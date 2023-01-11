Mississippi Center For Justice files brief supporting Flowerdale Commons construction

Read full article on original website
Appeals court halts federal takeover of Mississippi jail
Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s order putting the Raymond Detention Center into receivership until it rules on the county’s motion for reconsideration. The court will also look at whether the lower court's injunction complies with the Prison Litigation Reform Act, a 1996 federal law that places restrictions on lawsuits brought by prisoners. Hinds County officials applauded the move to delay work by...
Washington Examiner
Kemp orders special election after newly elected Georgia lawmaker charged with stealing narcotics
A newly elected Georgia state lawmaker has stepped down from office after being charged with stealing prescription drugs from a retirement complex, triggering a Jan. 31 special election to fill his seat. Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) signed an order over the holiday weekend setting up the special election at the...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
Derailing ‘America’s most dangerous law’: Sheriff hopes Illinois Supreme Court upholds SAFE-T Act decision
Southern Illinois sheriff, Jeff Bullard, hopes the no-cash bail ruling will hold, but remains concerned about existing SAFE-T Act provisions affecting police.
KYTV
Lawyer of Missouri prisoner asks U.S. Supreme Court to step in
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The lawyer of a St. Louis man and convicted felon has filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme to review his client’s case. Chris Dunn’s lawyer recently filed the petition to ask the court to decide if Dunn’s incarceration is unconstitutional after a judge acknowledged Dunn meets the criteria to be innocent.
United Daughters of Confederacy’s suit over NC Confederate statue dismissed after return to NC Supreme Court from SCOTUS
The Supreme Court of North Carolina ruled against the United Daughters of the Confederacy North Carolina Division on Friday, once again dismissing the group's challenge against the City of Winston-Salem for taking down the Confederate monument that stood at the old Forsyth County Courthouse.
Electric chair, firing squad’s legality at S. Carolina court
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s highest court heard arguments Thursday on whether a newly organized firing squad or the old electric chair are legal ways to execute inmates in the state, which has been unable to obtain drugs for lethal injections. A lower court judge ruled in...
Ohio court declines to hear appeal on abortion case, keeping abortions legal until 22 weeks for now
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio 1st District Court of Appeals on Friday dismissed an appeal request by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who wanted a reversal of a lower court’s order that has kept abortions legal until 22 weeks since early October. On Oct. 9, Hamilton County Common...
NOLA.com
Oregon court goes where Louisiana refused, voiding hundreds of split jury convictions
Two months after the Louisiana Supreme Court denied new trials to as many as 1,500 inmates convicted years ago by divided juries that are now illegal, the Oregon Supreme Court did just the opposite. In a unanimous ruling on Friday, the seven Oregon justices agreed to apply a U.S. Supreme...
Gov. Kay Ivey changes ‘good time’ policy for Alabama inmates
Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm today announced new rules on correctional incentive time, better known as good time, which can allow some state inmates to shorten their prison sentences with good behavior. Ivey said she supported good time opportunities for inmates but did not...
Federal court reverses reprimand, fine for assistant Alabama Attorney General in death penalty case
An appellate court has reversed the punishment imposed on an assistant Alabama Attorney General, which was ordered by a judge in 2021 when that judge found the lawyer hadn’t properly investigated a case involving an Alabama Death Row inmate. The U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in its...
Senate Confirms First Black Woman Judge to Serve on 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals
The US Senate has officially confirmed US Magistrate Judge Dana Douglas to serve on the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals. The watershed moment marks President Joe Biden’s first Black woman appointee to a right-wing-leaning court that has often thwarted his policies. The Democratic-led Senate voted in favor of...
State Supreme Court to hear arguments over whether the electric chair & a new firing squad is cruel & unusual punishment
In a court decision by Judge Jocelyn Newman on Sep. 6, 2022, the DoC was "permanently enjoined from forcing Plaintiffs to be executed by electrocution or by firing squad." The court found that Code Ann. § 24-3-530 was unconstitutional and invalid. [i]
Alabama Supreme Court Justice Sarah Stewart announces run for chief justice
Alabama Supreme Court Associate Justice Sarah Stewart has announced she is running for chief justice of the nine-member court next year. Voters elected Stewart to the Supreme Court in 2018. She is a Republican who was a circuit court judge in Mobile for 13 years before her election to the Supreme Court.
Idaho Supreme Court upholds abortion law after Planned Parenthood challenge
The Idaho Supreme Court upheld the state's near-total abortion ban on Thursday in a 3-2 vote after being challenged by Planned Parenthood.
Ethics panel to recommend punishment for Georgia judge
ATLANTA — A Georgia state judicial discipline panel is deciding whether to recommend removing a state appeals court judge or let him return to the bench. Local news outlets report closing arguments were presented Thursday, ending a seven-day hearing on whether suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer committed 36 counts of judicial misconduct between 2015 and 2019.
KTBS
Circuit court to install first African American chief judge
The Honorable John Michael Guidry, a lifelong resident of East Baton Rouge Parish, will be sworn in as the 15th Chief Judge of the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal at an investiture ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. The ceremony will take place at the courthouse...
Appeals Court Turns To Florida Supreme Court For Help In Defining “Riot”
A federal appeals court Tuesday turned to the Florida Supreme Court for help as it considers the constitutionality of a 2021 state law that enhanced penalties and created new crimes in protests that turn violent. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of
First Openly Trans Woman Facing Execution Asks Missouri Governor for Pardon
America’s first openly transgender inmate facing execution is making a last-ditch attempt to stave off her lethal injection, pleading with Missouri Governor Mike Parson for a pardon. She was convicted in 2006 of murdering an ex-girlfriend, and began to transition while in prison, according to NBC News. If Parson doesn’t grant her clemency, the 49 year-old will be the first openly transgender woman to die from the death penalty in the United States, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, an organization which opposes capital punishment. McLaughin’s clemency request includes mentions of her childhood trauma and mental health issues, both of which the jury wasn’t aware of during the trial. In addition, there are no pending court appeals, according to her lawyer Larry Komp. Jessica Hicklin, a 43-year-old friend and mentor to McLaughlin who won her own lawsuit against the Missouri Department of Corrections over a hormone therapy ban, said McLaughlin is “definitely a vulnerable person” and is “definitely afraid of being assaulted or victimized, which is more common for trans folks in the Department of Corrections.”Read it at NBC News
