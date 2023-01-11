ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico United to host open tryout

By Bradley Benson
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is looking to add more local talent. The club announced on Tuesday that it will be hosting an open tryout for the first time since the club’s inaugural season.

The tryout is open to all and will be held at Kraemer Fields on January 28. Registration is $150 and players can sign up on the United website.

New Mexico United working on privately funded stadium

“This is crucial for us in giving anyone in the community that feels like they deserve a shot to come try out for this team, and we want to give them that shot,” said NM United chief business officer Ron Patel. “We want to leave no stone unturned and this is a real opportunity for someone to earn a spot in our preseason to see if they can earn a pro contract.”

While coaches won’t be looking for any specific position or skill set, they will be looking for instincts on the pitch. Players that impress may be invited to join the club’s preseason roster. It is a system that has proven to be successful, as Josh Gross and Phillip Beigl were picked up following the open tryout in 2018.

