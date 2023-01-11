Angela Bassett Says She 'Didn't Have Any' Qualms About Attending Golden Globes After HFPA Scandal

Read full article on original website
Angela Bassett And Courtney Vance’s Teen Son Gives An Apology For Participating In Celeb Death TikTok Trend
“I would sincerely like to apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly, as he is an idol of mine.”. Angela Bassett and Courtney Vance’s 16-year-old son, Slater Vance, apologized after receiving backlash and criticism for a viral video telling his parents that actor Michael B. Jordan had died. The controversial viral TikTok trend is known for tricking unassuming parents into thinking that their favorite celebrity has died. In the 27-second TikTok video, actress Angela Bassett and her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance are in a room with their son, who is asking his parents if they had heard about the death of actor Michael B. Jordan, Bassett’s co-star in Black Panther.
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Angela Bassett Looks Stunning In Yellow Jumpsuit
Angela Bassett was spotted serving a LEWK in a yellow jumpsuit that we love.
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
HFPA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock And so it begins! Awards season is officially upon Us as the 2023 Golden Globes are just hours away. After taking a hiatus in 2022, the red carpet soirée is back and will see Hollywood’s biggest names gather together at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 10. Hosted by Jerrod […]
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Cynthia Bailey Explains Why She Didn’t Spend Christmas with Noelle Robinson
The RHOA alum celebrated Christmas with loved ones and even received a message from her ex-husband, Mike Hill. Cynthia Bailey may have spent the holidays with her loved ones, but one person was noticeably absent from her Christmas get-together: her daughter, Noelle Robinson. Well, in case you’re wondering why the mother-daughter pair weren’t together for the holiday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum explained it all on Instagram.
Tina Knowles-Lawson Praises Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'Such a Queen'
"I could not ask for a better granddaughter, Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!" Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote to her grandchild in a sweet tribute for her 11th birthday Tina Knowle-Lawson is celebrating her fellow Capricorn and beloved granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Knowles family matriarch, 69, paid tribute to Beyoncé's oldest child for her 11th birthday in an Instagram post shared Sunday, featuring a photo of Tina and the young Grammy Award-winning birthday girl posing together on a beach. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,"...
Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why
Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
Beyonce and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Turns 11: See the Heartfelt Birthday Tribute
Blue Ivy Carter is feeling the love on her 11th birthday. The young daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z got a heartfelt tribute on her special day from her grandma, Tina Knowles. Beyonce's mom took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot of herself and Blue Ivy standing side-by-side on the beach, with the glowing orange sunset behind them.
Kerry Washington and Husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s Relationship Timeline
A talented pair! Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha met by chance in 2009 and the couple’s connection has only grown since. The former Oakland Raiders player met the Scandal alum while she was doing a production of Race. “The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life,” she revealed in an October 2021 […]
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s’ Angela Bassett cracks the Oscar top 5 as a ‘Women Talking’ hopeful falls out
A new year means a new face in the projected Best Supporting Actress Oscar lineup. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett has entered the top five in fifth place. The former nominee bumped out Claire Foy, who has slid from third place to sixth in the past three weeks after getting blanked by the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. It’s a far cry from earlier in the season when Foy and co-star Jessie Buckley were 1-2 in the standings. Now, only Buckley, who made Critics Choice, remains in the top five, in second place behind Kerry Condon (“The Banshees...
'Black Panther' Star Winston Duke Says He Was Surprised to Learn He's 'Plus-Sized' After Modeling Debut
“I’ve now been crowned the face of the plus-sized modeling movement,” the actor joked on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday Winston Duke is making quite an impression on the fashion world. In fact, the Black Panther actor just recently discovered that he's the "new face" of plus-size modeling. While visiting the Live with Kelly and Ryan talk show on Wednesday, Duke talked about modeling in Rihanna's notorious Savage X Fenty runway show — and how that led to this new revelation. When host Kelly Ripa asked the actor...
Why Martin Lawrence says Chris Rock did not deserve to get slapped
Will Smith’s name has begun to surface again because of his latest film Emancipation, leading people to bring up the Oscars slap with Chris Rock all over again. Martin Lawrence, a friend of both Smith and Rock, weighed in on the incident involving the two actors in a recent interview with “The Art of Dialogue.”
Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'
Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas
"I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas, for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde Colin Farrell may have won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes, but he started his speech with a rave about presenter Ana de Armas. "I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas — who was nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde — before accepting his award. "I cried myself to...
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’
Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
Sherri Shepherd Cries Tears of Joy After Janet Jackson Surprises Her Live On-Air
Sherri Shepherd got her Christmas gift early on Friday's episode of her talk show. The 30 Rock and The View alum was brought to tears after her best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, revealed Janet Jackson as Shepherd's big holiday surprise. "What do you give the woman who has...
Eddie Murphy, dad of 10, reacts to Nick Cannon fathering 12 children
Eddie Murphy, a father of 10 children, is here for Nick Cannon’s ever expanding family. When Page Six asked Murphy on Tuesday night’s Golden Globes 2023 red carpet to share his thoughts on Cannon fathering 12 kids, the 61-year-old comedian gave an enthusiastic thumbs up. Cannon, 42, welcomed his most recent child — a baby girl named Halo Marie — with Alyssa Scott in December 2022. The pair also welcomed a son named Zen in April 2021, however, the infant died from brain cancer five months later. Cannon went on to expand his brood with son Legendary, daughter Onyx and son Rise with Bre Tiesi, Lanisha Cole...
