Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

Suspect arrested in connection to threats to Perry Co. Schools

The next time you scroll online, officials warn you to look out for 'Deepfakes'. Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today.
KFVS12

Suspect arrested for swatting incident at Perryville High School

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The suspect believed to be responsible for reporting a false threat to the Perryville High School and Middle school has been arrested. On January 11, Perryville police received a phone call around 6:15 a.m. from a male claiming that a student was threatening to place an incendiary device at the school. The caller claimed to be a student at the school.
kbsi23.com

Man arrested after police chase in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A man was arrested and faces charges after police say a call about a stolen vehicle turned into a police chase through Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, January 10. Kelyon Adams, 19, faces charges of operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner,...
kbsi23.com

Suspect in Perry County school threats in custody

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – A suspect connected with the threats last week to Perry County School District 32 is in custody. Perryvile Police Chief Direk L. Hunt announced at a press conference Sunday afternoon in Perryville that a juvenile admitted to making both phone calls this week. The juvenile...
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police ask the public for information after investigating a call of shots fired around noon on Friday. Officers responded to the 600 block of North Street at 12:01 p.m. They found multiple shell casings in the area. No reports of injuries and...
KFVS12

Man in custody in connection with shooting outside of Benton, Mo.

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is custody in connection with a shooting that left one person in the hospital. According to Sheriff Wes Drury, Bryce Jordan Johnson was found around 4:22 p.m. on Friday, January 13 at a home on a county road and taken into custody. Bryce Jordan...
wjpf.com

Herrin man charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery and Unlawful Restraint

A Herrin man has been arrested for an armed disturbance. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report in Colp just after 3:30pm Thursday January 12th. Officers observed the suspect enter the resident on Garfield Street holding what appeared to be a gun in his right hand. A perimeter was established and after a brief stand-off, the suspect exited the residence.
KFVS12

Man wanted for shooting in Scott County

A man is custody in connection with a shooting that left one person in the hospital.
KFVS12

Person of interest identified in Perry County, Mo, School threat

Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today.
KFVS12

Two dead in Kennett fire

Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today.
westkentuckystar.com

I-57 to be closed Sunday night to demolish southern IL overpass

The Illinois Department of Transportation is set to close a portion of I-57 Sunday night to demolish an overpass south of Marion. Both directions of the interstate will be shut down to all traffic starting on Sunday at 7 p.m. between the 45 mile marker to the 54 mile marker.
KFVS12

5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
