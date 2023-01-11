According to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber's monthly economic indicator dashboard, the Capital region has a record-low unemployment rate and the largest labor force since 2018. "While employment in the Capital region is at an all-time high and nearly every parish has seen a year-over-year increase in wages – both positive indicators of economic health – these positives bring on other factors to turn focus to," stated Andrew Fitzgerald, senior vice president of business intelligence for BRAC. "The high level of employment and low unemployment rate mean that businesses looking to grow their workforce will have a harder time doing so, as there are nearly three job openings for every resident out of work but looking for a job. These new factors give way to the increased need for talent retention and attraction efforts, which are key priorities in BRAC’s five-year strategic plan. So, although there are many positive data points as one looks at the Baton Rouge metro economy, there are still other key factors we must observe and tackle as our economy continues to grow."

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO