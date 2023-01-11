A large annual event has been canceled in the City of Elizabethtown. The news was announced at the City Council Work Session meeting yesterday. “We, along with the Elizabethtown Police Department, have had to make the very tough decision on foregoing the festival of the Barbecue, Bands & Bikes. Unfortunately over the last several years, we have seen an uptick in criminal nature. We just feel that with what the festival has been producing, that it is best and safest for our patrons, our citizens and all the folks that like to enjoy the city events that it is best to shelf that event” City of Elizabethtown Events Program Manager Sarah Vaughn.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO