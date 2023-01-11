Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Teen arrested for pair of burglaries on West 4th Street, Hattiesburg police says
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of commercial burglaries on West 4th Street early Thursday morning has landed a teenager behind bars in Hattiesburg. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, a 17-year-old male was arrested when he tried to run from the scene of two commercial burglaries he committed in the 3800 block of West 4th Street, at the Candy Shop & Kratom and Hub City Tattoo stores.
WTOK-TV
Man stabbed with machete in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said a man was stabbed with a machete during a fight Thursday evening. MPD said officers were called to the 2100 block of 13th Avenue about 5 p.m. The victim’s injuries were described as non-life threatening. He was taken by ambulance to a local...
impact601.com
16-year-old leads police on chase; totals Mustang
The Jones County Sheriff's Department was involved in a short high speed pursuit on Monday afternoon after a black Ford Mustang driving south on I-59 passed a unmarked JCSD Tahoe at a high rate of speed. The JCSD investigator driving the Tahoe estimated the speed of the Mustang was approximately...
Two arrested in Jackson County suspicious death case
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man and a woman were arrested in Forrest County in connection to a Jackson County death investigation. Cody O’Neal was found deceased at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road in Jackson County on Monday, December 9. Authorities said Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, was wanted for questioning in connection […]
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Children also injured in Wednesday accident in Ellisville
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Jan. 11, left two adults and three children injured. The accident occurred between a Nissan Frontier extended cab pickup and a dump truck around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 29 and Augusta Road in Ellisville. Ellisville Police Chief Bruce...
Silver Alert issued for 65-year-old Meridian woman
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 65-year-old Myra Darcina Lewis of Meridian. MBI officials said she’s five feet and two inches tall, 120 pounds and has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue-striped shirt and a grey beanie. She was last […]
WDAM-TV
1 injured in 3-vehicle collision on I-59 Thursday morning
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One injury was reported after a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 59 Thursday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department, Hattiesburg Fire & Rescue and AAA Ambulance Service responded to the scene on I-59 Northbound near the entrance ramp from Hardy Street/U.S. Highway 98. The accident reportedly involved an...
WDAM-TV
HPD picks up man indicted on multiple felony charges
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested Wednesday on multiple felony indictments. The Hattiesburg Police Department said it had taken into custody Denario Hooks, who was wanted for identity theft and false pretenses. The crimes date from 2020 and 2021. HPD said Hooks also had been charged...
Neshoba Democrat
Checkpoint results in drug arrest
A Newton County man was arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in the Linwood community last week, the authorities said. Ricky Stevens, 43, 1079 Road 4302, Little Rock, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said Stevens was out on...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. elementary school lockdown lifted, unknown man taken into custody by sheriff’s department
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A local elementary school was placed on lockdown in Jones County Thursday morning after an unknown man attempted to go inside the school. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies, investigators and command staff were on the scene at North Jones Elementary School, after a man tried to enter the school without permission.
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police: Man wanted for questioning in Money Now robbery
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in the Monday afternoon armed robbery of Money Now, a check cashing/payday loan business at 8th Street and 45th Avenue. Detective Chanetta Stevens said Travis Burkes, 40, is wanted by police. No arrests have been made...
WDAM-TV
LPD seeking information on theft of Waynesboro police vehicle
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect/s in connection to a Waynesboro Police Department vehicle that was reported stolen last week. According to LPD Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves, a Waynesboro police officer reported his vehicle was stolen sometime on Sunday, Jan. 1,...
WDAM-TV
Columbia police arrest 3 minors for cemetery vandalism
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Three minors are facing charges in Columbia in connection with vandalizing several graves at a local cemetery. The suspects’ names and ages were not provided. Columbia Police say the arrests came after 15 graves in the Columbia City Cemetery were vandalized on the evenings of...
WTOK-TV
Meridian teen injured in shooting airlifted to Jackson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said detectives are investigating a Monday night shooting of a teenager, who was struck in the head. MPD Detective Chanetta Stevens said dispatch received a call at 8:14 p.m. for the shooting in the 2200 block of 30th Avenue. The 17-year-old was airlifted to...
WDAM-TV
High-speed chase ends with crash in Moselle; teen driver injured
WDAM-TV
15 Graves vandalized in Columbia
WDAM-TV
2 Hattiesburg tax preparers arrested on multiple fraud charges
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg tax preparers are facing multiple counts of fraud in Forrest County. According to the office of the 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter, Stephanie McNair, 25, and Sharccara R. McNair, 37, were separately indicted in a multi-count indictment for the crimes of making fraudulent statements and representation and computer fraud on Tuesday.
WDAM-TV
6pm Headlines 1/10
darkhorsepressnow.com
Four Individuals Arrested After Drug Bust In Lumberton
On Tuesday, January 10, at around 3:50 p.m. the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigation Division, Patrol Division and the Mississippi Department of Corrections executed a Narcotics Search warrant at 23 Gale Davis Rd. in Lumberton. They removed over a pound of suspected methamphetamine was recovered...
Teen injured in high-speed chase involving Jones County deputies
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured during a chase. The incident happened on Interstate 59 on Monday, January 9. According to investigators, a deputy spotted a black Ford Mustang driving south on the interstate at a high rate of speed. The deputy determined the Mustang was […]
