WDSU
NOPD seeking suspect accused of multiple burglaries in the Eighth District
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with multiple burglaries in the Eighth District. The burglaries occurred on Dec. 30, in the 1000 block of St. Phillip Street, Dec.31, in the 1900 block of North Rampart Street, and Jan. 4, in the 1100 block of Dauphine Street.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing a vehicle and causing a police chase
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is currently investigating after two suspects stole a vehicle and caused a pursuit in Terrytown on Thursday. According to deputies, two suspects stole a vehicle and caused a chase in Plaquemines Parish, and the chase continued into Jefferson Parish. It has been reported that one of...
WDSU
Slidell police report an attempting carjacking at Popeyes, police currently searching for the suspect
Slidell Police Department is currently searching for a suspect accused of attempting a carjacking. According to police, the suspect attempted to carjack someone in the parking of Popeyes on Gause Boulevard East. The police's newest canine, Archie, is hunting for the suspect as the suspect is believed to be on...
fox8live.com
Massage parlor robbed at gunpoint; Hammond police release video of suspect
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Hammond massage parlor at gunpoint. The Hammond Police Dept. says that officers responded to calls of an armed robbery at Happy Feet Massage on West Church Street on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Employees there told police that a black male wearing a mask entered the business and threatened workers with a handgun until he was able to grab $300 cash from the clerk before exiting.
NOLA.com
Suspects crash stolen car in West Bank chase, carjack second vehicle: JPSO
Two suspects in a stolen car led authorities on a wild chase across the West Bank before crashing in Terrytown, leading one of the men to carjack a second vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The suspect in the carjacked vehicle fled from the crash scene...
fox8live.com
SWAT activated, resulting in arrest of Hammond man wanted for felony armed robbery and car theft
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police say that their SWAT team was activated Tuesday (Jan. 10) to arrest a Hammond man that was wanted on felony warrants for armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and car theft. Police say that Arthur “Wooda” Robinson, 28, was arrested at his Hammond...
wgno.com
NOPD investigate one-handed porch pirate case
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest an accused porch pirate who has no left hand. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened a little before 3:00 in the...
New Orleans finally goes a day without a shooting
It took eleven days, but New Orleans finally went an entire day without any reported shootings in the city in 2023. NOPD reports show that from just after 4:00pm on Tuesday, January 10th, until at least 7:00am…
WDSU
Gray teenager arrested, accused of threatening to bring gun to school
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a teenager in Gray Wednesday in connection with a Terrorizing complaint. Deputies were called to HL Bourgeois High School shortly after 4 p.m. in reference to a social media message that a student wanted to find a gun to bring to school the next morning.
19-year-old arrested in 9th Ward shooting that killed 2, wounded 4 more
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police arrested a 19-year-old accused of killing two teenagers and wounding four more in a shooting outside a party in the Lower 9th Ward. According to NOPD Homicide Division Capt. Kevin Burns, NOPD officers and US Marshals arrested Elijah Williams Tuesday morning. He's been booked on two counts of second-degree murder and four counts of attempted second-degree murder.
iheart.com
VIDEO: New Orleans Man Fights Car Thief Using A Pot Of Gumbo
It may sound like a fake headline someone made up as a "Louisiana Man" joke, but this one really happened. According to the Daily Mail, a New Orleans man walked out on Christmas day to find someone stealing his car in broad daylight. He was carrying a pot of gumbo and wound up throwing it at the windshield. The thief tried to run him down, but the man jumped onto the hood and reached in through the sunroof to fight the man behind the wheel.
fox8live.com
New Orleans man sentenced to life for Prichard murder captured on 911 call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A New Orleans man convicted of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head while she was on a 911 call will go to prison for life – but will have a chance for parole. A Mobile County Circuit Court jury in November found Terrance Martin, 33,...
cenlanow.com
La. teen arrested for possible school threat, says it was a joke
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Gray, La. teenager has been arrested in connection with a Terrorizing complaint. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet says the deputies responded to HL Bourgeois High School on Wednesday after a social media message surfaced. The social media message was reported by an anonymous person, alleging that a message was seen indicating that a student was attempting to locate and secure a firearm, which he intended to bring to the High School, on Thursday.
fox8live.com
Arrest made in Christmas party mass shooting that killed 2, wounded 4
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An arrest has been made in a Christmas party mass shooting that killed two 19-year-olds and sent three others to the hospital. Authorities took 19-year-old Elijah Williams into custody on Jan. 10, jail records indicate. The New Orleans Police Department says anonymous Crimestoppers tips assisted in the investigation.
wbrz.com
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed Southern student in New Orleans over Christmas break
NEW ORLEANS - Weeks after a Southern University student was gunned down at a Christmas party in New Orleans, police have arrested the suspected shooter. Police said Elijah Williams, 19, was taken into custody in New Orleans on Tuesday. He is accused of killing 19-year-old Southern student Courtney Hughes and 19-year-old Kyron Peters. Four others, ranging ages 17 to 18, where wounded by the gunfire.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Setting Mother’s Home on Fire with Her Inside
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Setting Mother’s Home on Fire with Her Inside. St. James Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on January 10, 2023, that it has arrested a Vacherie, Louisiana woman for allegedly setting her mother’s home on fire while her mother was inside.
WDSU
New Orleans police make arrest in Lower Ninth Ward shooting
The New Orleans Police Department announced a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the Lower Ninth Ward just after Christmas. The shooting was reported on Dec. 26 on St. Maurice Avenue. The shooting killed two and injured four people at a short term rental, according to police.
WWL-TV
Thieves who crashed truck into Tastee to steal ATM linked to another theft
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify two men who have been linked to a brazen ATM theft at a New Orleans donut shop as well as an attempt to steal another machine from a bank. The New Orleans Police Department said the two...
NOPD says female student arrested for slashing a male student with scissors at Langston Hughes Academy
A Langston Hughes Academy student is arrested after slashing another student with scissors in class. It is the latest act of violence plaguing the schools in our area.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish work crew witnessed woman's grisly slaying
The authorities who spent hours looking for Sara Torello began their search after members of a Jefferson Parish work crew saw the 32-year-old woman viciously stabbed in the head, neck and chest as she sat behind the wheel of a nearby car. The crew was setting up to do work...
