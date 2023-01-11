Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
Avery James Kingbird, Jr.
Avery James Kingbird, Jr. Avery James Kingbird, Jr., Awaazisii – Bullhead Clan, infant son of Sydney Johnson and Avery Kingbird, Sr., travelled to the spirit world on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Avery was born on October 18, 2022, in Bemidji, MN. He was adored by his parents, brothers and...
redlakenationnews.com
Elaine Marie Jensen
Elaine Marie Jensen, 84, of Battle Township, MN died on Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center in Bemidji, MN. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Blackduck, MN with Rev. Kristen Ostercamp officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Quiring Union Cemetery at a later date.
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
trfradio.com
Two Injured In Itasca County Collision
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident over the weekend in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Sarah Marie Scheff ,(35) of Bigfork, and a 15 year old male passenger were injured in the accident Sunday in Stokes Township. According to the State Patrol report, a...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota man sentenced to 37 years for killing Red Lake police officer
BEMIDJI - David Brian Donnell Jr., who fatally shot Red Lake tribal police officer Ryan Bialke in July 2021, was sentenced to 37 years in prison on Tuesday morning in U.S. District Court here - a shorter stay than the life imprisonment Bialke's family wanted. Before Chief U.S. District Judge...
knsiradio.com
One Man Dies, Another OK After Two Separate Ice-Related Accidents
(KNSI) — Officials are renewing their call that no ice is 100% safe after two ice-related accidents. Officials in Cass County were called about 10:15 Friday morning for a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snowplow attached was operating on a plowed road across the lake when a large crack formed, and the truck broke through. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, escaped without injury.
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake Man Sentenced to 37 Years in Prison for the Murder of a Red Lake Tribal Police Officer
BEMIDJI, Minn. – A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for fatally shooting a Red Lake Tribal Police Officer, announced United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger. “The tragic and violent events of July 27, 2021, that claimed the life of Officer Ryan Bialke brought...
valleynewslive.com
Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena Wednesday morning, after a vehicle crashed into their horse-drawn buggy. Otter Tail County deputies say the driver of a Ford Explorer was eastbound on Co Hwy 50 around 11 a.m. They say the driver was coming over a hill, about a mile east of 580th Ave.
redlakenationnews.com
Western Governors University Launches "I Have a Dream" Scholarship in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Redby, Minn. (Jan. 10, 2023) – In celebration of the life and legacy of late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Western Governors University (WGU) has launched a scholarship aimed at supporting adults who have faced struggles in their lives that have prevented them from achieving their educational goals and moving forward in their careers. The “I Have a Dream” Scholarships are open to new and returning students enrolling in any of WGU’s 80-plus undergraduate and graduate degree programs in information technology, business, K-12 teacher education and health professions, including nursing.
Woman, 2 boys hospitalized after house fire in central Minnesota
The condition of two teenage boys and a woman are unknown after a house fire in central Minnesota early Saturday morning. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, a 35-year-old Ironton woman was removed from the house by firefighters, while the boys, ages 15 and 14, "made their way out of the home." All three were taken to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in unknown conditions.
trfradio.com
Injuries Reported in School Bus Accident
Injuries reported in an accident involving a school bus Wednesday in Clearwater County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Eric Vance Norgaard, (54) of Bemidji was injured when the westbound 2023 Honda HR-V he was driving collided with a 2021 Bluebird School Bus at the intersection of Highway 2 and Clearwater County Road 7 in Popple Township.
lptv.org
Bemidji Woman Faces Felony Charges Following Death of 18-Month-Old Child
A Bemidji woman is facing felony charges of child neglect after the death of her one-and-a-half-year-old son. According to court documents, 29-year-old Lakeisha Dawn Chaboyea is charged with one count of neglect of a child that resulted in substantial harm of physical/emotional health. Chaboyea reportedly willfully deprived the child of necessary health care or supervision.
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Week of January 9, 2023
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
3 people in hospital after early morning fire in Crow Wing County
CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire in northern Minnesota.Crews were called to the 21000 block of Wood Land Road in Irondale Township shortly after 4:30 a.m on Saturday. The caller said there was a woman and two teenagers inside the home.By the time crews arrived, the children had made their way outside, but the 35-year-old woman was still inside. She was eventually found, and all three were taken to a nearby hospital. A deputy was treated for smoke inhalation but was later released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report: Assisted living facility neglected heel wound that caused resident's death
An assisted living facility in Baxter was found to be in noncompliance with its license after a resident died of complications caused by a mistreated wound. The Minnesota Department of Health investigated an allegation of resident neglect at Diamond Willow of Baxter, an assisted living facility, in the fall. The department subsequently found determined that the facility had been out of compliance with its license after staff had failed to properly address the resident’s wound.
