Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith During His Golden Globes Speech
Almost a year after The Slap, the discourse surrounding Will Smith and Chris Rock continues... even by Eddie Murphy.
Jennifer Coolidge praised for delivering ‘comedy masterclass’ during hilarious Golden Globes monologue
Jennifer Coolidge took the stage at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday and did not fail to make many, many people laugh in the process.The White Lotus star, who went on to win Best Supporting Actress in a Television Limited Series/Motion Picture, presented the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series. Ahead of Coolidge announcing the winner -- Tyler James Williams for his role in Abbott Elementary -- she gave a three-minute-long monologue that included jokes about everything from Crocs to teleprompters to Kaley Cuoco’s name.The 61-year-old...
2023 Golden Globes: The Full List of Winners
A year after the Golden Globes were pulled from their annual broadcast by NBC after numerous scandals, the traditional Oscars prelim is back. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association now has some new members, a new owner, and is in the process of becoming a for-profit group. And their awards show, the Golden Globes, was back on network television. The show was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.
'Yellowstone' Stars Hit Golden Globes Red Carpet in Style
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards air on NBC on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and celebrities are showing up in style to the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (The award show, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is also streaming on Peacock.) This year marks the televised return of the Golden Globes after several networks, studios and actors boycotted the 2022 ceremony in response to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity. According to a report from The Los Angeles Times, the HFPA has been accused of bribery, conflicts of interest and instituting a "culture of corruption."
Jerrod Carmichael Reveals His $500k Paycheck & Calls Out Golden Globes Over Diversity Scandal In Opening
Jerrod Carmichael made sure he was getting a plush paycheck before signing on to host the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, held Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton. The Emmy-winning stand-up, 35, revealed he was getting paid $500k to host the gig during his opening monologue, where he directly dissed the awards for their past diversity scandal.
Angela Bassett's Golden Globe success makes her first actor to win major award for Marvel movie
Angela Bassett has won a Golden Globe for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
‘Woke’ Golden Globes ratings tank to near-record low on NBC
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards tanked in viewership with a near-record low.
The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reunite at the Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James were class acts at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The beloved "Abbott Elementary" stars reunited at the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday night, looking as glamorous as ever outside of their usual school setting. Brunson dazzled in a black-and-pink ruffled gown, while Ralph — who brought her 28-year-old daughter, Ivy Maurice, as her date — shone bright in a custom Aliétte dress. Meanwhile, Williams sported a blue striped blazer and matching pants, Perfetti looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Walter was a vision in blue, and James wore a gorgeous navy blue, form-fitting dress with a floor-length cape.
How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes are officially back on television. After a hiatus in 2022 due to protests about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s perceived lack of diversity, the award show has undergone a massive restructuring before returning to television screens next week. The organization announced plans to shift from a nonprofit to a for-profit entity under the stewardship of Eldridge Industries, a firm run by HFPA interim CEO Todd L. Boehly. The organization also added more journalists of color to its ranks in an attempt to increase diversity among winners and nominees. All that change has ensured that, at least for the moment,...
Golden Globes: ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Caps Big Night With Best Picture Win After Leading in Nominations
The Banshees of Inisherin nabbed the prize for best motion picture, musical or comedy, at the 2023 Golden Globes. “I can’t believe it,” director Martin McDonagh said from the podium. “It was an honor to be nominated against so many brilliant films this year, so many new friends.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: The Best-Dressed Stars and All the Fashion DetailsGolden Globes: 'The Fabelmans' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Win Top Prizes'The White Lotus' Wins Golden Globe for Best Limited Series: "It's Very Gratifying to Have This Moment" Producer Graham Norton added from the stage, “We had a very happy time making...
Jerrod Carmichael jokes about Tom Cruise, Scientology in record-scratch moment at Golden Globes
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael did not hesitate to put it all out there at Tuesday’s ceremony, whether talking about racism in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association or Tom Cruise. In 2021, Cruise, who grew up in Glen Ridge, famously sent his three Golden Globes back to the HFPA,...
Golden Globe Awards 2023: 'Abbott Elementary,' 'The Banshees of Inisherin' win big; host Jerrod Carmichael gets controversial
The Golden Globes are back. After a one-year hiatus from the traditional, televised ceremony, the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which honors the best in film and television, aired live on Tuesday from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and was hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Here are the highlights:
Everything to know about the 2023 Golden Globes
For the first time in nearly two years, the 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock. In February 2021, one week before the 78th Golden Globes broadcast, the Los Angeles Times ran an exposé that uncovered that there were no Black members among the HFPA's 87-member votership. The organization faced backlash from various Hollywood heavy hitters, including Tom Cruise, who returned his three Golden Globe statuettes in protest. NBC later decided it wouldn't air the telecast in 2022. And following that decision, 102 Hollywood publicity firms issued a joint statement pledging not to work with the HFPA until it took action for equity.
Golden Globes: Jerrod Carmichael hosts show short on jokes, long on speeches
It was a night at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards when diversity held sway among the winners, the presenters and the host, and that proved to be the theme of the ceremony and telecast pretty much from beginning to end – no surprise given the fact that the very future of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was resting on it. Did it make for an interesting show? Yes and no. The ceremony was uneven but serviceable and spirited, with much more earnestness than true laughs. But there were no embarrassing gaffes, either, which has to be a considerable relief for...
Cate Blanchett Absent for Her Best Drama Film Actress Win at 2023 Golden Globes
And the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama goes to… Cate Blanchett for Tár. On Tuesday, during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 80th annual awards show, the 53-year-old actress beat out Olivia Colman (Empire of Light), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).
Tom Cruise: How Many Golden Globes Does He Have?
Tom Cruise, 60, is up for one award at the upcoming 2023 Golden Globe Awards, as a producer for Top Gun: Maverick. But Tom was snubbed in the acting category and fans think it’s because of his reaction to the controversy involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. If you remember, Tom returned all of his Golden Globe trophies back in 2021, after it was revealed that the HFPA — who are a group of international journalists who vote on the Golden Globes — had no Black members. The Golden Globes were cancelled in 2022 but they’re returning to NBC on January 10, and Tom is one of the biggest names that is nominated.
Golden Globes: Cate Blanchett Joins Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman, Jane Fonda as Most Awarded Best Drama Actress
With her best actress in a drama category win for her role in Tár, Cate Blanchett broke a record on Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globes. She joined Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman and Jane Fonda as the most awarded actress in the category with three wins. Blanchett has won twice before in the category, once in 1999 for Elizabeth and once for Blue Jasmine in 2014. She also won in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category in 2008 for I’m Not There. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom...
Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, 'Glass Onion' snubbed in 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations
Oscar hopefuls Olivia Colman and Jennifer Lawrence were shut out when the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its 2023 nominations on Wednesday.
Golden Globe nominated shows, movies shot in Georgia
ATLANTA — After recent controversy, the Golden Globes is returning tonight in what's known as Hollywood's "Party of the Year" to honor nominees in both television and film. NBC did not broadcast the Globes last year after an LA Times investigation of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group of journalists behind the awards, revealed a lack of diversity among its members in addition to unethical conduct.
