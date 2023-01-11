ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo area reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 277 recoveries

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MEJkG_0kANSqNA00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 175 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one new COVID-19-related death and 277 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 1,589 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 89 new COVID-19 cases and 138 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 41,821 cases, 778 deaths, and 40,320 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 723 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 86 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 139 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 44,623 cases, 541 deaths, and 43,216 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 866 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.08% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 21;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 18;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 6;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,008;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 881;

Available staffed hospital beds: 221;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 138.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths

Armstrong43810

Beaver1,1439

Briscoe4168

Carson1,17238

Castro2,13748

Childress2,75134

Cimarron6902

Collingsworth55016

Cottle3259

Curry15,061233

Dallam1,77744

Deaf Smith4,345117

Donley49126

Gray4,373133

Hall98324

Hardeman56321

Hansford72930

Hartley1,0503

Hemphill1,2008

Hutchinson5,968146

Lipscomb58817

Moore4,032115

Ochiltree2,21349

Oldham3386

Parmer1,53953

Potter41,821778

Quay2,52070

Randall44,623541

Roberts1602

Roosevelt6,067110

Sherman37716

Swisher1,34934

Texas6,72339

Union92720

Wheeler1,00724

TOTAL 160,4462,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VffTL_0kANSqNA00

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Some Tyson shifts for Thursday cancelled

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tyson “A” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday, January 12 are cancelled. This is according to Tyson officials. Tyson “B” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday are cancelled. All maintenance, material handling, freezer, forward warehouse and tannery...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Man gets life in prison after traveling to Lubbock from California to stab his boyfriend

LUBBOCK, Texas –Alexander Yoichi Duberek, 25, of San Diego, California was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for the death of Chad Luera, 30, of Hale County after stabbing him 93 times on October 31, 2020, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office. Court records said Duberek traveled from California to […]
LUBBOCK, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Lowest Salaries In Amarillo? Stay Away From These Jobs.

Looking for a job when you need one can be one of the most stressful things in life. Finding a job that pays you a solid amount of money to do it can be even tougher. There are quite a few jobs available in Amarillo at the moment. I swear I see a ton of help-wanted signs around town. Is it because people are looking more for work-from-home style jobs or is it because the pay at the establishment looking to hire is low?
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Former WTAMU professor to be sentenced for smuggling charge

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A former professor a West Texas A&M University was scheduled to be sentenced today for illegally importing wildlife items. Richard Kazmaier pled guilty in August to knowingly transporting over 300 wildlife items illegally. The items had a market value of around $14,000. Both Kazmaier and the...
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

US 60 reopened in east Hereford

UPDATE: 7:49 p.m. TxDOT reports that both lanes of US 60 westbound and the left eastbound lanes are open. TxDOT continued saying that the right eastbound lane is still closed due to driveway installations for new construction but traffic is still moving. Original Story: HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the […]
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials continue investigation of May 2022 shooting on Lazy Two Road, increase reward

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An increased reward has been offered by the Amarillo Crime Stoppers for information related to a Randall County shooting that occurred in May 2022, in which a 15-year-old was injured. According to officials, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting in the 12000 block of Lazy Two […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

No injuries after Thursday fire in east Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a structure fire in east Amarillo that occurred Thursday morning. According to a news release from the department, firefighters arrived at a structure in the 1200 block of N Grand around 10:32 a.m. to find an “abandoned boarded up house with fire […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fatal Pedestrian-Auto Crash

Randall County police are looking into a fatal crash involving a 16-year-old girl on January 8th. Department of Public Safety says at 7:35 p.m., a Hyundai was traveling north on the frontage road of !-27. The 16 -year-old Amarillo girl was walking in the roadway when she was struck by...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
Awesome 98

With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock

I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Clean sweep of the North Heights neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a new year, but a continuation on the goal of making Amarillo a better and cleaner place to live. Project Clean-Up was back in the Barrio this week — an area Fuller & Sons Construction knows very well. The crew, fresh off the...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Brent Harrison, Hereford’s police chief, to retire

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Hereford announced Thursday that Police Chief Brent Harrison has retired. This comes after Harrison served for 35 years in law enforcement, the majority of which was in Hereford and Deaf Smith County, according to the Hereford Police Department’s website. Harrison had previously been placed on administrative […]
HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

Video shows semi flipped on side at Lakeside area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A video shows a semi flipped over on it’s side in the area of Lakeside. The NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather team says they are tracking strong winds in the area. For more information on the weather, click here.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT to host public meeting in McLean surrounding abandoned railroad bridge

MCLEAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation are seeking comment from members of the McLean community surrounding the potential removal of an abandoned railroad bridge. According to an announcement, TxDOT will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. Friday at the McLean High School gym, located at […]
MCLEAN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy