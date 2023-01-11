Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Husker recruit Tristan Alvano earns All-American honors from MaxPreps
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker recruit and Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano earned All-American honors on Tuesday. Alvano, who signed to play for Nebraska on National Signing Day, was named MaxPreps’ first-team All-American kicker. The Omaha native helped lead Westside to victory over Gretna in the Class A...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man among several being inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame
One of the owners of Valentino’s is among several people being inducted into the 2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame class. Anthony “Tony” Messineo Jr., who along with his brother, Ron, have owned the Lincoln-based pizza chain for the past 50 years, will be officially inducted during the NE Chamber Annual Meeting and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 2 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
kmaland.com
UNI adds Nebraska transfer WR Grimes
(Cedar Falls) -- Former Nebraska wide receiver Kamonte Grimes has committed to Northern Iowa. Grimes spent two seasons at Lincoln and did not appear in a game. Grimes was a 3-star prospect out of high school.
KETV.com
Millard South knocks off Bellevue West in rematch of Metro Tournament Championship
OMAHA, Neb. — In a highly-anticipated rematch of the girls Metro Tournament Final, Millard South got the better of Bellevue West in round two. The Patriots, led by a game-high 35 points from senior Cora Olsen, held off a late T-bird comeback to clinch a 93-91 win, the second highest-scoring girls basketball game in Nebraska state history.
doniphanherald.com
Creighton Prep student remembered as charismatic, smart and funny
OMAHA — The 15-year-old Omaha boy who drowned earlier this month while on a family vacation is being remembered as charming, charismatic, smart and funny. Will Visty, who was a freshman at Omaha Creighton Prep, died Jan. 5 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. That evening, his mother Mandy Visty said, Will was swimming with two of his siblings in the shallow pool of the rental home where the family was staying. He had been challenging himself to swim laps without coming up for air, but he ended up passing out.
KETV.com
Naomi White helping Thunderbirds soar to new heights
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Naomi White didn't experience the disappointment of Bellevue West's first round exit from the 2022 NSAA State Basketball Tournament after losing to Millard South. Fast forward 10 months later, she did experience the seven-seeded Thunderbirds beating the top-seeded Patriots in this year's Metro Tournament Championship. "We...
KETV.com
From start to finish line, Nebraska's I-80 Speedway was a love story for Kosiski family
GREENWOOD, Neb. — One of the premier race tracks in the Midwest has closed, and now theI-80 Speedway is selling everything at auction. The track is silent, the stands sit empty, but the stories still race across the I-80 Speedway. "There was a lot of people involved. Helping to...
Nebraska Football: Zavier Betts could make return to Huskers
As the Nebraska football team is looking to add more talent to the roster in order to help the Matt Rhule rebuild along, one name has started getting a surprising level of traction. Zavier Betts. There’s a reason why the name would excite Nebraska football fans. He’s long been the...
Former LSU staffer coming to Nebraska in off-field role per report
Nebraska has added another piece to its off-field staff, according to a report. Former LSU assistant director of football operations Gordon Thomas Jr. is joining Matt Rhule’s staff at Nebraska in a senior operations role, Football Scoop reported. As with most of Rhule’s hires, there’s a prior connection. Thomas...
KETV.com
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KETV.com
University of Nebraska announces first steps in search for new UNL chancellor
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska president Ted Carter announced Tuesday that the national search for University of Nebraska-Lincoln's next chancellor is underway. Ronnie Green, UNL's current chancellor, announced last month his plans to retire in June 2023 — he'd spent seven years in the role. Carter said...
Nebraska Football: Huskers add massive talent in WR transfer
The Nebraska football team has been slowly building up a very good roster since Matt Rhule arrived in Lincoln. On Monday night, about the same time that Georgia was scoring its 7,000th point against TCU, the Huskers landed the impact player that could be the cherry on the sundae. Former...
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Two people die in plane crash in southeast Nebraska
The Nemaha County Sheriff's Office says a Cessna 150 small aircraft crashed Wednesday night near Auburn, about 60 miles south of Omaha.
KETV.com
fox42kptm.com
American Red Cross seeking blood donations, offering major incentive to give
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - This month is National Blood Donor Month. To encourage people to roll up their sleeves, the American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up to offer something they hope you take advantage of. If you donate at any time this month, you'll automatically...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers lose out on top OL transfer target
Nebraska football recruiting efforts took a very big hit on Tuesday night. In fact, it’s safe to say that the hit the Huskers took was the biggest loss of the Matt Rhule era. At least when it comes to adding new players. Nebraska football recruiting thought it was going...
The Nebraska City News Press
First baby of 2023 in Nebraska City
Parents Hawken and Molly Albus hold their new son, Jayden Albus, born at 5:11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Jayden is CHI Health St. Mary’s first baby born in 2023 and his delivery is extra special for staff, as his mom, Molly, is a pharmacist at St. Mary’s. Jayden weighed 7 lbs and 3 oz and measured 20 inches long.
