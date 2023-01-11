Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in connection to threats to Perry Co. Schools
KFVS12
Suspect arrested for swatting incident at Perryville High School
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The suspect believed to be responsible for reporting a false threat to the Perryville High School and Middle school has been arrested. On January 11, Perryville police received a phone call around 6:15 a.m. from a male claiming that a student was threatening to place an incendiary device at the school. The caller claimed to be a student at the school.
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after police chase in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A man was arrested and faces charges after police say a call about a stolen vehicle turned into a police chase through Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, January 10. Kelyon Adams, 19, faces charges of operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner,...
kbsi23.com
Suspect in Perry County school threats in custody
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – A suspect connected with the threats last week to Perry County School District 32 is in custody. Perryvile Police Chief Direk L. Hunt announced at a press conference Sunday afternoon in Perryville that a juvenile admitted to making both phone calls this week. The juvenile...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police ask the public for information after investigating a call of shots fired around noon on Friday. Officers responded to the 600 block of North Street at 12:01 p.m. They found multiple shell casings in the area. No reports of injuries and...
KFVS12
Man in custody in connection with shooting outside of Benton, Mo.
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is custody in connection with a shooting that left one person in the hospital. According to Sheriff Wes Drury, Bryce Jordan Johnson was found around 4:22 p.m. on Friday, January 13 at a home on a county road and taken into custody. Bryce Jordan...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cape Girardeau officers respond to shots fired incident, ask for public's assistance
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — If you have any information on a shots fired incident around noon Friday in Cape Girardeau, police ask you to contact the department. Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a shots fired report on the 600 block of North Street. Officers located multiple shell casings in the area.
wjpf.com
Herrin man charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery and Unlawful Restraint
A Herrin man has been arrested for an armed disturbance. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report in Colp just after 3:30pm Thursday January 12th. Officers observed the suspect enter the resident on Garfield Street holding what appeared to be a gun in his right hand. A perimeter was established and after a brief stand-off, the suspect exited the residence.
KFVS12
Man wanted for shooting in Scott County
KFVS12
Person of interest identified in Perry County, Mo, School threat
KFVS12
Suspect arrested after leading Cape Girardeau police on chase in stolen vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle. According to the Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, on Tuesday, January 10, just before 10:30 a.m., officers found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from an area McDonald’s.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau police ask for help identifying 2 people after property damage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police ask for the public’s help finding two people in regards to property damage. Anyone recognizes the individuals in the video is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621. The anonymous tip line is 573-339-6313. Text “CAPEPD” to...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Police Department asks for public’s help finding theft suspect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department request the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle and suspect in regards to a theft incident. The vehicle appears to be a red pickup with white or silver around the back window and white or silver...
Nine southern Illinoisans arrested over illegal drug activity, surge in vehicle thefts
Authorities have arrested nine people accused of illegal drug activity and a surge in vehicle thefts last year.
KFVS12
Two dead in Kennett fire
kbsi23.com
Reported crime rate in Paducah dropped/remained steady for 5th year in row
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Reported crime has dropped or remained steady in the City of Paducah for the fifth year in a row. The last year Paducah saw overall numbers rise in the various categories of crime, which range from murder and robbery to simple assault and vandalism, was 2017.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two threats in three days: Missouri school district reportedly closed until further notice as authorities investigate calls
PERRYVILLE, MO — Perry County School District 32 closed all campuses to staff, students, and visitors Friday, SunTimes News reported, after receiving two threats in three days. SunTimes reports that a telephone threat forced the closure of Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School Wednesday morning. The news...
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help finding missing teen
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating a missing juvenile last seen in McCracken County. It was reported to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office that. Faith L. Powers, 17, was last seen in the area...
westkentuckystar.com
I-57 to be closed Sunday night to demolish southern IL overpass
The Illinois Department of Transportation is set to close a portion of I-57 Sunday night to demolish an overpass south of Marion. Both directions of the interstate will be shut down to all traffic starting on Sunday at 7 p.m. between the 45 mile marker to the 54 mile marker.
KFVS12
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
