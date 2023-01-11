Football World Reacts To Spencer Rattler's Announcement

The South Carolina Gamecocks got big news Tuesday night.

Their quarterback is coming back for one more season in 2023.

Spencer Rattler, who transferred from Oklahoma prior to last season, announced (in hilarious fashion) that he will return to school rather than leave for the NFL Draft.

Rattler isn't the only key member of the South Carolina offense who will be back next season, either. Leading receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells declared on Monday that he will be back in 2023, as well.

Rattler threw for 3,012 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Wells accounted for 928 of those yards and five scores. The Gamecock offense was particularly potent late in the season, scoring a combined 132 points across their final three games of the season.

Needless to say, South Carolina fans are excited to have Rattler back.

"Spencer Rattler coming back is the best news I've ever heard," one fan tweeted .

"Spencer Rattler is about to have a season to remember next year," another wrote . "2023 is about to be LEGENDARY."

The news of Rattler's return is even making waves outside of the Palmetto State.

"Spencer Rattler was the Gamecocks' most important recruit in 2023," Brad Crawford of 247Sports tweeted. "His return means a great deal for everything South Carolina football-related."

"Spencer Rattler coming back to South Carolina for another year just officially made the Gamecocks a contender in the East," popular college football account Big Game Boomer wrote. "2nd place is a serious possibility."

Ben Portnoy of The State pointed out that Rattler's announcement will make the Gamecocks' season-opening rivalry matchup against North Carolina next fall quite a bit more compelling.

South Carolina went 8-5 in Rattler's first season with the school. The Gamecocks closed the regular season with consecutive upsets of top 10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson.

Everyone in the SEC, and particularly the SEC East, will continue to chase Georgia, which just dominated TCU to win its second straight national title. But behind the Bulldogs, South Carolina could be poised to make some waves in 2023.