Hattiesburg’ Pocket Art Gallery needing new artist submissions
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s an art gallery in the Pine Belt that could use a “little” extra art these days. The Hattiesburg Convention Commission is asking for submissions of new works for the Pocket Art Gallery. It’s actually a repurposed old newspaper stand that opened as...
Mississippi store on new list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced another round of closures, including one in the Magnolia State. This is the second round of dozens of stores being shuttered in the past four months, bringing the total to 120 locations on the two lists. The Hattiesburg location on U. S....
FOP readying for Mardi Gras season
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police is readying for its annual Mardi Gras parade. The parade is set to start at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 11. The best part: It’s family-friendly. Any who want to participate in the parade are encouraged...
Sumrall restaurant reflects on first weeks of alcohol sales
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - While some businesses and restaurants are waiting for their permits, one Sumrall restaurant is getting accustomed to alcohol sales. The Local Eatery, an American grill restaurant, has been selling alcohol since the new year. “Last week was our second week selling, and it is getting a...
Hollywood movie honors life of Mississippi’s Jesse Brown
"Devotion" is a true story about an American hero and the first African American Navy aviator, Jesse Brown.
New grocery store coming to McComb
MCCOMB, Miss. — A new grocery store is opening next week in McComb. Aldi will welcome customers to celebrate the opening of its first location in McComb at 9 a.m. on Jan. 19. The store at 1724 Veterans Blvd. will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will offer fresh produce, a large selection of cheese and beer and food "for every taste and lifestyle," according to a release from the company.
17th MLK breakfast scheduled for USM’s Cochran Center Monday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the first time in three years, an in-person ecumenical and scholarship breakfast celebrating the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held at the University of Southern Mississippi. The 17th annual breakfast honoring Dr. King will take place Jan. 17 at the Thad...
New food truck to serve hot meals at all PRCC campuses
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College is giving many of its students a new option to get hot meals on all its campuses. PRCC has partnered with Aladdin Campus Dining to operate a new food truck. It’ll serve hamburgers, chicken tenders, tacos and other foods. It’s hitting...
Extension agent offers tips for gardening in the winter
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Gardening is a hobby that is beneficial for everyone. However, when beginning any task, you need to prepare. Ross Overstreet is an extension agent in Lamar County. He says that preparation is the first step, especially for beginners. “As far as preparation, really you want...
Pine Belt food banks see post-holiday decline in donations
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Local food pantries are running short on donations. Administrators at some Pine Belt food banks say donations usually decline right after the holidays. “Standing food drives that happen every year, we are still receiving food, but in much. much smaller volume than we normally would,”...
First ten days of alcohol in Sumrall
United Way of Southeast Mississippi $100K Payday raffle tickets now available
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt community now has a chance to win $100,000 and a bonus $1,000 Airbnb gift card in a charity raffle. Tickets for the United Way of Southeast Mississippi’s annual $100K Payday Raffle are now available for purchase. Anyone who purchases a ticket between now and Feb. 5 will also be entered for a chance to win the Early Bird Airbnb prize.
Downtown Hattiesburg Association launches 2023 Façade Grant program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday, the Downtown Hattiesburg Association announced a new improvement program for buildings in the Historic Conservation District. The association is launching the 2023 Façade Grant program that will focus on supporting the growth and revitalization of existing commercial properties in the area. “The idea of...
2 wanted in Jackson Co. arrested in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 12th Judicial Narcotics Enforcement Team apprehended two individuals wanted for questioning in an ongoing Jackson County death investigation. Mary Slaughter, 39, was taken into custody by 12th NET agents on Wednesday in Forrest County and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on an active warrant.
Teen arrested for pair of burglaries on West 4th Street, Hattiesburg police says
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of commercial burglaries on West 4th Street early Thursday morning has landed a teenager behind bars in Hattiesburg. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, a 17-year-old male was arrested when he tried to run from the scene of two commercial burglaries he committed in the 3800 block of West 4th Street, at the Candy Shop & Kratom and Hub City Tattoo stores.
Chuck & Rita Scianna gift $1M investment to Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hailed as “longtime champions of the university,” Chuck & Rita Scianna have made another million-dollar donation to the College of Business (CBED) and Economic Development at the University of Southern Mississippi. The Sciannas have generously supported the college on several notable occasions, including a...
Mississippians begin new 12-month nursing program
When Robin Holman made the decision to switch from a teaching career to one in nursing, she knew a fast-track degree option would be her best bet. She found that golden ticket with The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) new, accelerated BSN pathway. Holman is part of the initial...
Two big jackpots remain unclaimed in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two big lottery wins remain unclaimed in Mississippi. A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball number. The player paid the extra $1 for the Powerplay option, turning the $100,000 prize into a $500,000 prize. The ticket was purchased at the Broadway Mart in McComb on August 13, 2022. […]
UPDATE: Children also injured in Wednesday accident in Ellisville
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Jan. 11, left two adults and three children injured. The accident occurred between a Nissan Frontier extended cab pickup and a dump truck around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 29 and Augusta Road in Ellisville. Ellisville Police Chief Bruce...
15 Graves vandalized in Columbia
