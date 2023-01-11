Read full article on original website
NIH Director's Blog
Science Update: Compound in olive leaves may provide endometriosis treatment, NIH-funded mouse study suggests
Oleuropein, a compound found in olive oil and olive leaves, may have the potential to treat endometriosis with fewer side effects than current treatments, suggests a study of mice and human tissue cultures funded by the National Institutes of Health. The study was conducted by Yuri Park, Ph.D., and Sang...
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop criteria to diagnose common cause of sudden vision loss
A universal criteria for diagnosing the blinding eye condition optic neuritis has been developed by a UCL-led team of researchers. Optic neuritis is inflammation in the optic nerve and is a common cause of sudden and acute vision loss, affecting around 6 in 100,000 people. It may occur at any age with vision loss typically occurring over several hours or a few days, from onset Sometimes optic neuritis is caused by multiple sclerosis (MS), but it can also be triggered by many other conditions.
WINKNEWS.com
Smaller wireless pacemakers may transform cardiac care
Each year, 200,000 people will undergo surgery to have a pacemaker implanted. The biggest problem with traditional pacemakers is that the leads, the wires used to send electrical currents into the heart to shock it back into rhythm, can break or fail. But a new type of pacemaker may keep hearts going without using any wires at all.
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Leqembi, New Treatment for Early-Stage Alzheimer’s Disease
On Friday, January 6, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval of a new drug, Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb), for the treatment of early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. Leqembi works by removing amyloid beta plaques, a protein that can accumulate in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s and that is...
Novel artificial pancreas proves effective in type 2 diabetes treatment
Researchers from Cambridge University have tested an artificial pancreas that can be used by people with type 2 diabetes successfully. The device, powered by a Cambridge University algorithm, reduced the time patients spent with high blood sugar levels by half and increased the amount of time they spent in the glucose target range.
New peripheral nerve stimulation treatment gives patients upper hand on pain management
It doesn’t matter what type of pain someone is in or how complex their situation appears to be, Dr. Eric Anderson and Dr. John Broadnax at Advanced Pain Institute of Texas always seem to have the perfect solution for their patients’ needs. Admittedly, a lot of that has to do with their insistence on being at the forefront of an industry that is constantly producing innovative ways to deliver lasting pain relief when it matters most.
New options for long-term pain relief
Most of us have heard of steroid injections for pain which is one treatment available for chronic or acute pain. But according to Dr. Mansoor Aman, an interventional pain management physician at Aurora Health Center – Oshkosh, there have been several recent breakthroughs that are lesser known. Dr. Aman...
scitechdaily.com
Artificial Pancreas Developed That Can Help Maintain Healthy Glucose Levels in Type 2 Diabetes Patients
Artificial Pancreas Successfully Trialed for Use by Type 2 Diabetes Patients. Scientists at the University of Cambridge have successfully trialed an artificial pancreas for use by patients living with type 2 diabetes. The device – powered by an algorithm developed at the University of Cambridge – doubled the amount of time patients were in the target range for glucose compared to standard treatment and halved the time spent experiencing high glucose levels.
A new treatment could slow the spread of diabetes
(WTAJ)– About two million Americans have type 1 diabetes, once called insulin-dependent or juvenile diabetes, and the number of cases is rising. The FDA recently approved a drug to delay the onset of symptoms for people at high-risk. From an early age, Anna Fergusson saw how type one diabetes affected her older sister, Kate. “I […]
Healthline
Can CPAP Machine for Sleep Apnea Make Atrial Fibrillation Worse?
Many people with sleep apnea use CPAP machines, which aren’t harmful to people with atrial fibrillation and don’t increase the risk of developing this heart problem. A device called a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine is one of the most common treatments for sleep apnea. Sleep apnea...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Eyenovia offers results of study evaluating microdose delivery technology
According to the company, gene and protein expression of cytokines and chemokines after latanoprost+benzalkonium chloride treatment administered via the company’s microdose formulation decreased inflammation from preserved glaucoma solutions compared to drops. According to the in vitro study design, conjunctival epithelial cells were exposed to drug by standard drop or...
Medagadget.com
Chronic Lower Back Pain Therapies and Key Companies
Brixadi: Camurus/Braeburn Inc. Scope of the Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Report. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]. Key Chronic Lower Back Pain Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Purdue Pharma LP, BioDelivery Sciences International, Camurus, Braeburn Inc., Scilex...
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes: An Artificial Pancreas May Help Improve Blood Sugar Levels
A new study finds that an artificial pancreas may help people with type 2 diabetes. Blood glucose levels show improvement without increasing the risk of severe complications. The system was originally developed to manage blood glucose levels in people with type 1 diabetes. Roughly 415 million people around the world...
BBC
Diabetes artificial pancreas tech recommended for thousands on NHS
More than 100,000 people in England and Wales with type 1 diabetes could soon be offered new technology to manage their condition on the NHS. The system uses a glucose sensor under the skin to automatically calculate how much insulin is delivered via a pump. Health assessors said it was...
Medical News Today
Endometriosis: Cellular mapping study could lead to new treatments
Endometriosis affects roughly 10% of people who menstruate. In endometriosis, tissue similar to the uterine lining grows elsewhere in the body, causing painful, heavy periods, abdominal and pelvic pain, and a range of other symptoms. More research is needed for this condition for which there is still no cure, diagnosis...
mpo-mag.com
Tempus Launches Study for its AI-Enabled Predictive Cardiology Tests
The trial aims to determine the impact of detecting patients at increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease. Tempus has launched a multi-center study (ECG-AID) to evaluate the impact of its investigational, artificial intelligence-enabled, predictive tests in cardiology. The trial also will focus on finding patients at high risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AFib) or any of seven structural heart diseases (SHD), including diseases of the mitral, aortic and tricuspid valves, abnormal heart function, and abnormal heart thickening.
massdevice.com
Medtronic enrolls first patient in head-to-head aortic stent graft trial with Gore Medical
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) today announced that it enrolled the first patient in a head-to-head trial of aortic stent graft systems. The Advance trial evaluates the Medtronic Endurant II/IIs and the Gore Excluder AAA device family. Medtronic said in a news release that it expects to enroll 550 patients at up to...
targetedonc.com
Momelotinib Continues to Prove Itself as a Potential Treatment for Myelofibrosis
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Srdan Verstovsek, MD, discussed the potential use of momelotinib as a treatment for patients with myelofibrosis if approved by the FDA in June 2023. As updated findings from the MOMENTUM trial (NCT04173494) continue to demonstrate positive results, momelotinib continues to prove its potential as...
argusjournal.com
Odyssey Health, Inc. To Develop Intranasal Field- Deliverable Nerve Agent Antidote
Las Vegas, NV, January 12, 2023 — McapMediaWire — Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTC: ODYY), f/k/a Odyssey Group International, Inc., a company focused on developing unique, life-enhancing medical products, announces the launch of a concept phase to develop an intra-nasal field-deliverable nerve agent antidote. Chemical warfare using organophosphate nerve agents is a threat worldwide. The risk could not be higher for civilians and military personnel operating in conflict areas like Ukraine. Nerve agents kill brain cells leading to respiratory failure, seizures, and death within minutes of exposure.
