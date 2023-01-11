ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

NOPD seeking suspect accused of multiple burglaries in the Eighth District

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with multiple burglaries in the Eighth District. The burglaries occurred on Dec. 30, in the 1000 block of St. Phillip Street, Dec.31, in the 1900 block of North Rampart Street, and Jan. 4, in the 1100 block of Dauphine Street.
fox8live.com

Massage parlor robbed at gunpoint; Hammond police release video of suspect

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Hammond massage parlor at gunpoint. The Hammond Police Dept. says that officers responded to calls of an armed robbery at Happy Feet Massage on West Church Street on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Employees there told police that a black male wearing a mask entered the business and threatened workers with a handgun until he was able to grab $300 cash from the clerk before exiting.
HAMMOND, LA
wgno.com

NOPD investigate one-handed porch pirate case

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest an accused porch pirate who has no left hand. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened a little before 3:00 in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Gray teenager arrested, accused of threatening to bring gun to school

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a teenager in Gray Wednesday in connection with a Terrorizing complaint. Deputies were called to HL Bourgeois High School shortly after 4 p.m. in reference to a social media message that a student wanted to find a gun to bring to school the next morning.
GRAY, LA
WWL

19-year-old arrested in 9th Ward shooting that killed 2, wounded 4 more

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police arrested a 19-year-old accused of killing two teenagers and wounding four more in a shooting outside a party in the Lower 9th Ward. According to NOPD Homicide Division Capt. Kevin Burns, NOPD officers and US Marshals arrested Elijah Williams Tuesday morning. He's been booked on two counts of second-degree murder and four counts of attempted second-degree murder.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

VIDEO: New Orleans Man Fights Car Thief Using A Pot Of Gumbo

It may sound like a fake headline someone made up as a "Louisiana Man" joke, but this one really happened. According to the Daily Mail, a New Orleans man walked out on Christmas day to find someone stealing his car in broad daylight. He was carrying a pot of gumbo and wound up throwing it at the windshield. The thief tried to run him down, but the man jumped onto the hood and reached in through the sunroof to fight the man behind the wheel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

La. teen arrested for possible school threat, says it was a joke

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Gray, La. teenager has been arrested in connection with a Terrorizing complaint. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet says the deputies responded to HL Bourgeois High School on Wednesday after a social media message surfaced. The social media message was reported by an anonymous person, alleging that a message was seen indicating that a student was attempting to locate and secure a firearm, which he intended to bring to the High School, on Thursday.
GRAY, LA
fox8live.com

Arrest made in Christmas party mass shooting that killed 2, wounded 4

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An arrest has been made in a Christmas party mass shooting that killed two 19-year-olds and sent three others to the hospital. Authorities took 19-year-old Elijah Williams into custody on Jan. 10, jail records indicate. The New Orleans Police Department says anonymous Crimestoppers tips assisted in the investigation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Suspect arrested in shooting that killed Southern student in New Orleans over Christmas break

NEW ORLEANS - Weeks after a Southern University student was gunned down at a Christmas party in New Orleans, police have arrested the suspected shooter. Police said Elijah Williams, 19, was taken into custody in New Orleans on Tuesday. He is accused of killing 19-year-old Southern student Courtney Hughes and 19-year-old Kyron Peters. Four others, ranging ages 17 to 18, where wounded by the gunfire.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police make arrest in Lower Ninth Ward shooting

The New Orleans Police Department announced a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the Lower Ninth Ward just after Christmas. The shooting was reported on Dec. 26 on St. Maurice Avenue. The shooting killed two and injured four people at a short term rental, according to police.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

