Home of the Week: Inside a Sprawling 24-Acre Hudson Valley Compound in the New York Countryside
If you’re searching for a sprawling country lodging, this northern Hudson Valley estate has the space you’ve been looking for. Set in the tiny hamlet of North East, N.Y., this massive compound set on a hefty 24 acres has just hit the market for $3.75 million. The property, located barely two hours from New York City and close to key leisure and sporting sites such as the famed Silo Ridge Field Club in nearby Amenia, N.Y., offers equal doses of luxury, privacy and convenience. “Along with its size, what’s so great about this property is that there is a large amount of...
This $12 Million New York Manse, With a Rock Wall and Zip Line, Is Like a Luxury Summer Camp
Longing to feel like a kid again? A lakefront estate in Westchester County offers all the nostalgia of summer camp but with some grown-up perks. Located in the wealthy celeb-studded enclave of Bedford, New York, the eight-acre property belongs to restaurateur and sculptor Shelly Fireman, who bought the waterside retreat back in 2010, reported The Wall Street Journal. Now, Fireman and his wife are selling the Adirondack-style home, along with all of its custom-made furnishings and their boat, worth an estimated $300,000. Altogether, the spread will cost you a cool $12 million—counting it among the priciest real-estate transactions in the...
