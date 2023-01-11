Read full article on original website
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena
Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
Timberwolves Trade Suitor To Watch For Jazz’s Mike Conley?
The Minnesota Timberwolves have not found the kind of success that they were expecting this NBA season. After making the playoffs last season, they made a huge splash by acquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz in the off-season to shore up their interior. The Timberwolves paid a premium price and are now performing at a lower level than they were last season.
FOX Sports
Mitchell scores 46 in Utah return, but Jazz rally past Cavs
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night. Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel...
Klay Thompson's Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game
Klay Thompson is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum names B1G program best positioned to become the 'next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum believes there is one program out of the B1G that is actually well-positioned to become the “next Georgia.” By that, he means there is one program that has the firepower and resources to go on a run of national titles in the future. Appearing on ESPN’s...
Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves
Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night.
Trey Lyles on his 15 point 4th quarter to spark the Kings in 135-115 throttling of Rockets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Trey Lyles talks about his huge fourth quarter, dropping 15 points and pulling down six rebounds, to lead Sacramento over the Houston Rockets 135-115, and earning the team’s defensive player of the game chain.
Jokic, Nuggets rout Suns 126-97 for 12th straight home win
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists before sitting out the fourth quarter and the Denver Nuggets won their 12th straight home game, routing the weary and short-handed Phoenix Suns 126-97 on Wednesday night. Bones Hyland added 21 points and Jamal Murray had...
Pistons down Timberwolves on Tuesday
DETROIT (AP) – Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four […]
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Looks good in season debut
Rubio closed Thursday's 119-113 win over the Trail Blazers with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 10 minutes. Rubio logged 10 minutes off the bench, making his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury. Despite missing more than 12 months, he looked relatively locked in, connecting on a pair of corner threes while running the offense in true Rubio style. The Cavaliers are going to ease him back slowly given the depth they have at the guard position. It is unlikely he becomes anything more than a streaming option in standard fantasy formats, and managers may have to wait a few weeks before we even reach that point.
CBS Sports
Titans' Caleb Shudak: Gets another deal with Titans
Tennessee signed Shudak to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Shudak signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa this past offseason. The rookie then landed on the reserve/PUP list with an undisclosed injury in mid August, and he was not activated by Tennessee until Nov. 26. Shudak made his NFL debut Week 12 in place of injured starting kicker Randy Bullock, going 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts while converting his lone extra-point try. The 25-year-old Shudak finished the season on the team's practice squad, and he'll look for another chance to make the active roster during the 2023 offseason.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return
Murray exited Wednesday's contest against the Suns with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return. Murray managed to score 16 points and dish out six assists across 25 minutes before leaving the hardwood. With the Nuggets up by a wide margin, Murray shouldn't be needed for the rest of the contest even if he is healthy enough to return. Bones Hyland will likely pick up a couple more minutes Wednesday if Murray stays sidelined.
Trey Lyles sparks big fourth-quarter surge in Sacramento Kings’ win over Houston Rockets
Trey Lyles came off the bench to help the Sacramento Kings close out the Houston Rockets in Wednesday’s win at Golden 1 Center.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores in Tuesday's loss
MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers. MacKinnon got the Avalanche within a goal, scoring 20 seconds after Mikko Rantanen sparked a third-period rally. With three goals and two assists over five games since he returned from an upper-body injury, MacKinnon is back in his usual form. The 27-year-old center has 11 tallies, 39 points, 148 shots, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 28 outings this season.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Disappointing rookie campaign
Davis-Price finishes his rookie season with 34 rushing attempts for 99 yards and no touchdowns or receptions across six active games. Davis-Price had an opportunity to earn significant playing time following starter Elijah Mitchell's Week 1 injury, but he wound up falling behind undrafted rookie Jordan Mason and practice-squad veteran Tevin Coleman on the depth chart at multiple points throughout the year. The third-round pick didn't show enough as a pure runner in limited opportunities, and he didn't profile as a pass-catcher out of college. Davis-Price will have to fight for his spot on the active roster with San Francisco in 2023 after a lackluster start to his career.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Expected to play Friday
Nuggets coach Mike Malone said Murray rolled his ankle a "little bit" Wednesday and should be able to suit up for Friday's game versus the Clippers, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Murray left Wednesday's 126-97 win over the Suns early due to the injury, but he doesn't appear to...
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
