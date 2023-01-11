Kaley Cuoco, Hilary Swank & More Show Off Baby Bumps on Golden Globes Red Carpet

Countless celebrities lit up the Golden Globes red carpet with their eye-catching ensembles, but it's the maternity fashion that really caught our attention.

We spotted a few actresses, including Kaley Cuoco and Hilary Swank , who ditched the traditional maternity look and opted for elegant, chic attire as they showed off their baby bumps—and their pregnancy glow. Keep scrolling to see their gorgeous looks.

1. Kaley Cuoco

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cuoco, who's expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey , stunned in a custom Vera Wang gown, featuring a hand-pleated bodice, bow accents and hand-embroidered crystal embellishments.

Her stylist, Brad Goreski, told The Hollywood Reporter , “Kaley has such a chic, modern sensibility, but she’s also always willing to take a risk. What we put together for her is a reflection of all of that, but also that she’s in a really happy place and smiling all the time. It’s a really happy, beautiful gown.”

2. Hilary Swank

Kevin Mazur /Getty Images

Meanwhile, Swank, who is currently expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider, graced the red carpet in a Prada olive green dress, including a plunging neckline and trailing ribbon accents. The actress paired the gorgeous dress with matching green-and-silver earrings.

3. Claire Danes

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Just a day after she confirmed that she's expecting her third child with her husband, Hugh Dancy, Claire Danes stepped out on the red carpet in a gorgeous embroidered dress by Giambattista Valli. The gown features rhinestone straps, a pink satin bow and a fringe hemline.

4. Abby Elliott

Last but not least, Elliott, who announced her pregnancy just four days ago, dazzled in a sequin red gown by Pamella Rolland. When she made the announcement on Instagram, she said, "Baby Boy. We can't wait to meet you in June."

We're giving these mothers-to-be a standing ovation for their show-stopping red carpet looks.

Stay up-to-date on every breaking story by subscribing to our mailing list here .

Victoria Beckham Posts Funny Shout-Out to Jennifer Coolidge for Wearing Her Makeup to the Golden Globes