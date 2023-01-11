Longing to feel like a kid again? A lakefront estate in Westchester County offers all the nostalgia of summer camp but with some grown-up perks. Located in the wealthy celeb-studded enclave of Bedford, New York, the eight-acre property belongs to restaurateur and sculptor Shelly Fireman, who bought the waterside retreat back in 2010, reported The Wall Street Journal. Now, Fireman and his wife are selling the Adirondack-style home, along with all of its custom-made furnishings and their boat, worth an estimated $300,000. Altogether, the spread will cost you a cool $12 million—counting it among the priciest real-estate transactions in the...

