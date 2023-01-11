ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Football World Reacts To Spencer Rattler's Announcement

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O2uKq_0kANR3gN00

The South Carolina Gamecocks got big news Tuesday night.

Their quarterback is coming back for one more season in 2023.

Spencer Rattler, who transferred from Oklahoma prior to last season, announced (in hilarious fashion) that he will return to school rather than leave for the NFL Draft.

Rattler isn't the only key member of the South Carolina offense who will be back next season, either. Leading receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells declared on Monday that he will be back in 2023, as well.

Rattler threw for 3,012 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Wells accounted for 928 of those yards and five scores. The Gamecock offense was particularly potent late in the season, scoring a combined 132 points across their final three games of the season.

Needless to say, South Carolina fans are excited to have Rattler back.

"Spencer Rattler coming back is the best news I've ever heard," one fan tweeted .

"Spencer Rattler is about to have a season to remember next year," another wrote . "2023 is about to be LEGENDARY."

The news of Rattler's return is even making waves outside of the Palmetto State.

"Spencer Rattler was the Gamecocks' most important recruit in 2023," Brad Crawford of 247Sports tweeted. "His return means a great deal for everything South Carolina football-related."

"Spencer Rattler coming back to South Carolina for another year just officially made the Gamecocks a contender in the East," popular college football account Big Game Boomer wrote. "2nd place is a serious possibility."

Ben Portnoy of The State pointed out that Rattler's announcement will make the Gamecocks' season-opening rivalry matchup against North Carolina next fall quite a bit more compelling.

South Carolina went 8-5 in Rattler's first season with the school. The Gamecocks closed the regular season with consecutive upsets of top 10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson.

Everyone in the SEC, and particularly the SEC East, will continue to chase Georgia, which just dominated TCU to win its second straight national title. But behind the Bulldogs, South Carolina could be poised to make some waves in 2023.

Comments / 20

Sidney Jones
1d ago

Kids' arm is absolutely special.... Hated that Lincoln Riley was focused on his next career move and not focusing in developing this NFL level talented QB. Although I'm Sooner to the headt, I'm absolutely cheering for Spencer. Wishing him the best. and looking forward to seeing him in college one more year and watching his big future in the NFL.. #Bommer

Reply
7
Kevin Wilson
1d ago

He is arrogant as hell. To see him smoking a cigar after a win like he just ended world hunger. He is an average quarterback and will be a very energetic used car salesman, in Oklahoma maybe?

Reply(5)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Nick Saban Says Ohio State Got Screwed By Peach Bowl Referees

Ohio State fans have an ally in Nick Saban when it comes to the officiating in this year's Peach Bowl. During the pregame show before last night's national championship game, Saban said he thought the refs made a mistake when they rescinded a targeting call against Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for his hit on OSU wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
COLUMBUS, OH
New York Post

Meet Cameron Rose Newell, girlfriend of Georgia breakout star Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers’ biggest supporter had a front-row seat to Georgia’s unforgettable night. As the tight end’s Georgia Bulldogs bulldozed the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday night, 65-7, to win their second straight national championship, Bowers’ girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell, supported the SEC powerhouse on social media. “Go dawgs,” Newell posted in an Instagram Story from SoFi Stadium. Bowers, a 20-year-old sophomore, tormented TCU’s defense, catching seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. Newell, who attends the University of Tennessee, celebrated Georgia’s triumphant win, posting in a separate Instagram Story, “Back 2 back.” Together since at least 2021, according to Instagram posts, Newell frequently shares...
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reveals massive Georgia-Ohio State referee mistake

The Georgia Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff title on Monday night when they blasted the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 to secure their second-straight national championship. It was a dominant performance, but Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban thinks that a blown call in the semifinal matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes might have been the only reason the Bulldogs were in Monday’s title game in the first place.
COLUMBUS, OH
Athlon Sports

Look: Football World Reacts To Cowboys' Playoff Uniforms

The Dallas Cowboys will be wearing alternate uniforms for their playoff game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Monday night.  Why is that significant? It's the first time in a long time the NFC East franchise will wear the navy jersey in a playoff game.  The last time the Cowboys wore ...
The Comeback

Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring

Although Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is celebrating his second consecutive national championship, he’s going to have to deal with the transfer portal just like every other college football coach in America. According to Smart himself, several Georgia players plan to transfer after the season but decided to stay because they wanted to win another Read more... The post Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

TCU Transfer Quarterback Announces Commitment

That didn't take long. After entering the transfer portal on Tuesday, shortly after his team got blown out by Georgia in the national championship game, former TCU quarterback Sam Jackson has reached a decision about where he will continue his playing career. Jackson announced Wednesday that he ...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Report: 4-Star Quarterback Commit Hasn't Enrolled Yet

University of Florida fans are monitoring the situation involving four-star quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. According to reports, Rashada has yet to enroll at UF as of this morning. He was expected to do so after competing in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando last week.  ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
53K+
Followers
3K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy