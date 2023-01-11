The Steamship Authority (SSA) announced in a press release that reservations are open for Headstart customers and for the summer. Headstart reservations will be open from today, Tuesday, Jan. 10, through Monday, Jan. 16, for travel from Thursday, May 18, through Monday, Oct. 23. Reservations can be made online or by mail. According to the release, Headstart customers need to also be in the SSA’s Excursion and Preferred programs to participate. Those in the Excursion and Preferred programs with an account ending with an even number must update their account information to continue receiving benefits. The 2023 applications for these programs, alongside more information about Headstart, are available at bit.ly/3ZrjnoL.

2 DAYS AGO