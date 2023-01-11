Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Kim Crocker joins Vineyard Open House
Kim Crocker of Vineyard Haven, a former public health executive who served in multiple positions in Belgium, Haiti, Zimbabwe, and Los Angeles, has joined Vineyard Open House Real Estate as a sales associate, according to a press release. The announcement was made by David Lott, principal broker and owner of the Vineyard Haven brokerage, which is celebrating 10 years in operation this year.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Applauding the Playreaders
Bravos and a hearty thank-you to the Luce Playreaders for a superb performance of “I and You” to benefit the Vineyard Haven Public Library building fund. Our Vineyard community packed the house at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center on Sunday, Jan. 8, for the performance of Lauren Gunderson’s play, directed by Linda Comstock and featuring Jacqueline Stallings as ill and angry Caroline and John Brannen as energetic, thriving Anthony in their awkward, soon poignant, relationship.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury select board candidates share their thoughts
On Jan. 24, Tisbury will hold a special election in order to find someone to complete the term of Larry Gomez, who has resigned from the select board for health reasons. On May 9, the seat will be up for election again, for a full three-year term. The four candidates...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Dismay over auditorium incursion
A former trustee of the trust that provided funding for the 1970s revamp of the second floor of Tisbury’s town hall into what is now known as the Katharine Cornell Memorial Theater isn’t enthused by the incursion of office spaces into the theater’s auditorium. Stephen Cornell, a relative of theater giant Katharine Cornell, and her godson, said that upon reading a Times article on a change of use for the auditorium, he was moved to write a complaint letter to the select board. That letter is also being published in The Times.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Filler joins Tisbury Police Department
On the recommendation of Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost, Tisbury’s select board voted 2-0 on Wednesday to hire and appoint Forrest Filler as a Tisbury Police officer. “We’re continuing our recruitment to fill vacant positions here at the police department, and we’ve selected a candidate for your consideration,” Habekost said ahead of the vote.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Let it snow
Bring the kids to make their very own snow globe at the Vineyard Haven library from 3:30 to 5 pm on Thursday, Jan. 12. At this event kids will be provided with the materials to make their very own glittery snow globe. The process is relatively easy, and they will be able to take home their finished piece. No registration is required but supplies are limited. The event is free and for more information visit vhlibrary.org.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury: Climate Action tips, benefit concert, and a winter gathering
Heard on Main Street: Ever wonder? Why is it lemon juice contains mostly artificial ingredients, but dishwashing liquid contains real lemons?. The issue of sea level rise may be one of the most pressing for our Island. We know that the high school and Charter School kids are gathering with folks from Mass Audubon Felix Neck as part of the Island Climate Action Network, discussing and seeking ways each of us can make a difference.
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVRHS reconsiders feasibility study vote
Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) committee voted 6-1 to ask for the full $2 million from the Island towns for the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) feasibility study. This request would appear on the towns’ annual spring town meeting warrants. Committee member Skipper Manter, who is also a West Tisbury select board member, was the sole dissenting vote.
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVCET program trains wind techs
I was so pleased to see the lively article about Gabe Bellebuono’s love of his new position as a GE wind technician (“High energy,” Jan. 4). It’s great that The MV Times is covering the evolution of the industry, and a Vineyarder’s role in bringing green energy to the Island.
Martha's Vineyard Times
SSA announces summer reservation openings
The Steamship Authority (SSA) announced in a press release that reservations are open for Headstart customers and for the summer. Headstart reservations will be open from today, Tuesday, Jan. 10, through Monday, Jan. 16, for travel from Thursday, May 18, through Monday, Oct. 23. Reservations can be made online or by mail. According to the release, Headstart customers need to also be in the SSA’s Excursion and Preferred programs to participate. Those in the Excursion and Preferred programs with an account ending with an even number must update their account information to continue receiving benefits. The 2023 applications for these programs, alongside more information about Headstart, are available at bit.ly/3ZrjnoL.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Motorist cited for striking Tisbury cruiser
A dump truck operator was cited after striking a Tisbury Police cruiser on State Road Tuesday afternoon. The dump truck was turning onto State Road from High Point Lane when the accident occurred. State Police issued the dump truck operator a citation for failing to stop at a stop sign, according to Tisbury Police Sgt. Andrew Silvia. There were no injuries reported, according to Tisbury Police Lt. Bill Brigham. Lt. Brigham said the cruiser was able to drive away from the scene.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Starting up in the offshore wind industry
Vineyard Wind and Greentown Labs announced in a press release they are accepting applications for the Greentown Go Energize 2023 program, which is supported by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC), from startups “that are innovating solutions for offshore turbine monitoring and ecological data collection, as well as digital solutions to improve turbine efficiency and longevity.”
