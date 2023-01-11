Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
League devs hit Ahri with balance changes in time for her art update
Besides a visual update in League of Legends, Ahri is set to receive some balance changes in the near future. Changes to three of Ahri’s abilities, Q, E, and R were uncovered by data miner Spideraxe on Jan. 11. Her former ability is set to receive some nerfs, while the other two will be taking on buffs.
ComicBook
League of Legends Season 2023 Trailer Underwhelms Players, Riot Games Responds
Riot Games put out League of Legends' Season 2023 cinematic this week, a trailer meant to kick off the start of the new season and to get players hyped for what's to come. That's been the goal of past seasons' cinematics anyway, and while it's rare that everyone is 100% sold on each cinematic, players seemed particularly underwhelmed by the Season 2023 video. Riot Games acknowledged the sentiment within the community and agreed it "missed the mark" in regards to what players were anticipating.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ players need only point to the first page of the players handbook to rightfully defy Wizards of the Coast
The tabletop role-playing game community has been experiencing a wave of drama never before experienced in the wake of leaked documents that indicate Dungeons & Dragons‘ owners, Wizards of the Coast, will be changing the Open Gaming License that allows developers to use, modify, and copy the D&D gaming mechanics. The proposed changes have resulted in an uproar of protests online and elsewhere. And a recent post suggests that it goes against the spirit of the game as designed.
Are There Overwatch 2 Battle For Olympus Twitch Drops?
Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus seasonal event is ongoing. The Greek-mythology-inspired Limited Time Mode imbues a selection of seven heroes with the legendary powers of the Greek gods and monsters, pitting them against one another in an epic free-for-all deathmatch. The event also brought new cosmetics, player titles and voice lines to be equipped by heroes, but are any of them exclusive to Twitch?
msn.com
League players already slamming Jax’s mid-scope update one day into new patch
Jax is an old League of Legends champion and there’s no doubt he and his pizza feet were in desperate need of an update. With Patch 13.1 Riot Games granted Jax mains their wish and shipped Jax’s mid-scope update which was, to say the least, met with general dissatisfaction.
ComicBook
Ubisoft Developer Says Achievements and Trophies Are "Bad for Gaming"
A Ubisoft developer has a bone to pick with achievements and trophies. Achievements were introduced to the gaming zeitgeist in 2005 with the release of the Xbox 360. They gave users points for beating the game, certain levels, and accomplishing various goals within the game. It's really just bragging rights, but achievement hunting has become a big hobby for players over the years as some games have super easy achievements and some require the strongest wills to complete. PlayStation and Steam would add their own versions of achievements later on with PlayStation calling them trophies and awarding users a Platinum trophy if they got all of the other ones for a game.
dotesports.com
One of North America’s best Apex Legends players retires from competitive play
One of the longest tenured and famed North American Apex Legends players has decided to retire after three years of professional play. The Apex Legends Global Series 2022 Split One in North America marked Aidan “rocker” Grodin’s last tournament as a professional Apex competitor. The announcement came from a public post on his twitter account, where he recounted his career and cited burnout from the game as his chief reason for leaving the competitive scene.
Kotaku
Twitch Streamer Plays FromSoftware Games In A Truly Absurd Way
Spend any time on the internet—whether Reddit, Twitter, or YouTube—and you’ve likely seen some streamer doing some absurd-ass playthrough of a Soulsborne game (probably Elden Ring). Whether it’s beating Margit with a harp or two Malenias simultaneously (one with a dance pad), there are some wild ways of tackling FromSoftware games out there.
dotesports.com
Anti-gravity: A game-changing Horizon adjustment has Apex Legends players wondering if it’s a bug or nerf
Apex Legends players have noticed a huge change to Horizon in the Spellbound patch that could be a bug—or a nerf. In a tweet captioned “Horizon is dead,” Apex pro player HisWattson shared a video today that showed him testing Horizon’s Gravity Lift tactical in the firing range. When he reached the top of the lift and fired down at a dummy with a kitted R-301, his weapon accuracy seemed to be significantly lower than before the patch. The R-301 has one of the lowest recoil rates of any Apex weapon, especially when kitted, leading some to believe that players will now experience decreased accuracy when floating in her Gravity Lift.
