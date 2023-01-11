Read full article on original website
Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
Coinbase Customers That Filed Lawsuit for Stolen Crypto Stalling Investigation: Report
The plaintiffs behind a class action lawsuit against Coinbase who incurred losses from the unauthorized transfer of crypto assets are reportedly stalling the case. According to a new report by Bloomberg Law, the Coinbase customers that are suing the top US-based crypto exchange are refusing to release relevant account information, delaying the proceedings.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Cameron Winklevoss gives crypto baron Barry Silbert one week to come up with a $1 billion solution to make his Gemini customers whole
Winklevoss and his identical twin brother first rose to prominence through their lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg, who they claimed stole their idea for Facebook.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
Coinbase Confirms End of Era of Insolent Growth in Crypto
Cryptocurrency exchange to cut nearly 1,000 additional jobs and record significant charges.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Say $5,000,000,000 in Assets Now Recovered From Collapsed Crypto Exchange: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorneys are revealing that billions of dollars worth of liquid assets has been recovered from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. According to a new report by CNBC, lawyers representing the disgraced former CEO have told a judge that $5 billion in cash, digital assets, and other securities have been recovered from FTX.
Winklevoss Twins’ Crypto Firm Charged With Hawking Illegal Securities
A company founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss was one of two cryptocurrency firms charged with offering unregistered securities by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.Gemini, the Winklevoss’ crypto exchange, and Genesis, a broker under the heavyweight conglomerate Digital Currency Group, together raised “billions of dollars’ worth of crypto assets from hundreds of thousands of investors” for Gemini Earn, a program that promised investors high interest on the assets they lent to Genesis.Earn was billed to customers as a way to passively grow their crypto holdings, with advertised annual returns as high as 7.4 percent. The set-up was simple:...
Coinbase Announces Further Layoffs, Cutting Headcount By 950 Employees
More extensive layoffs have been announced by cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase today, blaming “the continuing market circumstances influencing the crypto economy.”. The company stated that this restructuring would result in a headcount reduction of about 950 workers in an 8-K filing with the SEC. Totaling severance benefits, the cost of doing so might reach $163 million.
Coinbase Downgraded Due To Murky Crypto Market: 'Run-Rate Warrants Caution For 2023'
Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares traded lower by 3.7% on Wednesday after one Wall Street analyst threw in the towel on the beaten-down stock. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg downgraded Coinbase from Neutral to Underperform and cut his price target from $50 to $35. The Thesis: In...
Over 77% Of Bitcoin Millionaires Wiped Out As Crypto Winter Rages
Bitcoin’s price has taken a hit since it hit its all-time high back in 2021, and as a result, the number of bitcoin millionaires has dwindled dramatically since then. These addresses holding more than $1 million in BTC peaked in November 2021 and have been on a steady decline since then.
With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report
A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
Coinbase to cut 20% of workforce in second layoff within a year
Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase is cutting approximately 20% of its workforce, or about 950 jobs, in a second round of layoffs in less than a year. The company cited adverse economic conditions and disruptions within cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin has plunged almost 60% over the past year and a volatile year...
Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets
Crypto volatility has come down and extreme on-chain activity subsided in period of relative calm. Several concerning developments around Genesis, Gemini and DCG are still ongoing, however. Volatility could also spark up once the US inflation data is revealed this week. Period is reminiscent of the low drama environment pre-FTX...
Under-fire crypto founder Barry Silbert fishes for sympathy in row with Winklevoss twin after ‘most difficult year of my life’
Instead of the heady days of the Fed-induced asset bubble, times have been personally and professionally tough for the owner of crypto lender Genesis.
