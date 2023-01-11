Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Getting to Know Community Health WorkersBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
newcanaanite.com
Did You Hear … ?
New Canaan Police at 11:43 a.m. on Jan. 6 received a report of a purse that had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the Pride’s Crossing condo complex on Elm Street. The Parks & Recreation Commission during its regular meeting Wednesday voted 10-0 in favor of a new sign to be installed at the Mead Park Playground. Monica Capela, who co-founded the Friends of Mead Park Playground with Allyson Mahoney, noted during the meeting that New Canaan’s late, longtime Recreation Director, Steve Benko, will receive special recognition on the sign as he was so helpful in their project to improve the popular playground, working on it “weekends, Saturdays, it didn’t really matter,” she said. “Steve Benko, of course, has a place in our hearts for all of the time that he put into this project.” The tribute on the sign itself will read: “A debt of gratitude for the late Steve Benko, whose tireless support for our mission was both meaningful and inspiring.”
Eviction OK’d After “Lapse,” Rent Debate
A state judge has ordered a Blake Street family of renters to leave their apartment by the end of the month — siding with a small local landlord desperate to take back possession of an apartment he hasn’t collected rent on in roughly half a year, and leaving a hardship-beset tenant to scramble to find a new place to live for her and her kids.
darientimes.com
Ansonia begins demolition of former city landmark
ANSONIA — Watching an excavator begin demolishing the SHW Casting complex downtown brought back a flood of memories for Ed Musante. Musante, 70, worked at the plant decades ago, but his memories remain vivid, if not particularly pleasant. "I lasted for two weeks," Musante said of his job at...
westportjournal.com
Revised rules on outdoor ‘pop-up’ dining now ‘fixe’
WESTPORT — Outdoor dining, long popular in Westport became a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, and since the lockdown dining al fresco has become a “fixe” feature across the local culinary landscape. Outdoor tables, chairs, tents and awnings have popped up at all sorts of dining venues...
Norwalk Republican asks: Traffic signals are $850,000 each?
NORWALK, Conn. — Four Norwalk traffic signals are set to be replaced with Federal money in a $3.4 million contract approved Tuesday by the Common Council:. It’s the $700,000 per traffic light price tag quoted by Department of Public Works Principal Engineer Mike Yeosock at the Jan. 3 Public Works Committee meeting that’s raised eyebrows. “The price of signals and the price of steel has just gone up enormously in the last two or three years,” Yeosock said, when asked about the expense by Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large).
connect-bridgeport.com
Coffee, Food, Sweets, and More Available as City has Restaurant Open its Doors on West Main Street
Bridgeport’s Main Street has a new place to get something to eat, something to drink, and something to satisfy your sweet tooth. Just after the start of the New Year, Roasted Ice Café opened up shop on 925 West Main Street. The location is on U.S. Route 50 in the DePolo Plaza right across the road from Wilson Martino Dental.
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Dog Hotel Debate Continues
Fairfield, CT - The Alliance to Preserve Peaceful Fairfield Neighborhoods Steering Committee reported that more than 125 people packed into a chilly Planning and Zoning Commission hearing room Tuesday, Jan. 10, to watch the Spot On dog hotel applicant team present its case for revamping town zoning regulations to permit it to build out 2269 Post Road into a mega dog care facility.
Heights Park Quarried For Hidden Gems
Talk about a geological, paleontological, and historical marvel. That’s Quarry Park Preserve, which was the site on Sunday of an hour-long walking tour that began at the Friends Meeting House at 225 East Grand Ave. in Fair Haven Heights. It was led by the New Haven Bioregional Group’s Aaron Goode and Friends of Quarry Park Founder Tracy Blanford.
