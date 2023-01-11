Read full article on original website
George Washington outlasts Huntington in 2OT to remain unbeaten, 86-83
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In 40 minutes of basketball, neither George Washington or Huntington led by more than seven points. The Patriots outscored the Highlanders 16-13 in the second overtime period to remain unbeaten with an 86-83 victory in a matchup between two of the state’s top teams. “That’s...
Photos: Cor Jesu tops St. Joseph's in Funderwear rivalry girls basketball game
AFFTON, Mo. – The Cor Jesu Academy and St. Joseph's Academy girls basketball teams renewed their annual "Funderwear" rivalry game on Tuesday night. The annual meeting between the schools includes a basketball game, fundraising challenge to see who can collect the most socks and underwear for St. ...
Wednesday NKY HS hoops roundup: Dixie Heights girls down East Central, Ludlow and Holy Cross to meet in All “A” semis
The Dixie Heights Colonels girls basketball team (10-5) knocked off the visiting East Central (Indiana) Trojans, 64-46. Senior Sammy Berman continued to lead the way scoring 19 points on three triples with senior guard Ella Steczynski scoring 16 and freshman guard Aubrey Elkins scoring 14. Junior forward Abby Thelen added nine as seven different Colonels scored.
1/10 Prep Recap – ACAC Tourney tips off 100th year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 100th edition of the ACAC Boys Basketball Tournament and the 49th version of the ACAC Girls Basketball Tournament got underway on Tuesday night to headline area prep hoops action. At Bluffton High School it was the Woodlan boys winning the first game of the night, beating the host Tigers […]
