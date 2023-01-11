Read full article on original website
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
The Ohio State Faculty Club features 3 architectural painters in ‘The Ohio Wanderers Collection’The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Okpara steps up in increased roleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Jones returns for sixth year with programThe LanternColumbus, OH
Music mania: spring semester concert guideThe LanternColumbus, OH
1 seriously injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in south Columbus Thursday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street at 1:30 p.m. Police say one person, who is described as being male, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
Police search for gunman after Morse Road accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help locating a man accused of shooting another man after getting into an accident in north-central Columbus. Police said that on Oct. 1, 2022, an auto accident resulted in a shooting at the intersection of Morse Road and Kingshill Drive in the Woodward Park neighborhood, near Interstate […]
Suspect in Blendon Township shooting confessed to crime in 911 calls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple 911 calls reveal a man, who is accused of fatally shooting a woman in a shopping center parking lot, made calls to police where he admitted to shooting her. Rodney Perry, 29, was charged with murder for allegedly shooting 24-year-old Amara Jones in the...
Man suspected of fatally shooting woman in parking lot near Westerville arrested in North Carolina
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in a shopping center parking lot near Westerville was arrested in North Carolina. The suspect, who was identified as 29-year-old Rodney Amir Perry, is charged with murder in the death of 24-year-old Amara Jones Tuesday evening. Blendon Township...
sciotopost.com
Murdered in Chillicothe, Police Release Details on Shooting
Chillicote – On January 10, 2023 around 1:02pm Officers were dispatched to 30 N. Plaza Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found a shooting victim that Chillicothe Fire Department EMS treated and transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. The victim later was pronounced deceased.
cwcolumbus.com
14-year-old student caught on camera concealing a gun at Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 14-year-old was caught on surveillance cameras concealing a gun at a Columbus public school Wednesday morning. Columbus police responded to a report of a student observed on a security camera concealing a gun at school in the 1500 block of East Broad Street around 11:36 a.m.
WUHF
'Filth, inhumane, disgust': Tons of trash could lead to apartment complex owner's arrest
PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — Growing piles of garbage are building up anger near Columbus, Ohio. There's an ongoing problem property in Prairie Township called the Galloway Village Apartments. Renters and elected officials have been toughing it out and the township has had to step in. "Filth, inhumane, disgust,"...
Man charged with arson for Hilltop fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man is charged with aggravated arson after a fire Tuesday in the Hilltop section of the city. The fire happened at a home on the 200 block of South Ogden Avenue. Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but the back of the house was damaged. Columbus police arrested […]
Fatal shooting in Marion began as a debate on who was the better rapper
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – The man arrested in Detroit on murder charges stemming from a shooting in Marion did so because of a dispute over who was a better rapper, said the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Marquise Adams was extradited from Detroit, Mich. to Marion after disappearing from the area for nearly five months. […]
Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
Boy, 14, arrested for bringing gun to Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged after Columbus police said he brought a handgun to an east Columbus high school Wednesday. Officers responded to East High School on the 1500 block of East Broad Street at approximately 11:36 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a student being seen on school surveillance […]
Two wanted, charged in death of Columbus infant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
Father of murdered 8-month-old: ‘Show forgiveness, show grace’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — DaShawn Smith remembers one of his fondest memories of his son, Marquel, with a smile. He was holding his son on his chest as the baby slobbered on him. “That was the last day I held him,” Smith said. That was Nov. 8. Almost exactly...
Federal officials arrest suspect accused of killing 16-year-old boy at Mansfield hotel
MANSFIELD, Ohio — Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy at a Mansfield hotel last week. Federal officials apprehended 31-year-old Monteles Holland late Tuesday morning at an apartment in Columbus. Holland had been...
Man accused in fatal Marion shooting in August arrested in Detroit
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who has been wanted as a suspect in a fatal Marion shooting for four months was arrested outside of Ohio. The Marion Police Department said that 18-year-old Marquis Adams was arrested Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan by the United States Marshal’s Office. Adams will be held in Detroit until he […]
1 killed in shooting near Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting on the Near East Side of Columbus Tuesday morning. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Oak Street near Franklin Park just before 9 a.m. Police told 10TV that a person was...
cwcolumbus.com
Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
City investigating possible illegal rental property situation following homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus is now looking into Tuesday’s homicide at an Oak Street property to determine whether the owner was operating the unit as a short-term rental illegally. Police confirm 30-year-old Clayden McNeil was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the doorway of...
Police: Man found dead in north Columbus apartment after shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead after a reported shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Riverview Drive just west of Olentangy River Road just before 10:15 a.m. The Columbus Division of Police arrived at the scene and discovered the...
US Marshals arrest man accused of killing teen at Ohio hotel
U.S. Marshals have arrested a man accused of killing a 16-year-old at a Mansfield hotel last week.
