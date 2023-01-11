ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire, MA

McGovern Leads Hurricanes past Easthampton

CHESHIRE, Mass. – Joey McGovern Thursday scored all 14 of his points in the third quarter as the Hoosac Valley boys basketball team took control of the game en route to a 59-43 win over Easthampton. The Hurricanes went to the locker room at half-time down, 27-25. But they...
Shepardson, Generals Jump Ahead Early in Winning Sixth Straight

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Makai Shepardson scored 10 points in a big first quarter for the Pittsfield boys basketball team, which went on to a 69-49 win over Agawam on Thursday night. Shepardson hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first eight minutes, which saw the Generals take a 20-9...
Wahconah Comes Back, Avenges Loss to South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. – Brody Calvert scored 16 points, and the Wahconah boys basketball team came from behind to earn a 44-41 win over South Hadley. The Tigers led, 21-9, in the first half before the visitors started their comeback. Whconah took its first lead of the game midway...
Defense Spurs Unbeaten Spartans to Convincing Win

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Khalil Carlson scored 25 points, and the Monument Mountain boys basketball team played lockdown defense to earn a 76-26 win over Baystate on Thursday night. Monument Mountain took control of the game with a 21-0 run that spanned the first and second quarters to open...
Lenox Boys Monument Mountain Girls Win Opener

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Noah Kirby and Rocco Piretti finished 1-2 on Wednesday at Bousquet to lead the Lenox boys Alpine ski team to a victory in the team win in the season opener for the Berkshire County League. Kirby set the pace on the slalom course with a time...
Pittsfield Girls Earn OT Win to Stay Unbeaten

CHICOPEE, Mass. – Jamie Duquette scored 17 points, and the Pittsfield girls basketball team Tuesday earned a 57-56 overtime win at Chicopee. The Pacers rallied in the fourth quarter to tie the game after starting the period with a 44-35 deficit. Randi Duquette backed up her sister with nine...
Doyle, Mounties Top Lenox

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Mount Greylock boys basketball team Thursday used a 16-2 run in the third quarter to open a 16-point lead en route to a 71-51 win over Lenox. Chase Doyle scored 24 points, and Jackson Shelsy hit two 3-pointers in the middle of the decisive run as the Mounties won their fourth straight.
Last-Second Shot Trips McCann Tech Boys on Road

HATFIELD, Mass. – Riley Intrator beat the buzzer Wednesday night to give the Smith Academy boys basketball team a 36-35 win over McCann Tech. “Tough loss tonight,” Hornets coach Chris Bullett said. “We played great defense all night but got beat on a drive with one second left.
Wahconah Girls Dominate Granby, Move to 7-0

DALTON, Mass. – Three players finished in double figures for the Wahconah girls basketball team Tuesday as it cruised to a 63-20 win over Granby to stay unbeaten. Grace Wigington led the way with 19 points. Olivia Gamberoni and Emma Belcher added 11 points apiece, and 10 different Wahconah players put their names in the scoring column.
Mahar Boys Hold Off Drury to Take Narrow Win

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- The Drury boys basketball team Tuesday battled back in the fourth quarter, but a last-second shot fell short and Mahar took a 51-49 win. The Blue Devils trailed, 44-39, going into the last eight minutes. Mahar had a balanced attack with Will Barnes' 15 points leading...
Taconic Gets Dual Meet Win over Mount Everett

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Hunter Christman and Jake Hall each earned a pin Wednesday to highlight Taconic’s 48-36 dual meet win over Mount Everett. Christman pinned Ian Lanoue at 145 pounds. At 195, Jake Hall pinned the Eagles’ Blake Turner. The rest of Taconic’s wins came by forfeit...
Taconic Girls Fall at Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. – Sophia Wright scored 18 points Tuesday to lead the Longmeadow girls basketball team to a 57-33 win over Taconic. Wright scored eight points in the first quarter, when the Lancers jumped out to a 26-7 lead. Jalisa Jessup scored 10 points, and Alex Hudson added nine...
Mounties Rally in Fourth to Beat Athol

ATHOL, Mass. – Chase Doyle and Seamus Barnes took over the game in the fourth quarter Tuesday to lead the Mount Greylock boys basketball team to a 66-51 win over Athol. The Mounties and Bears went to the final period tied, 42-42. But Barnes scored 11 of his 17...
Hoosac Valley's Kathryn Scholz Receives Superintendent Award

CHESHIRE, Mass. — Hoosac Valley student Kathryn Scholz has received a certificate of academic excellence from the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents. Hoosac Valley Superintendent Aaron Dean presented Scholz with the award at the school committee's meeting on Monday. Only one student from every district receives the award each year.
County Umpires Offer Training

PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The Berkshire County Baseball Umpires Association is offering training for prospective candidates this winter. Classes will begin on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Italian American Club on Newell Street in Pittsfield. The cost of the class is $45. For information, contact Don Singleton at...
Lou Conte named Head Football Coach

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts – American International College Vice President for Athletics Lou Izzi is pleased to announce the appointment of Lou Conte as the head coach of the football program. Conte, a native of Western Massachusetts, returns to Springfield after serving as interim head coach at NCAA Division I (FCS)...
New Joins William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty's

LENOX, Mass. — William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty announced that Real Estate Salesperson Danielle "Dani" Giulian has joined the firm's Lenox brokerage. Bringing a background in sales and finance, Giulian became an agent in 2019 after first entering the real estate industry in a support role in 2015. The...
Pittsfield Council Tackles 14 Items in Just Over an Hour

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council went through 14 petitions in just over an hour on Tuesday. These included retiree cost-of-living adjustments from 3 percent to a maximum of 5 percent, a deed of lieu of foreclosure for three properties on Robbins Avenue, and a couple of referrals. By...
