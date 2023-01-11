Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
Nicole "Bineashii" Lita Justine Stevens
Nicole "Bineashii" Lita Justine Stevens, age 31, of Minneapolis, Minnesota journeyed to the Spirit World on Monday December 19, 2022. Nicole loved spending time with her sons Miguel and Valentino. Every day she would walk her kids to school a few blocks away from her home. She listened to 1990's...
redlakenationnews.com
Joshua Lee Needham, Jr.
April 13, 2021 ~ January 4, 2023 (age 1) Joshua Lee Needham, Jr., Ogimaa binesi Niizho anaag "Chief Thunder Bird, Two Stars", age 1, travelled to the spirit world on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Fargo, ND. Joshua was born on April 13, 2021, in Coon Rapids, MN, to Lakeisha...
WDIO-TV
Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minn. prison
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. – Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving a prison sentence of life without parole, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday. Blom, 73, died Tuesday in the...
Canceled St. Paul Sportsmen's Show makes way for new RV Supershow
ST PAUL, Minn. — "This was a pretty short turn time to get a show going," said Darren Mann, show promoter and owner of RV World. It would've been the 53rd annual Sportmen's Show in downtown St. Paul, where Mann has been a vendor since 1997. "We've been doing...
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
"You can't help but love Mo": Celebrating the life of Mo Hassanzadeh
MINNEAPOLIS -- The WCCO family is keeping one of our colleagues in our thoughts and hearts. Anchor and reporter Erin Hassanzadeh is spending time with her family as she mourns the sudden loss of her father.There's a table saved at TJ's of Edina--the best seat in the house--a spot for the diner's leader, a beloved friend, father and husband--Mo Hassanzadeh."Not too often would we come in and he wasn't there," said John Gallagher, a customer. "He'll be missed."At 18 years old Mo left his home country of Iran and came to the U.S. to study engineering. He made Minnesota home when...
Huge St. Paul office building donated to Salvation Army
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Salvation Army is no stranger to big — and unexpected — end-of-year giving, but receiving an entire eight story office building in downtown St. Paul was a lot more complicated than even the biggest red kettle donations. "It happened real fast," said...
Dennis Prothero died from lack of health care. Now his daughters are taking their fight for people with disabilities to Washington
MINNEAPOLIS – A family is turning pain into purpose, and it's all thanks to the response from WCCO viewers.We met Dennis Prothero last year when he had to have his legs amputated because he wasn't able to get the health care he needed at his Stillwater home.When Dennis died, his daughters came on WCCO to talk about the staffing crisis in the industry.Now, they're poised to take their fight for better care to the national stage.The National Council on Disability -- a federal agency that advises the president and Congress -- saw their story and has invited them to speak on a national panel addressing the issue.RELATED: New contract is major win for Minnesota PCAs and people with disabilities
fox9.com
Anoka man sentenced to 40 years for murder of woman who opened her heart to him
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An Anoka man, with a troubling history of drugs, guns and mental illness, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the July 2022 slaying of a woman he once dated, a woman who tried to help him find his way. "I am forever broken," said...
mprnews.org
Fairview/Sanford merger plan criticized, praised in meeting called by MN attorney general
A huge merger proposed for two hospital systems ran into public criticism in the first of several meetings led by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in St. Paul. Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health, based in South Dakota announced yet another attempt to combine in November. Attorney General Ellison said...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. Paul
St. Paul might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from St. Paul.
Report of gun sparks police response to Humboldt High School
Police were called to Humboldt High School Thursday after a report a student was in possession of a gun. The St. Paul Police Department says officers went to the school at around 9:45 a.m., and remain at the property Thursday afternoon. Police were still at the scene at the time...
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
U of M announces intent to gain full ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, new medical center
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota announced Thursday its intent to gain full ownership of the existing healthcare facilities on its Twin Cities campus, currently owned by Fairview Health Services.The university and its medical school announced its new "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" aimed to make Minnesota a leader in healthcare."With great inspiration from Minnesota and with insights from university researchers, faculty, physicians and health care professionals, the MPact Health Care Innovation vision is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to channel our unique ability to elevate our state, improve the lives of all Minnesotans and position Minnesota as a global leader for the...
Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice
MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night. The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. that evening, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."
hot967.fm
Cargill CFO Stepping Down
(Minnetonka, MN) — Cargill’s chief financial officer is stepping down. The Minnetonka-based agribusiness announced Jamie Miller’s resignation yesterday, saying she is taking a role at another company. Miller joined Cargill in June 2021 and was the company’s first female CFO. The chain’s vice president of finance will step in as acting CFO during the transition.
mprnews.org
University of Minnesota's Northrop Auditorium closed after part of roof collapses
Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota's Twin Cities campus is closed, after part of the roof collapsed Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., university police and Minneapolis firefighters responded to reports of a loud noise at the historic venue. They discovered visible structural damage to the exterior. The east...
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake Man Sentenced to 37 Years in Prison for the Murder of a Red Lake Tribal Police Officer
BEMIDJI, Minn. – A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for fatally shooting a Red Lake Tribal Police Officer, announced United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger. “The tragic and violent events of July 27, 2021, that claimed the life of Officer Ryan Bialke brought...
fox9.com
Hospice volunteers sought by Allina Health as nationwide shortage continues
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Seeking a rebound in volunteerism levels to before the COVID-19 pandemic, Allina Health released a statement Wednesday to remind people of the hospice care volunteer shortage it currently faces. According to Allina, 576 people served as Allina Health hospice volunteers in the Twin Cities metro area...
redlakenationnews.com
Former Hennepin Sheriff Hutchinson reinstated as Metro Transit police sergeant with a pay bump
Former Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson, who went on paid medical leave from his elected position last May and was censured by the county for creating a hostile work environment, has been reinstated as a sergeant in the Metro Transit Police Department. According to the Metropolitan Council, Hutchinson was reinstated...
