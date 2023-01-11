Amarillo area reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 277 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 175 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one new COVID-19-related death and 277 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 1,589 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 89 new COVID-19 cases and 138 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 41,821 cases, 778 deaths, and 40,320 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 723 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 86 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 139 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 44,623 cases, 541 deaths, and 43,216 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 866 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.08% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 21;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 18;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 6;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,008;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 881;

Available staffed hospital beds: 221;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 138.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths

Armstrong43810

Beaver1,1439

Briscoe4168

Carson1,17238

Castro2,13748

Childress2,75134

Cimarron6902

Collingsworth55016

Cottle3259

Curry15,061233

Dallam1,77744

Deaf Smith4,345117

Donley49126

Gray4,373133

Hall98324

Hardeman56321

Hansford72930

Hartley1,0503

Hemphill1,2008

Hutchinson5,968146

Lipscomb58817

Moore4,032115

Ochiltree2,21349

Oldham3386

Parmer1,53953

Potter41,821778

Quay2,52070

Randall44,623541

Roberts1602

Roosevelt6,067110

Sherman37716

Swisher1,34934

Texas6,72339

Union92720

Wheeler1,00724

TOTAL 160,4462,833