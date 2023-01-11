Read full article on original website
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Trump Calls For DOJ Raid on White House as New Classified Documents are Discovered by Biden AidesEden ReportsWashington, DC
Car-A-Lago trends after classified documents found in President Joe Bidens garageLashaun TurnerWashington, DC
Jordan Clarkson duplicates Kobe Bryant’s feat in 60-point farewell game with performance vs Cavs
The Utah Jazz welcomed Donovan Mitchell in his return to Salt Lake City Tuesday night — and then handed the Cleveland Cavaliers a 116-114 defeat, thanks to a huge clutch performance from Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz shooting guard unloaded nine points with just two minutes remaining in regulation to...
Mavs Talking Tim Hardaway Jr. Trade with Heat? - NBA Rumor Tracker
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Cavs-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Celtics prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/11/2023
The New Orleans Pelicans (25-16) visit the Boston Celtics (29-12) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Celtics prediction and pick. New Orleans has lost two of their last three games but still sits in third place in...
SB Nation
NBA Scores: Donovan Mitchell put on a show in Utah, but the Jazz stole the W
Steph Curry returned to action, Donovan Mitchell returned to Utah, and the Los Angeles Clippers returned to their winning ways. Maybe. Let’s see if they can win more than one in a row after losing half a dozen straight. All of that and more, coming right up in today’s...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Looks good in season debut
Rubio closed Thursday's 119-113 win over the Trail Blazers with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 10 minutes. Rubio logged 10 minutes off the bench, making his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury. Despite missing more than 12 months, he looked relatively locked in, connecting on a pair of corner threes while running the offense in true Rubio style. The Cavaliers are going to ease him back slowly given the depth they have at the guard position. It is unlikely he becomes anything more than a streaming option in standard fantasy formats, and managers may have to wait a few weeks before we even reach that point.
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 11: Ja Morant Explodes for 38 Against the San Antonio Spurs
Morant continues to be one of the most entertaining players in the league.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Won't play Thursday
Ingles is out for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to left knee injury management. Ingles is likely sitting out Thursday's back-to-back for rest. Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Ingles should be good to go for Saturday's rematch with the Heat.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Tabbed questionable
Lillard is listed as questionable for Thursday's tilt against the Cavaliers with a left ankle sprain. Lillard hasn't missed a game since Dec. 3 but is at risk of missing Thursday's contest with a sprained ankle. If he were to sit out, Anfernee Simons would take over as the No. 1 option while Shaedon Sharpe and Gary Payton (ankle) could see extended run.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return
Murray exited Wednesday's contest against the Suns with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return. Murray managed to score 16 points and dish out six assists across 25 minutes before leaving the hardwood. With the Nuggets up by a wide margin, Murray shouldn't be needed for the rest of the contest even if he is healthy enough to return. Bones Hyland will likely pick up a couple more minutes Wednesday if Murray stays sidelined.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Late scratch Wednesday
Turner will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks due to back spasms. Turner was slated to play and was listed in the starting lineup but will not suit up Wednesday due to back spasms. James Johnson will take his place in the starting five while Isaiah Jackson and Goga Bitadze are candidates to see more action with Aaron Nesmith (illness) and Oshae Brissett (hamstring) both sidelined. Turner's next chance to play will come Friday against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominates glass with 18 boards
Jokic produced 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 FT), 18 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-97 victory over the Suns. Jokic was well on his way to yet another triple-double by halftime with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. The reigning MVP added nine points, nine boards and three dimes in the third quarter, falling just one assist shy of notching his 12th triple-double of the season after sitting for all of the final period. Jokic posted game highs in rebounds (18) and assists (9) and has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 11 contests.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Remains out Friday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. The Pelicans recently expressed hope that Ingram would be able to return during the team's current five-game road trip, but Monday's game in Cleveland will be his final chance to do so before the team returns home to face the Heat on Wednesday. He hasn't suited up since Nov. 25, so it seems likely that he'll face a minutes restriction once he's cleared to return.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Disappointing rookie campaign
Davis-Price finishes his rookie season with 34 rushing attempts for 99 yards and no touchdowns or receptions across six active games. Davis-Price had an opportunity to earn significant playing time following starter Elijah Mitchell's Week 1 injury, but he wound up falling behind undrafted rookie Jordan Mason and practice-squad veteran Tevin Coleman on the depth chart at multiple points throughout the year. The third-round pick didn't show enough as a pure runner in limited opportunities, and he didn't profile as a pass-catcher out of college. Davis-Price will have to fight for his spot on the active roster with San Francisco in 2023 after a lackluster start to his career.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Not seen at practice
Higgins doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins dealt with a concussion, toe injury and an ankle sprain in the first half of the season and a hamstring injury for the first three weeks of December. The Bengals' practice report Wednesday should reveal if Higgins' absence is due to an aggravation of the hamstring injury or something else.
Washington Wizards Give Update On Bradley Beal's Hamstring Strain
On Thursday, the Washington Wizards gave an update on Bradley Beal’s hamstring injury and when he could possibly return to the floor for them.
CBS Sports
Ranking candidates for college basketball's national player of the year: Purdue's Zach Edey leads tight race
Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA Tournament is just two months away as college basketball season hits the midway point with the national scene starting to take shape. While the meat of conference play still lies ahead, we've seen enough action to learn who the contenders are for some of the sport's individual awards, including national player of the year.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores in Tuesday's loss
MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers. MacKinnon got the Avalanche within a goal, scoring 20 seconds after Mikko Rantanen sparked a third-period rally. With three goals and two assists over five games since he returned from an upper-body injury, MacKinnon is back in his usual form. The 27-year-old center has 11 tallies, 39 points, 148 shots, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 28 outings this season.
