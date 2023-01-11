ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

10TV

1 seriously injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in south Columbus Thursday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street at 1:30 p.m. Police say one person, who is described as being male, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police search for gunman after Morse Road accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help locating a man accused of shooting another man after getting into an accident in north-central Columbus. Police said that on Oct. 1, 2022, an auto accident resulted in a shooting at the intersection of Morse Road and Kingshill Drive in the Woodward Park neighborhood, near Interstate […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Murdered in Chillicothe, Police Release Details on Shooting

Chillicote – On January 10, 2023 around 1:02pm Officers were dispatched to 30 N. Plaza Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found a shooting victim that Chillicothe Fire Department EMS treated and transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. The victim later was pronounced deceased.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

14-year-old student caught on camera concealing a gun at Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 14-year-old was caught on surveillance cameras concealing a gun at a Columbus public school Wednesday morning. Columbus police responded to a report of a student observed on a security camera concealing a gun at school in the 1500 block of East Broad Street around 11:36 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with arson for Hilltop fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man is charged with aggravated arson after a fire Tuesday in the Hilltop section of the city. The fire happened at a home on the 200 block of South Ogden Avenue. Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but the back of the house was damaged. Columbus police arrested […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 14, arrested for bringing gun to Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged after Columbus police said he brought a handgun to an east Columbus high school Wednesday. Officers responded to East High School on the 1500 block of East Broad Street at approximately 11:36 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a student being seen on school surveillance […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two wanted, charged in death of Columbus infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man accused in fatal Marion shooting in August arrested in Detroit

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who has been wanted as a suspect in a fatal Marion shooting for four months was arrested outside of Ohio. The Marion Police Department said that 18-year-old Marquis Adams was arrested Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan by the United States Marshal’s Office. Adams will be held in Detroit until he […]
MARION, OH
10TV

1 killed in shooting near Franklin Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting on the Near East Side of Columbus Tuesday morning. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Oak Street near Franklin Park just before 9 a.m. Police told 10TV that a person was...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
COLUMBUS, OH