Tent Citizen By Choice Builds Community
Nestor hooked a tank of propane to a silver grill he had recently rehabbed — and started counting each second to see how long it would take to boil two eggs on the outdoor device, showcasing the living arrangement he set up himself to survive as comfortably as he can at a West River homeless encampment.
newcanaanite.com
After 10 Years on Pine Street, CT Sandwich Co. To Close This Weekend
A popular, gourmet sandwich shop on Pine Street is set to close its doors after 10 years in business, according to its workers. CT Sandwich Co., which opened on Pine Street in October 2013 and established itself as a go-to favorite for many teens, families and professionals in New Canaan, will close after Saturday, its workers said.
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Boy, 5, Receives ‘Bravery Award’ from Fire Department
About two months ago, 5-year-old New Canaan resident John Tashjian was sitting in a car seat while his father, Luke, drove them up Route 20 in Sturbridge, Mass. Suddenly, a motorist swerved into the oncoming traffic lane in the 50 mph zone and hit the Tashjians head-on. While his dad...
hamlethub.com
Haven Hot Chicken Opening 3rd Location in Norwalk, CT
Norwalk, Connecticut – Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, announced that its third location, at 596 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, will be opening on Saturday, January 28. This 2,500-square-foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
Women, queer-owned inclusive thrift shop brings stylish magic to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An all-inclusive thrift shop is heading to downtown New Haven, promoting plus-size clothes and an alternative aesthetic with a safe space for all — and it’s run by witches. Witch Bitch Thrift, the women and queer-owned business, will open their storefront in New Haven on Friday. The highly-anticipated opening follows […]
mycitizensnews.com
Push is on for Uniroyal site
NAUGATUCK — The borough is making a stronger second attempt in applying for the state Community Investment Fund grant to develop the former Uniroyal site. Town officials previously reached an agreement with Lanxess Corp., a successor to Uniroyal Chemical, to acquire roughly 86 acres off Elm Street between the Naugatuck River and Cherry Street Extension for $1 to begin the Naugatuck Industrial Commons Redevelopment Project.
zip06.com
Real Estate Transactions for Jan. 12
Branford Business Ctr Unit 6: Mapco Enterprises LLC to Venturee LLC, $215,000 on Dec. 16. 112 Burban Drive: Amy L. Patrick to Ngawang Namdak, $255,000 on Dec. 19. 22 Crescent Bluff Avenue: Cunningham RET and Nancy S. Cunningham to Gary and Pam Gaugler, $650,000 on Dec. 19. E Main Street:...
capeandislands.org
Connecticut Audubon Society acquires Stratford Point, a haven for hundreds of birds
The Connecticut Audubon Society is celebrating its acquisition of the Stratford Point preserve. More than 300 different bird species have been recorded at the 28-acre coastal habitat, which sits on a peninsula in Stratford jutting into Long Island Sound and the mouth of the Housatonic River estuary. Birds spotted there include the snowy owl, white-tailed kite and purple martin, according to the conservation group.
ctexaminer.com
Parents Raise Concern that Walking to School Will be Lost to School Closure in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — Kristina Nartomicz, a parent of two six-year-olds at Osborn Hill Elementary, said that walking to school with her children is a major way that she gets to know other families in her neighborhood. “In a 10-minute walk from home to school … we may see and engage...
New Haven Independent
Virtual Informational Thursday Night On Route 8 Project In Shelton, Derby, Ansonia and Seymour
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct a virtual public information meeting concerning the Route 8 Design Build Project on Thursday January 12, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will take place on Zoom and registration is required. A Question and Answer (Q&A) session will immediately follow the presentation. The presentation will be recorded. For instructions on how to access the meeting, ways to provide comments, and how to ask questions, please visit route8designbuild.com.
trumbulltimes.com
Hamden landlord Seramonte calls fair rent commission 'unlawful,' challenging rent freezes in court
NEW HAVEN — One of Hamden’s biggest landlords is using legal means to challenge the town’s fair rent ordinance, a decades-old regulation that has gained attention in recent months as dozens of tenants have used it to challenge rent increases. Seramonte CT LLC, which owns Seramonte Estates,...
Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School
A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property. Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
