New Canaan Police at 11:43 a.m. on Jan. 6 received a report of a purse that had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the Pride’s Crossing condo complex on Elm Street. The Parks & Recreation Commission during its regular meeting Wednesday voted 10-0 in favor of a new sign to be installed at the Mead Park Playground. Monica Capela, who co-founded the Friends of Mead Park Playground with Allyson Mahoney, noted during the meeting that New Canaan’s late, longtime Recreation Director, Steve Benko, will receive special recognition on the sign as he was so helpful in their project to improve the popular playground, working on it “weekends, Saturdays, it didn’t really matter,” she said. “Steve Benko, of course, has a place in our hearts for all of the time that he put into this project.” The tribute on the sign itself will read: “A debt of gratitude for the late Steve Benko, whose tireless support for our mission was both meaningful and inspiring.”

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO