Yes, Nicole Byer dropped that F-bomb on Golden Globes red carpet to discuss new boo

By Jonah Valdez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

Comedian and TV host Nicole Byer let an F-bomb fly during her red-carpet interview at Tuesday's Golden Globes while giving relationship advice.

And thanks to the uncensored Peacock stream of the show, audiences got to revel in the entirety of Byer's candor.

"You recently went Insta-official with your boo. How do you know when it's the right time to do that?" asked NBC red-carpet host Justin Sylvester, referring to Byer's New Year's Day Instagram post about her new boyfriend, fellow comedian Dan Black.

The "Nailed It" host cackled before responding, "I think the right time is like when there's love in the air, and he f— you good and you're really happy. I think it's like OK, then tell the world that all that nice stuff is happening for you."

The comment left red carpet co-host Zuri Hall speechless as she nervously stared down at her notes, laughing.

"You know what, we are happy for you," Sylvester said, quickly transitioning from the moment.

Byer, who graced the carpet in a flowing, sparkly black dress, attended the show as a presenter.

She is known for her comedic work but has received the most acclaim for hosting the Netflix baking competition "Nailed It," which landed her a pair of Emmy nominations for hosting and another for writing.

During the red carpet for the 2021 Emmy awards, she gave another memorable line about a boo, famously giving thanks to her future boyfriend , "wherever he is."

"He's somewhere," Byer said. "And I'll find him one day and retroactively thank him for this."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

