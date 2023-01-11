Amarillo area reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 277 recoveries
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 175 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one new COVID-19-related death and 277 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 1,589 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 89 new COVID-19 cases and 138 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 41,821 cases, 778 deaths, and 40,320 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 723 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 86 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 139 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 44,623 cases, 541 deaths, and 43,216 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 866 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.08% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 21;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 18;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 6;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,008;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 881;
Available staffed hospital beds: 221;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 138.
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Armstrong43810
Beaver1,1439
Briscoe4168
Carson1,17238
Castro2,13748
Childress2,75134
Cimarron6902
Collingsworth55016
Cottle3259
Curry15,061233
Dallam1,77744
Deaf Smith4,345117
Donley49126
Gray4,373133
Hall98324
Hardeman56321
Hansford72930
Hartley1,0503
Hemphill1,2008
Hutchinson5,968146
Lipscomb58817
Moore4,032115
Ochiltree2,21349
Oldham3386
Parmer1,53953
Potter41,821778
Quay2,52070
Randall44,623541
Roberts1602
Roosevelt6,067110
Sherman37716
Swisher1,34934
Texas6,72339
Union92720
Wheeler1,00724
TOTAL 160,4462,833
Comments / 0