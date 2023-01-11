Read full article on original website
Just 3 Illinois Counties at ‘High' Community Level Status as COVID-19 Numbers Improve
In a notable change from months past, only three of Illinois' 102 counties remain at "high" community level status, with improvements in COVID-19 case rates and other metrics occurring in recent weeks, according to the state's Department of Public Health. As of Friday, 59 counties were ranked at an elevated...
Midwest State Has Lucky Mega Millions History With Friday the 13th Jackpot Wins
Friday the 13th may not seem like the luckiest day for a lotto drawing, but for one Midwest state, it might be luckier than others. According to the Mega Millions, Friday the 13th has seen six jackpots won over the years, four of which were in Michigan. Those jackpots were...
Winning $1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Chicago Suburbs, Illinois Lottery Says
$20,000 - Illinois Lottery website. $10,000 - 7-Eleven - 4346 N. Kimball Ave., Chicago. $10,000 - Powmaro's - 2125 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove. $10,000 - Circle K - 255 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook. $10,000 - Lenny's Gas and Wash - 15930 W. 159th St., Homer Glen. $10,000 - Casey's General...
2 Illinois State Troopers Struck by Alleged DUI Drivers Within 2 Days
Illinois State Police say two troopers' vehicles were struck by alleged impaired drivers who failed to comply with Scott's Law, the state's move over law. The first incident occurred at approximately 2:23 a.m. Saturday along Interstate 57 in Kankakee County. According to authorities, a state trooper was performing a traffic stop on the right shoulder, with their vehicle's emergency lights activated, when a red Dodge Charger struck the left side of their squad car.
Illinois Resident Wins $1 Million on Mega Millions Drawing
It may not have been the historic $1.35 billion jackpot, but one lucky player in Illinois woke up a millionaire, thanks to matching all five numbers in last night's Mega Millions drawing. While it's currently unknown where in Illinois the ticket was sold, the Illinois Lottery confirms that one Illinois...
Giants' Saquon Barkley Breaks Free For Early Touchdown in Wild Card Game
Playoff Saquon has arrived. Saquon Barkley made his postseason debut on Sunday and it didn't take very long for him to make an impact. The New York Giants running back broke free for a 28-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 7-7 against the Minnesota Vikings with 5:11 remaining in the first quarter of Sunday's NFC wild card game.
