly five months. […]
13abc.com
Bond set for three suspects in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three of the people facing charges in the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teenagers pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, and and Carrissa Eames appeared before a judge for arraignment Wednesday afternoon for their alleged roles in the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. Investigators found the teens’ remains at a burned-down home on Chase Street last month.
Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
Man accused in fatal Marion shooting in August arrested in Detroit
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who has been wanted as a suspect in a fatal Marion shooting for four months was arrested outside of Ohio. The Marion Police Department said that 18-year-old Marquis Adams was arrested Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan by the United States Marshal’s Office. Adams will be held in Detroit until he […]
WTOL-TV
Upper Sandusky man indicted on murder charges for Dollar Tree cashier
WYANDOT COUNTY, Ohio — An Upper Sandusky man charged with murdering a Dollar Tree cashier in the store with a machete on Jan. 1 has been indicted on six charges by a Wyandot County grand jury Wednesday. At an arraignment hearing Wednesday afternoon, Bethel Bekele, 27, pleaded not guilty...
Local officials, activists discuss violence against youth in light of DeAsia Green's death
TOLEDO, Ohio — The death of 15-year-old DeAsia Green has community activists like Shawn Mahone Sr calling for a community-wide effort from youth and parents on how to prevent further tragedies. Mahone uses boot camp programs to help the kids who he says make unhealthy choices in life. And...
13abc.com
DEA calling fentanyl the deadliest drug threat facing the U.S.: Some local treatment centers seeing the impacts
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wednesday, The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) announced it seized nearly 380 million deadly doses of fentanyl in 2022. It’s now being called the deadliest drug threat facing the U.S. and the devastating impacts are being felt here in Toledo, Northwest Ohio, and Southeast Michigan. “Fentanyl...
13abc.com
Man accused of machete murder pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - An man was indicted Wednesday on murder charges following a deadly machete attack on a Dollar Tree employee. According to the Upper Sandusky Police Department Chief Jared Lucas, Bethel Bekele, 27, was indicted by the Wyandot County Grand Jury for the murder of 22-year-old Keris Riebel. Bekele pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Ohio man who allegedly belongs to far-right anti-government group denies threatening law enforcement with machine gun
An Ohio man who federal officials said is a member of the far-right anti-government group the boogaloo boys has pleaded not guilty to charges that he threatened law enforcement and unlawfully possessed a machine gun. Aron McKillips, 29, of Sandusky, entered his pleas Tuesday during a court hearing in Toledo. The charges he faces were […]
13abc.com
Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been on leave since November 30 and will face city leadership next week for any potential punishment. According to Ken Frost, the Safety Services Director in Fremont, Derek Wensinger has been on the force for 16 years and has been chief for less than a year when he took over for the retiring chief.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police arrest man for alleged domestic violence and active felony warrant
A Bowling Green man was arrested for domestic violence and for an active felony warrant on Tuesday at an apartment in the 600 block of South College Avenue. Darnell Johnson, 20, was taken to the Wood County jail. Bowling Green Police received a call around 5 p.m. from a woman...
nbc24.com
Two juveniles face murder and kidnapping charges over death of Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two more arrests were made surrounding the December murders of 16-year-old KeMarion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman. Both of the two are juveniles and are currently within the juvenile court system. One is a 17-year-old boy and the other a 14-year-old boy. Both are facing two...
13abc.com
The family of a 15-year-old homicide victim honors her with vigil
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Toledo police continue to investigate the case of DeAsia Green, who was found shot in the head in an alley on Page Street, her family held a vigil at the scene of the crime in her honor. According to her mother, the 15-year-old was last...
MSP unable to identify deceased woman struck by SUV on I-75 in Monroe County
A woman who was struck by a vehicle and killed along I-75 in Monroe County late Wednesday evening remains unidentified despite efforts by police, authorities said.
Video shows man hiding in tree Wednesday after I-280 police pursuit
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Editor's note: On Wednesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol posted video of the Aviation Unit locating the suspect. This story has been updated to reflect the new information. Authorities have taken a man into custody after a pursuit with authorities in Lake Township Wednesday morning. Lake Township...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo residents displeased with lot cleanup
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Oak Street have worked for months to clean up a torn-down lot in their neighborhood. The building burned down in September, and after a long wait, the lot was cleaned in January. However, neighboring residents are not happy with the work. “They could’ve done...
13abc.com
Police working to identify pedestrian hit, killed on I-75
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Police in Michigan are working to identify the body of a female victim who was hit and killed on I-75 in Monroe Tuesday night. The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police said an SUV traveling north on I-75 hit a pedestrian just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night near mile marker 8. Police found the female victim dead when they arrived on the scene and have not been able to identify her despite ongoing efforts.
13abc.com
Lucas County, Buckeye Broadband and OhioMeansJobs hosts hiring event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and OhioMeansJobs Lucas County is teaming up with Buckeye Broadband to host a hiring event. The Buckeye Broadband event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave.
Toledo youth speak out on violence in 'Youth Be Heard' sessions
TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo wants to hear ideas and concerns from its youth on violence in the Glass City. The "Youth be Heard" sessions were created to find out more about issues regarding violence that young people are facing. Participants at a meeting Monday night at...
