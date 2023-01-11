Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
k105.com
Erma Ruth Sanders, 84
Erma Ruth Sanders, age 84, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Wednesday, (January 11, 2023) at Grayson Manor Nursing and Rebab in Leitchfield, KY. She was born on July 21, 1938 in Grayson County, KY, the daughter of the late Nathan and Essie Stewart Saltsman. She was a housewife who enjoyed...
k105.com
Freda Lee Elizabeth Stone, 82
Freda Lee Elizabeth Stone, age 82, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Tuesday, (January 10, 2023) at Springview Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield. She was born on September 01, 1940 in Hart County, KY, the daughter of the late John and Corine Childress Thompson. She was a seamstress who enjoyed shopping...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
wcluradio.com
Three licensing events to be held in Barren County this year
GLASGOW — The pop-up driver’s licensing events are scheduled in Barren County this year. Here’s what you need to know. Driver’s licenses are no longer issued from circuit court clerk offices in Kentucky. The state’s transportation cabinet maintains the issuance of licensing at various regional offices now. Other than at pop-up locations, residents must travel to regional offices or mail in documents – in certain circumstances – to renew and obtain their credentials.
k105.com
Randall Lee Thompson, 76
Randall Lee Thompson, age 76, of Big Clifty, passed away, Monday, January 9, 2023, at his residence. He was born September 28, 1946, in Upton, to the late, Joe and Dolly Alvey Thompson. He worked as a welder at National Lighting for 30 years. After retirement, he moved to Big Clifty and continued raising cattle and tobacco.
hancockclarion.com
Widening of Hwy 60; new police officer discussed at Hawesville council meeting
Hawesville City Council met on Tuesday evening, January 10th. Newly elected Hawesville Mayor Robbie McCormick and newly elected council member, Justin Basham, along with council members Wayne Herndon, Tracy Johnson, Pat “Junnie” Morris, Kevin Linn and Danny Doyle were joined by Matt Curtis, co-owner of Bluegrass Engineering, who has been working with Hawesville and Matt Curtis, co-owner of Bluegrass Engineering for several years.
k105.com
Man injured after hitting cow on Falls of Rough Rd.
A driver suffered a serious injury after hitting a cow on Falls of Rough Road (Hwy 79). Monday night at approximately 5:20, Grayson County Deputy Caleb Owens, the Falls of Rough Fire Department and EMS responded to the accident in the 14500 block of Falls of Rough Road. Upon arriving...
WHAS 11
Strong winds blow roof off of Kentucky elementary school
Breckinridge County saw some considerable damage from a severe line of storms on Jan. 12. Ben Johnson Elementary's roof was torn off causing the school to close.
Ohio County individuals arrested on drug charges
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force say they arrested several individuals who had warrants for their arrest, Jerry Hayse, Kevin Bradshaw and Crystal Thompson.
quicksie983.com
A Large Annual Event Has Been Canceled In The City Of Elizabethtown
A large annual event has been canceled in the City of Elizabethtown. The news was announced at the City Council Work Session meeting yesterday. “We, along with the Elizabethtown Police Department, have had to make the very tough decision on foregoing the festival of the Barbecue, Bands & Bikes. Unfortunately over the last several years, we have seen an uptick in criminal nature. We just feel that with what the festival has been producing, that it is best and safest for our patrons, our citizens and all the folks that like to enjoy the city events that it is best to shelf that event” City of Elizabethtown Events Program Manager Sarah Vaughn.
wdrb.com
Louisville Truck Driver Wins Powerball
A Louisville man said he was a “nervous wreck” after winning $100,000 on Powerball. Joshua Earls a truck driver was hauling fuel when he stopped at the Pilot Travel Center in Sonora. He told lottery officials he wanted in on a chance to win the record Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion so he bought a ticket for the November 7drawing.
Wave 3
Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl from Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing teenage girl last seen on Sunday. Lillian Smothers, 14, was reported missing out of Nelson County on Jan. 8, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Officials shared pictures of...
wdrb.com
Captured on camera | Shepherdsville used car lot owners claim vehicles stolen off property
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two different cars up for sale in Bullitt County ended up on the streets for free. According to the owners, they were hotwired and stolen. Surveillance cameras captured a man walking toward S&S Towing and Auto Sales around 3:30 a.m. last week. "Went through the parking...
Comments / 0