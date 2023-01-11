ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Why Adam Miller is the key to any potential turnaround for LSU basketball's offense

BATON ROUGE — Expectations were high when Adam Miller officially became a Tiger. Miller, the No. 33 prospect in the nation coming out of high school, according to 247Sports, transferred to LSU basketball in 2021 after spending his freshman season as a starter at Illinois. He came to Baton Rouge as a dynamic scoring guard with a sweet shooting stroke and the ability to create his own shots off the dribble.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU women's basketball score at Missouri: Live updates

Last time out at Kentucky, No. 5 LSU had a near-10 minute stretch during which it didn't make a field goal. At Missouri on Thursday (6 p.m., SEC Network), the Tigers (16-0, 4-0) will need to be judicious to not have a drought of that magnitude. It may not be able to overcome it.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Projecting LSU football quarterback depth chart through 2026 after Walker Howard enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - To the surprise of many LSU football fans, freshman quarterback Walker Howard is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to TigerBait.com. Howard – the son of a former LSU quarterback, a former St. Thomas More star and one of the highest-rated quarterback prospects in the history of Louisiana recruiting – was expected to be the face of LSU's future at the position.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU basketball score vs. Florida: Live updates from Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — LSU basketball will look to score a victory and snap its two-game skid when it faces Florida at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday (6 p.m., SEC Network). The Tigers (12-3, 1-2) began SEC play with a bang, defeating No. 16 Arkansas. But LSU hasn't...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sizing up LSU women's basketball's shot at an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed: What it'll take

LSU women’s basketball chased down program history this weekend, securing the best start to a season at 16-0 after knocking off Kentucky on the road Sunday afternoon. Plenty of questions surrounded this season for Kim Mulkey and her team before it tipped off as few squads experienced more roster turnover from last year and 80% of the offensive production walked out the door.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Here's where LSU football finished in the final AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE ― LSU football has finished its first season under coach Brian Kelly at No. 16 in the final AP Top 25 poll released after Monday night's College Football Playoff final. Three SEC schools finished ahead of the Tigers in the rankings: No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge area has record-low unemployment: BRAC

According to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber's monthly economic indicator dashboard, the Capital region has a record-low unemployment rate and the largest labor force since 2018. "While employment in the Capital region is at an all-time high and nearly every parish has seen a year-over-year increase in wages – both positive indicators of economic health – these positives bring on other factors to turn focus to," stated Andrew Fitzgerald, senior vice president of business intelligence for BRAC. "The high level of employment and low unemployment rate mean that businesses looking to grow their workforce will have a harder time doing so, as there are nearly three job openings for every resident out of work but looking for a job. These new factors give way to the increased need for talent retention and attraction efforts, which are key priorities in BRAC’s five-year strategic plan. So, although there are many positive data points as one looks at the Baton Rouge metro economy, there are still other key factors we must observe and tackle as our economy continues to grow."
BATON ROUGE, LA
Teri Casso named chair of East Ascension Drainage, Dempsey Lambert vice chair

The East Ascension Drainage Board selected Teri Casso, the District 8 member of the Ascension Parish Council, to serve as chair during the meeting held Jan. 10 in Gonzales. "I appreciate the opportunity to chair Drainage," Casso said. "It's not been something I've done in my now 12th year in my work with Ascension Parish. I've got a big seat to fill, standing on big shoulders here in following Chase (Melancon), Dempsey (Lambert), and others over the years who have been the Drainage chairman. I'm very grateful for the opportunity. We do have goals for this year, and I look forward to those. We're going to accomplish almost all of them."
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Ascension Parish Superintendent announces decision not to renew contract

Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced his decision not to renew his contract after June 30, 2023. "It has been the highest honor of my professional career to serve as superintendent of this very successful school system. It is with sincere gratitude and genuine affection for Ascension Public Schools that I want to provide our board members the opportunity to step out their process for naming a new superintendent. Announcing my intentions now gives them adequate time to make a great decision for our district. In the meantime, I am excited, grateful, and passionate about making this Spring Semester the best it can be for our students, staff, and our community," stated Alexander.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
BASF breaks ground on expansion project in Geismar

BASF has broken ground on the third and final phase of the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) expansion project at its Verbund site in Geismar, according to a company news release. The company announced it will increase production capacity to about 600,000 metric tons per year by the middle of the...
GEISMAR, LA
Catholic Schools Week proclaimed in Ascension Parish

Principals and students from St. John Primary and St. Theresa Middle took a field trip Jan. 10 to the Gonzales City Hall and the Ascension Parish Government to meet with Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment. The students learned about responsibilities and day-to-day duties each office holds. The City of Gonzales and Ascension Parish have declared the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 as Catholic Schools Week.
GONZALES, LA
Donaldsonville juvenile, 16, suspected in Assumption Parish stabbing

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported a 16-year-old juvenile has been suspected in a stabbing that occurred at a residence in the 100 block of Virginia Street near Paincourtville Jan. 4. According to a news release, deputies responded to a call for service in reference to an individual having been...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Ascension Parish Council on Aging sponsors January senior sock hop

The Ascension Parish Council on Aging will host the Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop at the Ascension Gym located at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Mike Broussard and Night Train will provide entertainment. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. There are openings for sponsorships and volunteer opportunities. For details...
GONZALES, LA