NME
Yonaka’s Theresa Jarvis teams up with G2 Esports for new single ‘Detonate’
Esports organisation G2 Esports has released their 2023 anthem ‘Detonate’, featuring viral star Jeris Johnson and Yonaka’s Theresa Jarvis – check it out below. The song was developed in-house by G2 and, according to the esports organisation, “further demonstrates how G2 Esports plans to expand within music, reinforcing the top tier entertainment it delivers to its 45million fans worldwide.”
game-news24.com
League challenges remade titles are just fine
League of Legends challenges is a feature that was used first in May 2022 as a player’s choice to reward players for their unique play, approach to the game and collection. Season 13 slowly hitting live servers on Jan. 10 and 11 – and the community noticed that League challenge titles are remade once again, but one doesn’t believe this is an intended feature.
bleedingcool.com
The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 39: Unown V Alt
Bleeding Cool's spotlight on the artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest moves to the Alt Arts, beginning with Unown. In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Full Art section of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, spotlighting the first of four Alternate Arts in the set.
Gizmodo
Wizards of the Coast Cancels OGL Announcement After Online Ire
Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast has apparently cancelled an announcement about its updated Open Gaming License for a second time this week. Inside sources at Wizards of the Coast tell io9 that the company is scrambling to formulate a response to backlash against the new OGL that has occurred over the past week, following io9's story about a leaked draft of the document.
The Verge
Marvel Snap PvP mode drops very soon
After weeks of playtesting, theorycrafting, ladder-climbing, and a bunch of shit-talking, I am. . In a new blog on the Unity developer tools website, Marvel Snap associate design director Kent-Erik Hagman wrote about what players can expect when Battle Mode is planned to launch on January 31st. Marvel Snap’s Battle...
Assassin's Creed Mirage's "more intimate scale" was directly shaped by fans exhausted with enormous RPGs
Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla are great, but very, very big
game-news24.com
Such a joke: Tyler 1 takes aim at Riot Games without a start in the end of its disappointing season
The League of Legends season finally started, and in fact, Tyler1 has the chance to speak with the game developer. Although he has already finished a campaign and some important changes to Jungle and Tank items, Tyler doesn’t feel like Riot Games has been doing enough in the preseason.
gameskinny.com
Destiny 2: Bump in the Knight God Roll for PvE and PvP
Bump in the Night is one of the better Rocket Launchers available right now in Destiny 2. Here are the rolls you want. The Bump in the Night Rocket Launcher has become a solid DPS option in Destiny 2, especially against targets without solid critical points. The weapon is particularly good again Persys, the final boss of the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon, as Wyverns are historically difficult to get precision hits on.
The Streamers Who Dominated In 2022
After an explosion of popularity for video gaming streaming during the quarantine of 2020, the streaming industry has maintained its elevated levels of production and viewership throughout 2022 (per Statista). For every quarter in 2022, over 5.5 billion hours of streaming content was watched on Twitch alone. As competition within...
dotesports.com
Mobile esports tournaments smashed PC viewership numbers last month
Mobile esports took over global viewership in December with three international tournaments on the platform topping charts, according to the latest Esports Charts report. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang proved to be the most popular game, peaking at more than 670,000 simultaneous viewers in the 2022 IESF World Championship’s grand final, which took place in Bali, Indonesia.
Company of Heroes 3 Multiplayer Playtest now live!
Play Company of Heroes 3 weeks early via its Multiplayer Tech Test, which is now live! This is the last playable public build before release. Company of Heroes 3 is set to release late February 2023. Company of Heroes 3 Multiplayer Tech Test. The Multiplayer Tech Test is accessible via...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
130K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0